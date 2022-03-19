Customer Reviews of Cable Dahmer of Kansas City
22 Trail Boss Terrible Experience
by 03/19/2022on
Asked for them to put leather seats in my brand new truck to seal the deal and they agreed. The leather seats that were installed did not match the interior of the vehicle at all and they didn’t fix it. Now I get to spend money elsewhere so my interior doesn’t look like trash. No different than if I asked them to paint something on the outside and they used red instead of cherry red because that’s “as close as they could get it”. Needless to say, instead of them getting a trade in from me every couple years they decided to save a little money now not making the leather seats right.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No follow up
by 12/11/2020on
Had my truck in for oil change and bad tire sensor, server was down so they said they would call me once determined if covered by extended warranty. Never heard back. Called and left voice mail twice with service advisor john posey and he never called me. Had to call back in over 2 weeks later to find out it wasn't covered.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Customer Service
by 10/29/2020on
I would recommend this dealership, they have great customer service and we would buy from them again
horrible customer service
by 01/29/2020on
Been to this dealer twice. Once for my daughter and was told what vehicle she could buy. We pulled up 3 or 4 more vehicles online with the same price. We had to complain to a manager to get them to show her the other vehicles. She found a car that she wanted and completed the paperwork with mom as a cosigner. We were told by three different people that the payment was what we asked for. When my wife and her went to sign paperwork the payment was not what we were told. Dishonest so I spoke to general manager and complained. Got a lot of we are sorry but nothing else. Went again for my son. Salesman was nice and helpful showed us the cars we requested. My son chose the car he liked and we proceeded to start buying the car and informed them how big of payment he could afford. It took over a hour and a half and 3 tries to give us what we should have got the first time. I told them we wanted no extras so he could keep to his budget. Then we waited over two more hours just to see the finance person. On the last page of the contract I noticed a 890 dollar charge. I questioned it and was told to call back in the morning to ask about it I called the next day and was told to come in resign papers. When we arrived we had to wait of course AGAIN. Finally the used car manager came and talk to us. He explained that it was a charge for 3m protection and nitrogen for the tires. He told me that all used cars come with this fee even though I couldn't find it on the internet. Otherwise after being there another hour and a half nothing could be done about it. They are not upfront about anything, they are so slow its ridicules and I really belief they are not honest. Been there twice for horrible service and would recommend going elsewhere for a vehicle. I have bought a lot of vehicles and they are by far the worst. Salesman and finance guy were nice and helpful but that is where it ends. I cannot say one good thing about this dealership and I will not ever go back. They own the Buick dealership I get my Buick serviced at but will not get a chance to sell me another one. If you go there plan on spending the day there
My visit
by 01/15/2020on
Had to go in for Recalls and my Service advisor Robin made sure I was taken care of in a reasonable amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice job
by 06/06/2019on
Everyone is nice and they didn’t try to upsell me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car
by 05/22/2019on
Still waiting on paperwork which I felt violated after spending 45k on a Malibu
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service!
by 02/12/2019on
Graeme was great to work with! I called him that morning and was able to get my vehicle in for an oil change that afternoon. He had a loaner vehicle ready for me when I got there and was in and out very quickly. He communicated with me the entire time my vehicle was in service as well. When I picked my vehicle up, it was waiting for me and I was in and out! Highly recommend Cable Dahmer Service department- always fast and very friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service ever!!
