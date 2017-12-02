Customer Reviews of Jay Wolfe Acura
Staff Made the Difference Great Car, Greater Staff
by 02/12/2017on
Excellent experience from the online customer care representative (Emily) to the salesmen (Kelly and Paul) to the sales managers (Sam and Jimmy) to Finance (Josh) to Service (Billy) .they can persuade one to change careers. I realize the automobile industry may not be for everyone (certainly we as customers don't see the behind-the-door, day-to-day struggles), but this dealership's culture (and it must be positive leadership as well) was second to none. Some other Acura dealers who may not be doing it the "right way" could certainly learn a few things from these guys. Thanks, Jay Wolfe KC.
New Car Sales
by 02/18/2014on
First car purchase after 15 years was easy and painless. I worked with Courtney who did a wonderful job as my advocate.
Overall positive experience
by 02/01/2014on
We purchased a used RL from this dealer, having recently purchased and MDX from the other Acura dealership in Kansas City on the Kansas side. Both dealerships scored the same in our book as far as the sales people (4 out of 5 stars). They both had surprisingly good finance people (which are typically the real villain of the story) 5 out of 5 stars. The internet sales contact at Jay Wolfe was super helpful, she coordinated our appointment and everything surrounding it. I suppose where I would give this dealership higher marks over Hendrick is on repairs. For instance, we discovered the day after we bought the MDX that the rear A/C didn't work, some sort of relay, and they would not fix it under their 30 day warranty since it was not power-train related, so we had to pay $380 to fix that since it was early September and still in near 100 degrees out. This Jay Wolfe dealership impressed me by changing the timing belt on the 90k mile RL before selling it, which saves us the expense of doing it in about 20 miles from now. They did a bunch of other preventative mechanic work too, which they didn't have to do. We will see how the Jay Wolfe service department compares to Hendrick soon. Both dealerships were overall positive experiences, the edge goes to Jay Wolfe currently due to their forethought to change the timing belt and due to Hendrick's letter of the law rather than spirit of the law approach to their 30 day warranty. I would certainly recommend Jay Wolfe Acura.
New Car
by 12/31/2013on
Courtney was great. Thanks!
Bravo Jay Wolfe
by 12/29/2012on
I purchased a new RDX - the first new car I have purchased for myself in my 81 years. With the help of my daughters and Courtney L. I decided on the right car and the right color of car. I am still learning the ins and outs of my purchase, but I am confident I know where to find help when needed. Thank you thank you thank you.
Jay Wolfe Acura's used car purchase experience
by 11/12/2010on
Long story short, bought a used car at Jay Wolfe Acura. I had an issue with the terms of sale, Jay Wolfe representative contacted me and resolved the issue. It is two years now that i bought my car, and Jay Wolfe Acura did not give me a chance to complain neither in the service or my purchase
Outstanding dealership-Jay Wolfe Acura.
by 03/23/2010on
I purchased a 2007 Acura TL Type S from Jay Wolfe Acura. By far, this was the best buying automobile experience I have ever had. The staff is top notch, the product is outstanding and Jay Wolfe Acura honestly makes you feel like family. They always are following up with me to see how I am liking my car, they let me know what is going on at the dealership and what specials they are currently running. Everyone from the receptionist to the sales and finance staff were awesome! I highly recommend Jay Wolfe Acura if you're looking for the best buying experience-bar none. I actually got more car than I bargained for from Jay Wolfe Acura! I will drive whatever distance necessary in order to do business with Jay Wolfe Acura.
Excellent sales experience
by 07/18/2008on
I contacted Dean, the internet sales manager, when we decided we were interested in a new TL Type S. He was a very informative sales person and had a low pressure technique. The first day we were at the dealership we advised Dean we didn't intend on purchasing that day, and he stayed past their closing time to make sure all our questions were answered. We completed the transaction arrangements over the internet and via telephone conversations. When we returned to purchase the car, the car was ready as promised, and financing took less than 30 minutes to complete. Dean has made himself available for any questions we have after the sale, and we received a "thank you for your business" call and e-mail. Providing we have as excellent an experience with the car itself, we will do business with Jay Wolfe Acura and Dean again.
Leasing Experience was good
by 04/21/2008on
Though I ended up leasing a different vehicle than the TL, this dealer at least contacted me after I initiated contact thru the internet. He was proactive but not bothersome and provided me details over the phone of a lease and offered to negotiate more if I could come to KC (as I live in NE as I told him). Seemed genuinely interested in gaining my business.
