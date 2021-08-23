Customer Reviews of Cable Dahmer Chevrolet
Take Your Business Where It Is Valued
by 08/23/2021on
Cable Dahmer has a Mark of Excellence, and for the life of me I can’t figure out how. I have had a nightmare of a time purchasing a car, something that should be exciting. I have never experienced such a lack of customer service with an absolute disregard for their customers as I have with Cable Dahmer. I came to Cable Dahmer in early May to test drive a used car. Only had 15k miles on it and the AC didn't work. Of course they would have that fixed and I’d buy it and be on my way. How laughable. Over a month passed before it was fixed and I was finally able to finally purchase the car. Cable Dahmer blamed the VW they took it to for services. At the time of purchase, they didn't have the title; they said it would be mailed to me once received. 2 months passed, nearing the expiration of my temporary plates and no title, so I reached out. Cable Dahmer blamed the auction. Weeks passed and still nothing. Cable Dahmer blamed the DMV. And now here I am in August (4 months since the beginning of this headache) and I still do not have my title and my plates are over a month passed due. Not to mention absolutely no communication from multiple departments within this company. I have spoken Sales, with Titling, with Accounting, and even with management. I have left many many messages and received 0 calls back. I have gone in person and they always have someone or something to blame. Except for themselves. Cable Dahmer takes no responsibility for the fact that they first sold a car without being fully inspected that basic systems worked and without ever having the title of ownership to be selling the car in the first place (this is illegal BTW). Coming from a Marketing Industry and focus in Client Service, I am beyond baffled at how this business is even still running. It makes me sick. Take my word for it. Don't give this company a penny of your business because they have no problem screwing you over at the end of the day nor do they value your money or you as a customer. I will never be utilizing Cable Dahmer for any services again and recommend the same for you. You're welcome.
Service
by 12/31/2019on
I was treated very well and informed there was a third recall on my vehicle I was told it would take a little longer than originally thought Jerry set me up in a loaner vehicle. And the vehicle was done when they said it would be that day.
Overall Disappointment from Sales to Service to Mgmt
by 10/31/2019on
After a horrible experience with this dealership on the purchase of a used vehicle, I sent an email to Marty Dahmer, GM and got zero response. This just solidified my feelings about this dealership. It is mismanaged and they don't care about anything but their bottom line. Customer Service is severly lacking We were warned not to buy from them, but we didn't listen. Our mistake. We purchased a used GMC truck and the dealer agreed to fix a few things. In addition, we purchased a Total Protection Packages and asked for the windows to be tinted.. We were told to bring the unit in on Monday morning. It should only take a couple days they said, but we will get it back to you by Friday. (We had informed them that we had a camping trip planned and needed the truck.) Every time I called Service, beginning on Wednesday, for an update I was told someone would call me back and they never did (at least 6 times and that is being generous). I finally got one guy on the phone who said he had been waiting for 2 days for the sales department to call him back. I found this odd since the sales department is literally across the parking lot and there should be a manager onsite at all times. He also informed me nothing had been done but the window tint. I got upset and called back asking for the used car manager. When I called and asked for the Used Car Manager, I assuming I was getting Alex as that is how he introduced himself the day we purchased the truck. I told whomever answered the phone that I did not want to pay for a loaner vehicle (only free for 2 days) and thought if it was going to take more than 2 days, they need to cover the cost.. He said no problem. This may have been Alex, I have no idea. When I called back again on Thursday and asked for the Used Car Manager again, assuming again that I would get Alex, I got Tyler or Taylor whom I could not confirm was a sales manager at all. He also said he would call me back and didn’t. I called him again about an hour or so later…this time he was rude. I asked him to connect me to whomever I spoke to earlier. He said, who was it? I said, the Used Car Manager. He said he was a used car manager. I asked, how many managers do they need?? (This is a very good question considering this whole mess.) He said there are 4 of us, your truck will be ready Friday. I said ok, but I need to know who I talked to because he said he would not be charging me for the loaner car. His response was “Your truck will be ready Friday.” I explained that he already said that, but we are getting jacked around and now our truck has been sitting there 4 days and you’ve done next to nothing. His response, “Your truck will be ready Friday.” I called my husband who is out on the road and told him the situation. He had Alex's cell number and gave him a call. Alex said the issue was that the GM plant was on strike and it was hard to get parts. (The only part they need is the grill piece which we would have gladly come back for). He then told my husband that the wheel caps that were in the back seat didn’t go with that truck and he would give us his employee discount to buy new ones. My husband told him they were pictured on vehicle on their website. Alex said he couldn’t see that