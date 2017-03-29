1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst Car Shopping Experience Ever. My wife and I had been looking for over a month for used SUVs when we had the misfortune of winding up at Jay Wolfe Honda. The car we were looking at was priced higher than what we wanted to pay, but the salesman did tout the fact that this SUV had AWD (all wheel drive), not just 2WD, and he went on and on about the benefits of AWD, thus justifying the price of the SUV. We negotiated the price down to something we could accept, along with the sales manager. However, when we looked at a print-out of the SUV's specs, we noticed it was listed as 2WD instead of AWD. This was not a deal breaker for us, and we probably would have still bought the car for the negotiated price, but at that moment, the salesman and the sales manager both began to downplay the value of AWD, and asking us stupid questions like "What do you need AWD drive for? Did you know that in a year's time, AWD is used on average of 13 times?" Now that the SUV magically lost its AWD, they made it sound like it was just a nuisance. They lost the sale that night not because the price was not right, but because of their slimy way of covering their oversight. A simple apology would have sufficed. A week later, the SUV was still there, and we decided to see if Jay Wolfe Honda would honor the price they had negotiated with us. We had to deal with a diferrent saleman on the phone, and we didn't want to come if they would not sell the car for the agreed price. He claimed that the manager was busy, but if the sales manager had accepted a price offer, he would honor this. So we drove all the way from the Plaza with the expectation that we were going to iron out the remaining details based on the previously agreed price. Upon arrival, we were informed that the first salesman was no longer with the dealership, and we had to go over all the details previously discussed WITH the sales manager, who sat on [non-permissible content removed] in his office the whole time we were there. The new salesman started the entire negotiating process again. He did the usual back-and-forth with the sales manager (who never showed a tiny bit of courtesy to even come out of his glass-enclosed office to shake our hands or say hi). The new salesman then reported that his manager did not remember saying he would sell the car for the price we had agreed upon. After a long schpiel from the new salesman about the value of this SUV vs. others on the internet, we had to press him to answer the simple question of whether they were going to honor the agreed price or not. He said they would sell the SUV for $1300 more than our price. They had actually negotiated the price higher than their first counter-offer a week before. I know there's a lot of dishonesty with which we have to endure when negotiating with car dealers, but this experience topped our list of MOST SLIMY--worse than any of the stereotypically "seedy" car lots. Read more