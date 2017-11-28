Gary Crossley Ford
Customer Reviews of Gary Crossley Ford
Great experience, love my Focus
by 11/28/2017on
I took my Mustang in for service and when I took my 2005 Escape in to get inspected to get it licensed in MO, I decided to trade it in for a new Focus hatchback.I worked with Justin who was patient with me and answered all of my questions. Financing was easy and they got me in the payment range I wanted to be in. I worked with Stacy in aftermarket to get the protective treatment on my car. We got it scheduled for the next week and they gave me a courtesy car for the day it was being treated. Buying a new vehicle can be stressful, but everyone here was nice and helpful through the whole process. I never felt pressured or put down, especially as a female. Everyone at the dealership was polite and helpful. I'd recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Angry
by 09/23/2016on
Absolute worst buying and service experience ever. They were unable to provide all the keys to my brand new truck for 3 days, screwed up the title work which took over 4 months to resolve, totally botched the finance paperwork including returning my down payment check and keeping a copy instead. Total [non-permissible content removed] who care absolutely nothing about their customers. I will never, ever do business with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
worst place
by 08/20/2014on
They will say anything to sell a car then ignore you if need help from them. They sold me a car that has been in accident and did not told be about it and now the car worth a penny, they lie to me in many ways and ruin my life. Do not finance with any of their banks you can never refinance it.
Great New Car buying Experience
by 04/03/2014on
Let me state first-off that I have bought over a hundred cars over the last twenty years, but only one other car brand-new. I typically shop nationwide for the best price once I know exactly what I want. The reason why I walked into Crossley Ford was strictly to narrow my choice down between two Ford plug-in models (Fusion Energi or the C-Max Energi) by test-driving them. Crossley Ford was one of the only dealerships in our area that had both. Well, actually they didn't have the Fusion Energi, but one of their employees was driving one as a company car and they were nice enough to allow us to test-drive it. My salesperson used absolutely no pressuring techniques (beyond the required follow-up by e-mail that you run into at any dealership) on several visits. I basically narrowed my search down to two other dealerships with the lowest possible pricing and brought their offers back to my salesperson at Crossley. He was very creative and able to get within a grand of the best deal, in spite of the fact that they had to actually bring in the Fusion Energi with the exterior and interior color combination I wanted from a dealership in Iowa. With the zero-interest financing and really good deal on extended warranty and service plan, I walked out very happy and completely covered for the first 125,000 miles. Because I'm so thrilled with my new car, I've already helped my salesperson guide another customer toward the Energi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst place ever
by 04/02/2014on
They will treat you lie box of cash noting else. They will not disclose scratches or dint on the car before you buy it, if you look newbie or look desperate they will skyrocket the price. they will give you fake trade in value for you old car so basicaly you will get noting for your trade in becasue thiers cars do not have price on them so they make it up on the spot(some of thier cars do have price online) they will tell yo can only get this car and noting else and they know that car has problems but they will not tell you anything about the car. if you ask for help after you bought the car they will either ignore you or tell they can not do anything else. i am stuck with bad looking car that does worth what paid for. please avoid at all cost. you will have the same risk as buying from craiglist.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Terrible customer service
by 12/01/2012on
I recently bought a 2013 ford fusion from Gary Crossley ford. My salesman was great. Not only did he help sell my wife and me our new car, but he made us have a good buying experience during the sale. However he made the mistake of saying our car came with "Sony Navigation". My car came with turn by turn directions. HUGE DIFFERENCE. We made the sale extremely easy by having all the financing done before we even went to the dealership basically a check in hand. So we were in and out. That night we realized our brand new car had a broken paddle shift, a broken rear passenger vent, red finger prints all along the ceiling around moon roof, possibly a blown speaker. Needless to say its been to the shop 3 times in the first month and it was BRAND NEW. So i contacted management where i have been dealing with Gary M. who has taken very poor care of me. He does not return my phone calls, makes sarcastic remarks, and caused Gary Crossley Ford a sale. We were going to buy my wife a new escape, but no longer. My issue is still not resolved with this dealership and its been 3 weeks not to mention we are now back tracking in our progress.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
welched on my deal
by 11/29/2012on
Went to pick up my new F150 from Gary Crossley Ford, owner came to look at my car, changed offer on my trade down 1000.00 and would not honor the deal agreed too with writtent estimates and signed paper work. Went to to Throughbred Ford and they honoered the deal that Crossley welched on and bettered it by 1500.00, bought my new F150Fx 4x4, 50k truck on the spot. Crossly welched on my deal, shame on them
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Job Gary Crossley Ford
by 10/02/2012on
These guys (and gals) did a great job with my vehicle purchase. I was very pleased and would recommend them to anyone. Thanks to Frankie who help me "sync" my phone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer is o.k., but watch out for "Accessories"
by 12/21/2011on
Fairly priced but intelligently deceitful. After having a painless, though long, experience with the salesperson, I initially felt very positive about their customer service. However, when it came time to fill out the paperwork the questionable practices began. Foremost is the "Accessories Department". These people are not Ford technicians and did not install Ford authorized parts on our car. Now that device is malfunctioning I learned that the part is the same one sold at the local electronics store for much less and is not covered by the manufacturers warranty. In fact, any damage that the part, or its installation, may cause is not covered. In short, if you can avoid their misleading after-market practices your experience can be great and your price fair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Won't buy another car at Gary Crossley
by 08/05/2007on
We identified a truck we wanted a Gary Crossley. We spent a lot of time reaching a deal with and salesman, and then the sales manager. After shaking hands on the deal, the salesman came back with our paperwork and had changed the deal. He said that they had a made a pricing mistake and would be "losing money" based on the deal they had originally agreed to. Because we had two small children with us, and had already invested too much time in the process, we agreed to pay an additional $400 to finish the process. After talking with other customers in the area following our purchase, I have discovered that this type of treatment is normal, rather than by exception. If you are planning to purchase a car at this dealership, beware of shady sales practices. This dealership has lost all of the service work on this vehicle, as well as any profits from any future vehicle purchases we will make.