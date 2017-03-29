Customer Reviews of Jay Wolfe Honda
Great service
by 03/29/2017on
Came in to look at new vehicles, Adam my salesperson provided excellent service and answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Odyssey
by 11/16/2014on
Always a good experience. The lease price they showed me was so reasonable we didn't need to negotiate. I really appreciate this since we have been very loyal Honda consumers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Jay Wolfe Honda!
by 11/07/2014on
I have been going to Jay Wolfe Honda since I purchased my first Honda back in 1985. The service was Great then and is Exceptional Good now. Wouldn't change for a million dollars!
October 28
by 10/29/2014on
Tony Alsaleh is wonderful he explains all the options and helped us make the decision to purchase the car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda CRV Touring review
by 10/29/2014on
All in all, it was pretty smooth process. I don't enjoy being pressured to buy an over $2,000.00. extended warranty, however. I felt a bit ambushed by this. Amir was very likeable and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Dealership!
by 10/18/2014on
I could type a lot here, about my experience working in a no-pressure car sales environment to being harassed by a car salesman via multiple phone calls in one night. We chose to drive past our local Honda dealership because of a lack of integrity and downright lying from their service department on our 2003 Civic. Our experience with Jay Wolfe's service department was a great contrast to that! We have a little one on the way, prompting a change in our vehicle situation. We found two options located in another city at a 'nationwide used car dealership" whom we trusted (and of whom I am a former employee). We honestly did not think we were going to be able to afford the Odyssey we got from Jay Wolfe, but the combination of price, quality, service and integrity drove us to make the deal. Jay Wolfe has honestly got to be the best run dealership in the KC area. I have yet to experience dishonesty or deceitfulness from them. I fully trust their sales and service department to be above reproach when it comes to serving their customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Double Check All The Paperwork or else!!!
by 11/18/2013on
We purchased three vehicles from this dealership but that probably is it. This September we purchased a 2014 Honda Odessey. It was late when we signed the paperwork. I should have reviewed the paperwork carefully - my bad. The final purchase price on the paperwork was $500 more than the negotiated price. Was that a mistake? I caught this mistake the next day, I called the dealership, they apologized for the mistake but TO THIS DAY I HAVE NOT RECEIVED MY REFUND CHECK!!! I have called several times and each time the same old run around - we need our corporate office to file paperwork etc... I have lost confidence in Jay Wolfe Honda. While their prices appear good DOUBLE CHECK THE PAPERWORK AND WHATEVER YOU DO - DON'T TRUST THEM!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honda CR-V EX-L
by 08/19/2013on
We tried internet pricing for the first time and would recommend it to anybody. Being retired, we've had our share of trudging around car lots in the past. Using edmunds.com was key to helping us find what we wanted. Life-long Toyota buyers, my wife wanted a Honda CR-V. We sent out inquiries to 5 dealers and 2 responded. Jay Wolfe Honda in Kansas City Was the most responsive and helpful and the only one of the two willing to beat our price. Ryan S. was the salesman. Ryan M. the internet manager picked up the ball and kept it moving the one time when the other Ryan wasn't available. We thought they were both terrific. We liked the car (especially the rear-view camera since we have grandkids), the way we were treated, and the customer lounge that even had a room to help keep the kids occupied. They would even fix you a sandwich!. For us the sales experience was terrific. If we had it to do over, the only thing we would change is ask what extra features the car had and if there were any other fees not included in the price. The total of those was $800, but they still beat the price we found anywhere else in the Kansas City area. (We would have wanted the extra package of features anyway.)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Odyssey
by 06/29/2013on
This is the second car purchase from Jay Wolfe. Russ K. is a great salesman and has always worked with me on a new car. He is very informative and knowledgeable when it comes to cars, and also helpful after the sale. As with any car purchase it always is a round robin of offers and counter-offers. I have felt Russ leans my my way and have been satisfied after the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Car Shopping Nightmare
by 01/16/2013on
