1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I cannot recommend against this dealership strongly enough. After I had negotiated a deal with trade-in over the phone and then drove hundreds of miles, they tried to completely change the terms of our deal without even mentioning it. After questioning the change thinking it must be a mistake, they refused to honor the original deal. If that wasn't enough, the sales staff and manager I dealt with interrupted our conversations multiple times for phone calls and were in no hurry to end the call. If you're looking for a dealership that is trustworthy with an honest sales staff, save yourself a lot of time and go somewhere else. Read more