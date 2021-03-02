5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have been going to Bommarito Ford for quite some time to have my cars serviced and it is hands down by far the best service I have had. I’ve been to some other Saint Louis area dealerships and they don’t even come close. At Bommarito the staff are friendly and always smiling and asking what they can help with. The place is inviting, they even have ice cream there for the patrons! Coffee, cookies, crackers, bottled water. It’s comfortable there. You can tell that the leadership there is doing a great job because it is reflected in the work ethic of the employees. If what they do isn’t right, they make it right and that is soooo important. I won’t go anywhere else. It takes great leadership to make things work well and that it certainly works well there! Read more