Worst Car Shopping Experience Ever. My wife and I had been looking for over a month for used SUVs when we had the misfortune of winding up at Jay Wolfe Honda. The car we were looking at was priced higher than what we wanted to pay, but the salesman did tout the fact that this SUV had AWD (all wheel drive), not just 2WD, and he went on and on about the benefits of AWD, thus justifying the price of the SUV. We negotiated the price down to something we could accept, along with the sales manager. However, when we looked at a print-out of the SUV's specs, we noticed it was listed as 2WD instead of AWD. This was not a deal breaker for us, and we probably would have still bought the car for the negotiated price, but at that moment, the salesman and the sales manager both began to downplay the value of AWD, and asking us stupid questions like "What do you need AWD drive for? Did you know that in a year's time, AWD is used on average of 13 times?" Now that the SUV magically lost its AWD, they made it sound like it was just a nuisance. They lost the sale that night not because the price was not right, but because of their slimy way of covering their oversight. A simple apology would have sufficed. A week later, the SUV was still there, and we decided to see if Jay Wolfe Honda would honor the price they had negotiated with us. We had to deal with a diferrent saleman on the phone, and we didn't want to come if they would not sell the car for the agreed price. He claimed that the manager was busy, but if the sales manager had accepted a price offer, he would honor this. So we drove all the way from the Plaza with the expectation that we were going to iron out the remaining details based on the previously agreed price. Upon arrival, we were informed that the first salesman was no longer with the dealership, and we had to go over all the details previously discussed WITH the sales manager, who sat on [non-permissible content removed] in his office the whole time we were there. The new salesman started the entire negotiating process again. He did the usual back-and-forth with the sales manager (who never showed a tiny bit of courtesy to even come out of his glass-enclosed office to shake our hands or say hi). The new salesman then reported that his manager did not remember saying he would sell the car for the price we had agreed upon. After a long schpiel from the new salesman about the value of this SUV vs. others on the internet, we had to press him to answer the simple question of whether they were going to honor the agreed price or not. He said they would sell the SUV for $1300 more than our price. They had actually negotiated the price higher than their first counter-offer a week before. I know there's a lot of dishonesty with which we have to endure when negotiating with car dealers, but this experience topped our list of MOST SLIMY--worse than any of the stereotypically "seedy" car lots.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2012 Honda Accord SE buying experience
by 09/19/2011on
I read the previous reviews about this dealer and made my first stop here. This was my first car buying experience and contrary to what is said about this place previously my experience was a nightmare!! My Internet sales manager was Josh Hedrick. Initially I asked for Internet price quote and I got a response from general sales manager Jason Brink saying they will beat any documented price by 100$! Subsequently I set up an appointment with Josh. " remember no quote was given to me" However I had other quotes from other dealers, I took the best quote I had received and went to the dealership. Here all the drama starts..Josh starts the whole saga of price negotiation all over starting with the MSRP 24,700 I was not ready for this, I showed him the emails and promptly asked them to beat the deal I had from Independence Honda for 22,700. Now enters the new guy, Josh becomes the nice guy and this new guy Ryan MacFarlane is the tough guy !!! He tried every trick or should I say every old trick that has already been mentioned repeatedly in all major blogs. It was excruciatingly painful. When I asked about the email I received from them saying they will beat any documented deal, he went on to say it was not realistic and the dealer who has quoted the price will not give it at that price!! He was bullying and literally forcing me into buying a car at higher price. More followed from credit score to financing.. It took more than 3 hours to come to a final price 22,600 which stood only for that hour or till evening and worse only if I make full payment of 22,600 !!! Yes we are talking about full downpayment of 22,600... Guess what, I got out of there and went to Independence Honda and bought my car hassle free . They stuck to their words, very professional, no bullying, no new price, no additional charge, felt really good about buying experience there. Don Franklin Sr was my Internet manager there. I would not recommend Jay Wolfe to any one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchased a 2008 used Honda Accord EXL
by 06/26/2010on
Really great buying experienced. Worked with a salesman named Dave Little who was friendly and knowledgeable. We did most of our research via the internet and Jay Wolfe had one of the best selections of used cars in the area. Entire staff treated us well. Overall, a very easy and positive experience.
Purchased new Accord EXL V6
by 05/17/2010on
Purchased 2010 Accord recently from Diane Thompson internet sales. Diane was very courteous; she was very outgoing and professional. She followed up on my initial inquiry, quoted what I believe was a fair purchase price after reviewing the car specifications, answered all our questions, found the car in the color we wanted, and completed the deal. Vic Sassi handled the final delivery and was very thorough. Absolutely no hassles. Follow-up after the sale has been good also. We are very happy with Jay Wolfe Honda, the personnel, and the automobile.
