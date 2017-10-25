Skip to main content
Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC

3205 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unbelievable

by BADMJ99 on 10/25/2017

I cannot recommend against this dealership strongly enough. After I had negotiated a deal with trade-in over the phone and then drove hundreds of miles, they tried to completely change the terms of our deal without even mentioning it. After questioning the change thinking it must be a mistake, they refused to honor the original deal. If that wasn't enough, the sales staff and manager I dealt with interrupted our conversations multiple times for phone calls and were in no hurry to end the call. If you're looking for a dealership that is trustworthy with an honest sales staff, save yourself a lot of time and go somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Enclave Purchase

by darrell248 on 11/01/2014

Everyone worked with us to make our new purchase progress like clockwork, in a respectful and appreciative manner, especially Jim Branch and Jared Lee. Both of these gentlemen are top-notch!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Looking for a new or certified used car

by hydroplanttech on 03/27/2013

Salesman(Brent) was good to work with. He was very professional and honest. He showed my wife and I several cars and allowed us to test drive each one and was not pushy to choose any one car over the other. When I need to buy another car I will ask for Brent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
