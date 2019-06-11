sales Rating

Last week I drove 2 and a half hours, from Overland Park, Kansas to Jefferson City, MO, to test drive and ultimately buy a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T. It was definitely worth the time and effort. Brad was my salesmen and he did an excellent job helping me through the buying process. We got everything set up through the phone in less than an hour and knowing that I would be driving a great deal for the car, offered to fill up completely whatever car we left the dealership with even if it wasn't the Genesis. Him and his dealership even dropped what was an already incredibly low price on a near perfect Genesis Coupe model (38,000 miles, not 0 but whose complaining). A couple days after that phone call we arrived at the dealership around 10:30am, test drove the car, got it financed with a very low interest rate (beat all the banks we went to) and drove it off the lot in under 2 hours. The guys at Joe Machens were great and I'd recommend them to anyone in the area, even if you had to drive as far as I did. Read more