Jay Wolfe is tops in Customer Service!
by 04/16/2010on
I recently has the pleasure of purchasing a 2010 Honda Crosstour from Jay Wolfe. I had been dealing with Diane Thompson and on the day of my purchase she was extremely busy and was nice enough to share the deal with Kris Puszknski. Since leasing my previous car from Jay Wolfe Acura, I felt comfortable going back to the Jay Wolfe family. I was treated very fairly by the entire Jay Wolfe team. I would recommend Jay Wolfe Honda to family and friends. They were terrific and most importanly, Jay Wolfe knows how to 'take care of the CUSTOMER'! Thanks again Diane and Kris, Sincerely, Paul Lober K.C. MO
super happy with JOSH POP @ jay wolfe honda!
by 04/10/2010on
Internet car shopping is the way I went. I'm delightfully satisfied. It was easy and fast. Josh Pop was the "Rolls-Royce" of sales persons. He knows his stuff, and sped us through the long process of auto shopping. (not in a bad way) Very SATISFIED consumer........... thanks JOSH !!!!!!!!! We love our honda odd. ET
great experience
by 04/04/2010on
Diane Thompson was pleasant to work with. Never pushy always real nice. She worked a great deal for me and I would recommend anyone to buy a car from her.
Quick and Easy
by 03/12/2010on
I had a great experience at Jay Wolfe Honda. There are always a few surprises when you buy a car but overall I would give them 4 out 5 stars. I leased a new 2010 Honda Accord Coupe EX-L and I love it. Vic was my Internet Salesman and he did a fantastic job. He stayed in touch with me throughout the entire process and I appreciated it.
Jay Wolfe will screw you over!
by 12/15/2009on
I just bought a certified used Honda car from Jay Wolfe and I am regretting it ever since. Several things have happened. We were told we could get a lower price on the vehicle and to come in. We left immediately and after an hour drive to the dealership, we learned from the same man that they will not budge on the price of the car after all. Second, they were not upfront with us on the cars issues. Very sneaky. I would ask next time, "Tell me everything you know about the car." Cause they were just so positive that it was in excellent shape. Showed us a glowing Carfax, but later learned there was a lein on it a few months earlier. Not really a one owner car is it? It was sold at auction to them in Co., but it was not on the Carfax. Also the cars bumper was damaged and they were not upfront with us about that, but they agreed to replace it. That was a lie also, they just want their "guy" to fix it. How do you fix cracks and a split in a bumper? Plus we agreed on a NEW BUMPER, but no they are changing the story... "We just said we would fix it". Also they said the floor mats were in the trunk, then they were around somewhere, then they cant find them, but, "we will get you some matching ones" and throwing two backseat black squares in to tide me over. Now they say they are not guaranteed. Look, save yourself the trouble. They changed the deal after it was made and tried to screw us all the way. Sadly they succeeded, I'm over a barrel and may not get my bumper or floor mats. Get it all in writing, get copies of everything. They will say anything to get a sale.
Jay Wolfe Honda
by 05/14/2009on
I have purchased 2 cars at Jay Wolfe Honda, and both purchases have been a great experience. The only reason I have the second car is because I was hit by a drunk driver less than 30 days after purchasing my first one. Ryan MacFarlane helped me with both purchases, and needless to say, it was great. I've come to the conclusion that Jay Wolfe isn't like other dealers. They aren't pushy, they let me ask questions, and create an enjoyable purchasing experience. I would recomend them to anyone, and likewise recomend Ryan to everyone who walks in the door. Presonally, I will never get a car unless it is from a Jay Wolfe lot. Ryan also did a great job of explaining to me the importance of getting GAP insurance. I have to say, it came in handy. It is because of the GAP that he recomended that I wasn't out a dime after the wreck. They picked up everything, and actually for me into a better, nicer car for less than I was paying before. I have to say, without it I would have been about 10K upside down in my first car. He wasn't pushy, but very informative. I'm thankfull for his suggestion, and glad I listened.
Conveniently located directly off I-435 at the corner of Wornall and 103rd Street in Kansas City, Jay Wolfe Honda is your one-stop shop for new and certified used cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans and hybrids. Search our inventory online to find the vehicle that’s right for you, and if you don’t see what you’re looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we’ll let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! We invite you to contact us or come on in for a test drive today – see what makes Jay Wolfe Honda the top Honda dealer in Kansas City!
1 Comments