After a horrible experience with this dealership on the purchase of a used vehicle, I sent an email to Marty Dahmer, GM and got zero response. This just solidified my feelings about this dealership. It is mismanaged and they don't care about anything but their bottom line. Customer Service is severly lacking We were warned not to buy from them, but we didn't listen. Our mistake. We purchased a used GMC truck and the dealer agreed to fix a few things. In addition, we purchased a Total Protection Packages and asked for the windows to be tinted.. We were told to bring the unit in on Monday morning. It should only take a couple days they said, but we will get it back to you by Friday. (We had informed them that we had a camping trip planned and needed the truck.) Every time I called Service, beginning on Wednesday, for an update I was told someone would call me back and they never did (at least 6 times and that is being generous). I finally got one guy on the phone who said he had been waiting for 2 days for the sales department to call him back. I found this odd since the sales department is literally across the parking lot and there should be a manager onsite at all times. He also informed me nothing had been done but the window tint. I got upset and called back asking for the used car manager. When I called and asked for the Used Car Manager, I assuming I was getting Alex as that is how he introduced himself the day we purchased the truck. I told whomever answered the phone that I did not want to pay for a loaner vehicle (only free for 2 days) and thought if it was going to take more than 2 days, they need to cover the cost.. He said no problem. This may have been Alex, I have no idea. When I called back again on Thursday and asked for the Used Car Manager again, assuming again that I would get Alex, I got Tyler or Taylor whom I could not confirm was a sales manager at all. He also said he would call me back and didn’t. I called him again about an hour or so later…this time he was rude. I asked him to connect me to whomever I spoke to earlier. He said, who was it? I said, the Used Car Manager. He said he was a used car manager. I asked, how many managers do they need?? (This is a very good question considering this whole mess.) He said there are 4 of us, your truck will be ready Friday. I said ok, but I need to know who I talked to because he said he would not be charging me for the loaner car. His response was “Your truck will be ready Friday.” I explained that he already said that, but we are getting jacked around and now our truck has been sitting there 4 days and you’ve done next to nothing. His response, “Your truck will be ready Friday.” I called my husband who is out on the road and told him the situation. He had Alex's cell number and gave him a call. Alex said the issue was that the GM plant was on strike and it was hard to get parts. (The only part they need is the grill piece which we would have gladly come back for). He then told my husband that the wheel caps that were in the back seat didn’t go with that truck and he would give us his employee discount to buy new ones. My husband told him they were pictured on vehicle on their website. Alex said he couldn’t see that picture because the truck was sold and removed from the website. Luckily he had taken a screenshot. I provided this explanation and the screen shot to Marty Dahmer in an email. The picture of the truck that was displayed on their website does in fact show the wheel caps and the vehicle was sold with wheel caps and we expected them on the truck for no additional cost to us. Noon: Friday - they have had the truck for 4 1/2 days. My husband and I bought this truck to pull out camper. We had a trip planned for 2 months for that weekend and planned to leave Friday afternoon. Remember I was told repeatedly that my vehicle would be ready Friday? Service department has no idea what is going on with my truck and says they will call me back. Guess what? Nobody called me back. I finally went up to the dealership and asked the service desk what is going on with my truck. The service guy says, I think it’s done, I just need to talk to Cole. (who the xxxx is Cole?) He sends Alex out, who tells me all they have left to do is the Finishing Touch (the most time consuming part of the service request) and it will be ready Saturday. He fed me the same line of garbage I’ve been hearing for 5 days and I told him I was disgusted with all of them and stormed out. We had to cancel our plans. Alex called my husband to apologize and offered us a free oil change. Really? Did you happen to notice that we have free oil changes already in our contract? My husband said he’d rather just cancel the deal and get his truck back…he and his family has been a customer of Cable Dahmer since the late 80s and is beyond disappointed. We picked the truck up on Saturday when they finished applying the protection packages. We still don't have the wheel caps or the key to unlock the lugs. They said they were on order. Alex hid from us when we came in and someone else, yet another sales manager offered his apologies. They said they filled the truck up with gas for us which was more xxxxxxxx because my husband had filled it up on Saturday and drove only about 60 miles before we dropped it off.. I returned the loaner car to the sales department (gave the key to the salesman) and told them we were not paying for it or filling it with gas. They called us 2 days later asking where the keys were to the loaner car. Are the employees at this dealership really this incompetent?? Literally every step of the way was a fiasco. This website allows me to select the employees we worked with during this transaction. Unfortunately, it's not up to day because the only name we could find was Marty Dahmer. Again, I emailed Marty Dahmer, even called to confirm I had the correct email address, but he never responded. He is the General Manager...how can he take all these complaints so lightly. Like I said, multiple people warned us not to buy from this dealership stating they don't care about the customer. I have to concur. This is by far the worst car buying experience we have ever had. Read more