by 01/09/2019on
I went in for a specific car and price range and the service was awesome! Although I didn't get to get the original car planned, the employees went above and beyond to help me get a VERY similar car in the end! The employees are relatable and so sweet!! Awesome dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They Took Exceptional Care of My Parents
by 12/31/2018on
I referred my parents to Amanda and her team as soon as I heard they were looking to trade in their truck. I didn't like some of the things the dealership they had spoken to prior told them and wanted to make sure they were not being taken advantage of and were getting the best deal they could. Amanda evaluated everything and made sure she knew everything my parents were looking for to meet their needs. Amanda, Justin and Mason took exceptional care of them. They were amazing, answered all questions and made sure my parents were comfortable with everything and were getting everything they wanted. They were upfront about everything and made sure they found all possible rebates and promotions. We had great conversations with Amanda, Justin and Mason and good laughs too. My parents live almost 3 hours away but it was well worth the drive to work with them. Cable - Dahmer is a family oriented organization and they care about their customers before the $. They do not hassle you and will always do the right thing. They are extremely friendly and have a servant heart - they are always happy to help, even if just giving advice, want what is best for their customers before themselves and are extremely genuine and caring. I highly recommend working with them!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change & service on my 2017 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51
by 11/12/2018on
I took my car in for normal oil change service @ the appointment time I had scheduled. I was advised it would take about an hour & it did. I was pleasantly surprised when the service advisor said there was no charge. I knew I had the 1st 3 oil changes for free, but I was expecting to have to pay for this one. They may have done that because the time I took it in before there was a problem. I had to replace the right rear tire due to a puncture. They did that & also recommended I replace the rear tire opposite. I brought it in for the 2nd tire & after I was there I was informed they had "mistakenly" sold it. So I had to bring it in again the next day for the 2nd new tire. I guess they made up for the mix up by not charging me for the oil change this time. Over all I am very happy with this Chevrolet dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amanda and her team are an amazing group!
by 11/01/2018on
I have been a customer for years because of the hospitality, service and professionalism by the Cable Dahmer team. I recently made a purchase only to come back for a 2nd vehicle shortly after. Both of my purchases went flawlessly as in years past. I only buy Chevy and I will only buy from Amanda and team at Cable Dahmer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a Remarkable Experience
by 10/09/2018on
This was my 4th vehicle purchase from Cable Dahmer. I look for ease of doing business and a fair price and they always deliver. Thank you so much for all that you guys do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car shopping experience ever!!!
by 06/15/2018on
Sheldon Kranzberg worked very hard to find the perfect vehicle for my husband and me. He listened to our needs and concerns and was very patient with all my questions. When it got down to final numbers, he consulted with General Manager Amanda Ledezma and New Car Sales Manager Aaron Abington. They all worked very hard to make our dreams come true. Eric Ellwood in Finance finalized all the paperwork and explained the warranty packages in such a way that it was easy to understand and fairly priced. We definitely recommend Cable Dahmer Chevrolet and everyone there. It was a very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Company with integrity
by 05/24/2018on
I got a chance to meet an amazing woman name Amanda we had a problem in the beginning we contacted Amanda and because Amanda has such care and compassion she took great care of us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The only place our car knows
by 05/17/2018on
This is the third car we have purchased from Cable Dahmer and it is and will always be the only place we go purchase a car or have regular maintenance or in the unhappy event that we need to have it put back in shape after an accident it will be Cable Dahmer. They always insure top quality work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Selling happiness
by 05/12/2018on
The staff was unbelieveable. They were so genuine. Instead of just trying to sell me something they wanted to make sure I was happy with what I was getting. And isnt that what everyone wants? Happiness.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service from Cable Dahmer
by 04/13/2018on
I had been to Cable Dahmer before and was excited at the selection that they had. This time I went in search of a car at a certain price range (a low very low price range), and Kelly, our sales rep that helped us, found us one in under 10 minutes and got us out the door in under an hour. We knew what we wanted and she made it happen. Kelly got right to the point for us and really came through in a much needed time. She also got the price down to what our range was, and that knocked off quite a bit of money that we wouldnt have been able to spend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One Happy customer!
by 04/05/2018on
Worked with Kelly Cerentano to purchase my 2018 2500 Silverado LTZ. I love the truck & appreciate all the hard work and the fact she really went above and beyond to get me the best deal possible. Highly reccomend Kelly @ Cable Dahmer!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet
by 03/28/2018on
Everyone at Cable Dahmer had been very helpful and friendly. Kelly was great answering my questions and taking action to get my new car quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a new vehicle
by 03/04/2018on
Kelly my sales person was wonderful,she made me feel ease in my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An ideology still in motion since its 1963 inception. It's the Cable-Dahmer mission statement we lean on:
It is our policy to provide a full range of products and services to all of our customers. These products and services will be priced reasonably and delivered with customer satisfaction as our number one goal.
All dealership employees will be fully trained and will conduct business in a positive and professional manner. Our goal is to create an atmosphere in which our employees can develop to their fullest potential, and the company can maintain an excellent reputation, thus continuing to be a leader in our community. Come on by our Kansas City location and let our history just be the tipping point to how we can best service your needs.
