Frank Fletcher Ford Lincoln

3015 Turkey Creek Blvd, Joplin, MO 64801
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Frank Fletcher Ford Lincoln

1 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

lies & empty promises.

by dartmeister on 04/21/2011

Well we will see 1 day after posting this review I got a phone call from a member of the Fletcher group. This is 6 months later now. However the man tells me they will take care of this and find a replacement car. He sounds like he means it and he did email me. If they take care of this I will rerate them. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