picture because the truck was sold and removed from the website. Luckily he had taken a screenshot. I provided this explanation and the screen shot to Marty Dahmer in an email. The picture of the truck that was displayed on their website does in fact show the wheel caps and the vehicle was sold with wheel caps and we expected them on the truck for no additional cost to us. Noon: Friday - they have had the truck for 4 1/2 days. My husband and I bought this truck to pull out camper. We had a trip planned for 2 months for that weekend and planned to leave Friday afternoon. Remember I was told repeatedly that my vehicle would be ready Friday? Service department has no idea what is going on with my truck and says they will call me back. Guess what? Nobody called me back. I finally went up to the dealership and asked the service desk what is going on with my truck. The service guy says, I think it’s done, I just need to talk to Cole. (who the xxxx is Cole?) He sends Alex out, who tells me all they have left to do is the Finishing Touch (the most time consuming part of the service request) and it will be ready Saturday. He fed me the same line of garbage I’ve been hearing for 5 days and I told him I was disgusted with all of them and stormed out. We had to cancel our plans. Alex called my husband to apologize and offered us a free oil change. Really? Did you happen to notice that we have free oil changes already in our contract? My husband said he’d rather just cancel the deal and get his truck back…he and his family has been a customer of Cable Dahmer since the late 80s and is beyond disappointed. We picked the truck up on Saturday when they finished applying the protection packages. We still don't have the wheel caps or the key to unlock the lugs. They said they were on order. Alex hid from us when we came in and someone else, yet another sales manager offered his apologies. They said they filled the truck up with gas for us which was more xxxxxxxx because my husband had filled it up on Saturday and drove only about 60 miles before we dropped it off.. I returned the loaner car to the sales department (gave the key to the salesman) and told them we were not paying for it or filling it with gas. They called us 2 days later asking where the keys were to the loaner car. Are the employees at this dealership really this incompetent?? Literally every step of the way was a fiasco. This website allows me to select the employees we worked with during this transaction. Unfortunately, it's not up to day because the only name we could find was Marty Dahmer. Again, I emailed Marty Dahmer, even called to confirm I had the correct email address, but he never responded. He is the General Manager...how can he take all these complaints so lightly. Like I said, multiple people warned us not to buy from this dealership stating they don't care about the customer. I have to concur. This is by far the worst car buying experience we have ever had.
Wait time
by 01/10/2019on
I went to get a remote start kit installed on my 2014 Malibu. The kit works fine. The only problems I had were the 5 hour wait time for the installment, and no direction from anyone on how to work the remote start. Luckily I’m a 24 year old male so figuring out how technology works almost comes naturally, but it concerned me that they would probably lack the same guidance, even if it were a 70 year old woman, who has almost zero knowledge in cars or technology. I was also given no estimated wait time on my part installment, which had subsequently halted my other obligations I had scheduled for that day. I’m not mad, just kind of disappointed on the lack of guidance and wait time.
Service
by 12/14/2018on
Routine service done efficiently
Shenanigans, Incompetence, & Rudeness
by 08/09/2018on
We purchased a CPO Chevy, working with Tyson as sales rep. After I used a trade-in that erroneously still had a lien listed, our sale fell apart due to shenanigans, incompetence, and rudeness. We had set an appointment and laid out our needs clearly upon arrival. From arrival to departure, nearly five hours elapsed, due to the constant back-and-forth even though we were clear about our financial requirements. Tyson was rude to my wife, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, by talking past her and responding to her questions by directing answers to me or ignoring her completely. They had added $500 to the sales price from the previous day when we set the appointment, and refused to alter the figure, blaming "corporate policy and control" on the figure. In addition to that was $800 in snake-oil extras they wouldn't remove. We finally brought the car home, and discovered the following morning that they hadn't properly detailed the car, that it reeked of pet odors and had dog hair littering the cargo area. They called me at the hospital after my daughter's birth to inform me that my title still had a lien listed. I explained that this was an honest mistake and I would get it cleared up. I also explained that I was at the hospital for the next several days. In spite of this, Tyson told me that he'd be calling me the next day to have me come in to correct paperwork. Over the next 1 1/2 weeks I received calls from Tyson as well as two different sales managers, each with different plans for re-doing the sale. By the time we finally had a clear plan from management and an appointment, they were threatening to repossess the car. With my recovering wife and week-old daughter in tow, we arrived at the dealership only to find that they had added $1000 to the sales price, again blaming it on a "corporate promotion" for trade-ins that they had to remove. We walked away from the sale, and they seemed to be glad to be rid of us. I'll never again set foot on a Cable-Dahmer lot, and I'll make sure my friends and relatives avoid them as well.
