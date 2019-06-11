Joe Machens Capital City Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Joe Machens Capital City Ford Lincoln
Great Experience!!
by 11/06/2019on
Bo Heaven and everyone at the dealership did a great job with my new F-150 purchase. Would definitely recommend to everyone. Angie Hulsey and the Service team are also always there to help and even have a complimentary shuttle while you wait. Thanks Everyone!!
Require deposit on sight unseen car
by 12/03/2016on
Made arrangements to look at and possibly buy a car. We had arranged a loan with our bank and we were going to drive 3 hours to look at, and most likely buy. The week before they decided to say they needed a deposit on a sight unseen vehicle because "someone" was going to buy the car. Sent them a response to tell them to go ahead and sell to the other person, and that they lost our sale. They came back after I told then why they lost a sale, apologized for the "pressure" and hoped we would go anyway.
Excellent experience, great car for a great price
by 12/28/2015on
Last week I drove 2 and a half hours, from Overland Park, Kansas to Jefferson City, MO, to test drive and ultimately buy a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T. It was definitely worth the time and effort. Brad was my salesmen and he did an excellent job helping me through the buying process. We got everything set up through the phone in less than an hour and knowing that I would be driving a great deal for the car, offered to fill up completely whatever car we left the dealership with even if it wasn't the Genesis. Him and his dealership even dropped what was an already incredibly low price on a near perfect Genesis Coupe model (38,000 miles, not 0 but whose complaining). A couple days after that phone call we arrived at the dealership around 10:30am, test drove the car, got it financed with a very low interest rate (beat all the banks we went to) and drove it off the lot in under 2 hours. The guys at Joe Machens were great and I'd recommend them to anyone in the area, even if you had to drive as far as I did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes