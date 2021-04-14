5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We came to your dealership after entering the market for an F250. You guys are not our closest Ford Dealership. Looking online, we were surprised by the very low prices you advertised on your website. Our local dealership had not been honest about their prices, but didn't realize that I had researched the market. My wife came by your dealership on a break from work and met Ronnie Vargas. Ronnie treated my wife with great respect, patience, and generosity. Not only that, but he KNEW HIS VEHICLES ABILITIES AND FEATURES! She was so impressed by his courtesy, integrity, knowledge and friendliness that they began working together to find a truck or two that would work for us. Ronnie worked HARD for her, and for us. After a couple of days, we decided to come out together and test drive 2 trucks. Because of his professionalism, Ronnie was totally prepared when we came out and showed us the two trucks he had for us to look at. His exact words were, "I've got 2 trucks for you to look at, but I feel so good about the first one that I've pulled it up and gotten it ready to go." As we drove it, he chatted with me about the features and abilities, and showed us the included features that he knew would matter most to me and my wife, directly addressing the reason we were considering it, without seeming to understand how important they were to us...just mentioned them in passing as a matter of chatting about a product he was excited about. I've never dealt with a finer, better prepared salesman. We bought that truck because of his knowledge, patience, integrity, and understanding of our needs. You should be very proud of Ronnie Vargas. He represents your dealership well. We couldn't have asked for a better experience. I have to tell you that we really had expected to ultimately purchase our new truck from our local dealership, but were very disappointed in how we were treated there. Everyone we met at Metro Ford was great to work with. From the sales manager to our finance agent, to the receptionist...all of them were exceptional people that we expect to deal with again and again. We're going to stay with you guys for as long as your agents continue to represent you as wonderfully as they have so far. Thank you so much!! Read more