Bad Experience
by 03/21/2018on
Me and my husband purchased a vehicle from in February. Our experience has been less than pleasurable. And I would appreciate someone to give me information. First off history of our visit: Came in to get car on Feb 07 about 3 maybe 330 was there until at least 8pm. The sales person just didn’t seem like he knew what he was talking about and couldn’t get my husband’s name right. He showed us all the features on the car prior to even getting the price of the car, so wasting a lot of time for that. He kept rattling off that he was in the Navy then Marines and blah blah blah trying way to hard and seemed to be lying. Might be wrong, but look young for someone that did 20 years in the navy then marine, could be wrong whatever. The finance guy just kept us waiting and when everything was good he said because of how late it was we would need to come back for the title to make sure the car would get financed. He sped through everything and wanted to BS about stuff vs do his job. When we came to get the title had to wait for the finance guy 30 minutes and the sales guy wanted to show me more stuff. I mean come on already told him we had a 2014 Kia and honestly he didn’t tell us anything of value, and couldn’t answer anything I asked, he danced around the question per se. chose to Google and look in the manual for a lot of stuff. To register my car I call the front desk of Kia and ask does my brand new car have to be inspected or have a vehicle inspection form she says yes I talked to my manager. I go down there and guess what it doesn’t Then I get a call from you saying we need to sign something else to be a part of the bank and I still don’t know if you got the signed paper. I left a message for you to call me back and I get nothing. I have no idea if my car is financed, as stupid as that sounds. I get a message from Catherine about how they forgot to put a traceable sticker of some sort and they could mail or I could make an appointment. Can get a hold of her the line just rings. No one is communicating with me and I’m tired of wasting my time with no one answering any of my questions. I’m sure this is something you will discard too, but I’m extremely frustrated and I want my business with your location to be done.
recall item and oil change
by 11/03/2014on
I was told about 90 minutes for the work I needed to be done and Justin had it ready in about 1 hour. Thanks, Justin. Donna
Service
by 11/03/2014on
Mike Kline is a great service advisor. He always tells me what is going on with my car, and is very engaged when I tell him my concerns.
Good Service
by 10/30/2014on
I probably had the most professional, no pressure and helpful sales person ever. Micky McRae didn't waste my time and only showed me what I was looking for. She a BIG ASSET to your company. And as long as she works for Cable-Dahmer I will only use her as my sales person
Maintenance
by 10/11/2014on
Called ahead, picked up a loaner car & got out the door pretty quick. Did not think that would be possible.
Communication goes a long way
by 10/01/2014on
Justin was very nice and took me right in.I would have appreciated being informed of the time it was going to take to see if that worked in my schedule. The tire was not in stock and the wait was rather long. Thankful that it was taken care of. Communication goes a long way. Thankful to be taken care of with no hassles though. Everyone's time is valuable. Thanks for checking!
spark2014
by 09/26/2014on
the only thing I didn't like was I had to get a rental car from enterprise and not everything was paid for by cable dahmer
sept17visit
by 09/20/2014on
Everyone was friendly, courteous, and professional. While waiting for my car, I looked at new vehicles and the saleswoman, Marie, was very helpful.
Love Cable Dahmer
by 09/12/2014on
Blaine was very friendly and explained to me what was done with my service and the recall. They got everything done quicker than I thought.
Cable Dahmer is my go to for service
by 09/11/2014on
Cable dahmer staff were very responsive and met my needs. Most of the work I needed done was under warranty, but they were so great to work with.
Necole Merritt
by 09/05/2014on
I really enjoyed my salesperson Marie. She stayed late and made certain that I had my vehicle. She followed through with all expectations I asked even with my trade in.
Cable-Dahmer 2014 Silverado 1500 LTS Z71
by 09/03/2014on
I started working with Jared, but had to leave and upon my return worked with Josh. Both salesmen worked dilligently to answer my questions, show me around on a hot day, and ultimately helped me find my next truck. Fred, in finance, was personable, friendly, and helpful as well. I did return to discuss one minor issue with Grant who saw to it that my issue was resolved quickly.
Cable-Dahmer Chevrolet - Good service and experience
by 07/10/2014on
I contacted Cable-Dahmer in regards to a power train problem. They were able to get my vehicle in quickly and fixed the problem within a few days, while keeping me informed every step of the way. They also provided a loaner vehicle, which made getting my vehicle fixed a breeze. The staff was professional, courteous and eager to help me with my problem.
Quality work at a Quality Dealer
by 06/15/2014on
I almost always bring my 2004 Silverado 3500HD Dually Crew cab to Cable-Dahmer in Independence for service. The fast friendly check-in and quality service is very much appreciated.
Unbelievable experience!!!
by 09/13/2013on
I bought a 2013 Chevy Cruze on 8/26/13. I was treated with dignity and respect and felt like they really cared about me and interested in what I was looking for. Ryan G. was my salesman and he was great and very sweet! I sincerely appreciated the fact that everyone was honest with me about my options. Mike D. in financing, was very professional and also honest and sweet. I was to come back into the dealership on 8/30 to finish up paperwork and was unable to do so because my Mother unexpected died. I contacted Ryan and told him what happened and everyone at Cable-Dahmer was so understanding and allowed me time to grieve and worked with me in getting them the needed paperwork. Then, when I came back to the dealership, I was greeted with hugs and sincere sympathy, just like a member of the family! My car got financed at a lower rate and they gave me the BEST deal possible!!! My husband and I were and are SO impressed with them, that they have now earned all our business for LIFE! I will never buy another car anywhere else!!! And I have told many people how wonderful they were! I LOVE my new car!! I will never forget their home-town hospitality and sincere care given to me and my husband during our car buying experience and I can't thank them enough!!! I wish more people treated each other the way I was treated there. Thanks from the bottom of my heart! God's blessing to you all!!
