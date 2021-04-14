Metro Ford Independence
Customer Reviews of Metro Ford Independence
New Bronco
by 04/14/2021on
Everything was great and went smooth Eric our salesman was excellent as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larry
by 04/14/2021on
I just can say enough about the customer service department and dealership as a whole. They really know how to treat customers as if their family. Thanks to Larry and the whole service department for taking care of our families vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yeah!!! Miracle's Never Cease
by 04/02/2021on
It is with pleasure I write this review. For all the times you have been let down, disappointed, or treated rudely in your life it happens. One day when you are not looking a person or persons step into your life and make your faith in mankind wonderful. Like it is supposed to be! I am very happy to have gone to Metro Ford and their staff, I did at one time say" I never step foot in that place again". I swallowed my pride, off I went. Thank You to All who so kindly helped me. Paul Lombardo a great guy. He worked hard to accommodate me and my spouse. The staff pitched in. As they worked Magic to accomplish what was needed. I worked hard also, to figure and re-figure, plan and scheme how to keep my husband occupied. Thank you for the Joint effort that makes up the Dealership at Metro Ford. I will drive my new vehicle with joy every day and count my blessings. I will be ever mindful of the Efforts Metro Ford
Amazing Experience
by 06/24/2017on
We came to your dealership after entering the market for an F250. You guys are not our closest Ford Dealership. Looking online, we were surprised by the very low prices you advertised on your website. Our local dealership had not been honest about their prices, but didn't realize that I had researched the market. My wife came by your dealership on a break from work and met Ronnie Vargas. Ronnie treated my wife with great respect, patience, and generosity. Not only that, but he KNEW HIS VEHICLES ABILITIES AND FEATURES! She was so impressed by his courtesy, integrity, knowledge and friendliness that they began working together to find a truck or two that would work for us. Ronnie worked HARD for her, and for us. After a couple of days, we decided to come out together and test drive 2 trucks. Because of his professionalism, Ronnie was totally prepared when we came out and showed us the two trucks he had for us to look at. His exact words were, "I've got 2 trucks for you to look at, but I feel so good about the first one that I've pulled it up and gotten it ready to go." As we drove it, he chatted with me about the features and abilities, and showed us the included features that he knew would matter most to me and my wife, directly addressing the reason we were considering it, without seeming to understand how important they were to us...just mentioned them in passing as a matter of chatting about a product he was excited about. I've never dealt with a finer, better prepared salesman. We bought that truck because of his knowledge, patience, integrity, and understanding of our needs. You should be very proud of Ronnie Vargas. He represents your dealership well. We couldn't have asked for a better experience. I have to tell you that we really had expected to ultimately purchase our new truck from our local dealership, but were very disappointed in how we were treated there. Everyone we met at Metro Ford was great to work with. From the sales manager to our finance agent, to the receptionist...all of them were exceptional people that we expect to deal with again and again. We're going to stay with you guys for as long as your agents continue to represent you as wonderfully as they have so far. Thank you so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude and dishonest
by 06/04/2017on
After my experience this week, I will never buy from this dealership again. They are rude, disrespectful, dishonest and [non-permissible content removed]. My dad and uncle worked for Ford. I have driven Fords all my life. My next car is going to be a Chevy.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent, fast and friendly service
by 02/28/2017on
Great service - got me in quickly without an appointment, finished the work faster than stated and got me right out. Gave me a military discount as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 02/28/2017on
I appreciated the experience, it appears the service department did a good job. My only concern was the lack of documentation on the service inspection items. I was not provided an inspection sheet when the service was complete. Perhaps this is not done at this dealership? This was my first time having a personal vehicle serviced at Metro Ford. For a busy Saturday the check-in and pick-up was smooth and timely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Metro Ford is the best Ford dealership in KC!!!
by 01/02/2017on
Tommy and Randy in the service Dept are great to work with and always provide the customer service experience that keeps us coming back. Keep up the great work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck buyer
by 12/26/2016on
Eric Phillips the sales guy was really friendly. They got me into the vehicle type that I wanted. Overall very professional and friendly dealership Buy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs at Metro Ford
by 10/20/2016on
Staff was very friendly. Work was completed in a reasonable amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Flex
by 09/15/2016on
Very likely. Tommy was very good to work with. I was very happy with my service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We love our new Edge!
by 09/08/2016on
Our experience with buying our new Ford Edge was great. Garett Gibson was very knowledgeable and very sincere in wanting us to be able to have the best buying experience that we could have. He went out of his way to make us feel comfortable. The whole staff was friendly and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the best
by 09/07/2016on
well taken care of throught out process. Salesman Jamison Wunder worked with me all the way. Sales mananger worked with us also. The best experience I've had buying a new car. Also wound't buy anything but ford product. Always had good luck with Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ms
by 08/28/2016on
We recieved fast friendly service. The technicians made sure that we were informed of all repIrs that needed to be done and kept them on buget. I have already refered friends and family. Thank you Metro Ford and Shawn with the glasses.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go to Metro Ford for Service
by 08/17/2016on
They are always nice and tell me the truth about my car. If I don't need a particular service, they don't pressure-sell to me. I appreciate that they go the extra mile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/09/2016on
had a great experience dealing with Jamison Wunder in the past and as a repeat customer. I referred him to one of my friends who owns a 2014 F-150 and after seeing my new one wants to upgrade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased
by 08/08/2016on
Very pleased with how my first car buying experience went. You were all very friendly and I could tell you were doing everything you could to get me the best deal. My salesman in particular, Ronnie V. Was very helpful and made sure he answered all of my questions, plus some.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 08/08/2016on
I love Metro Ford. The guys in the shop are always very friendly and do an excellent job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/05/2016on
Staff was friendly and helpful. I would recommend to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2008 F250 Powerstroke
by 08/03/2016on
Great buying experience, the whole sales team was nice and very welcoming will definitely be returning for my next vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Aftermarket Parts not what was agreed on.
by 07/30/2016on
2015 ford f150 - When I purchased my truck, the dealership agreed to add a ford factory tow package, until the sale was complete (papers being signed). Following the sale, that quickly turned to aftermarket parts. The first hitch was not rated for same level as factory. After first install, there was dent in new pickup. I feel I was taken advantage of and the end result was not the agreed upon deal made when the papers were signed. Also, I was billed over $400 for the aftermarket part that cost only $60. The only good part of the process was that the staff was friendly and did upgrade the hitch later (although not to the OM part I agreed on when signing papers). Staff also repaired the dent to the tailgate caused when installing the incorrect hitch, as they should have. I went to Metro thinking I would have a good experience as most reviews online were positive,that was not the case. I purchased a $30,000 vehicle and should have been given the parts that they agreed would be included at the time of purchase. I would not recommend this dealership based on shady negotiation tactics. Not to mention making 5 separate 1.5 hr round trips to the dealership to get all of these changes made, while still not the end result we agreed on when signing. It was not a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No