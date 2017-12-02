5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a used RL from this dealer, having recently purchased and MDX from the other Acura dealership in Kansas City on the Kansas side. Both dealerships scored the same in our book as far as the sales people (4 out of 5 stars). They both had surprisingly good finance people (which are typically the real villain of the story) 5 out of 5 stars. The internet sales contact at Jay Wolfe was super helpful, she coordinated our appointment and everything surrounding it. I suppose where I would give this dealership higher marks over Hendrick is on repairs. For instance, we discovered the day after we bought the MDX that the rear A/C didn't work, some sort of relay, and they would not fix it under their 30 day warranty since it was not power-train related, so we had to pay $380 to fix that since it was early September and still in near 100 degrees out. This Jay Wolfe dealership impressed me by changing the timing belt on the 90k mile RL before selling it, which saves us the expense of doing it in about 20 miles from now. They did a bunch of other preventative mechanic work too, which they didn't have to do. We will see how the Jay Wolfe service department compares to Hendrick soon. Both dealerships were overall positive experiences, the edge goes to Jay Wolfe currently due to their forethought to change the timing belt and due to Hendrick's letter of the law rather than spirit of the law approach to their 30 day warranty. I would certainly recommend Jay Wolfe Acura. Read more