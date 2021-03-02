Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bommarito Ford

Bommarito Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
675 Dunn Rd, Hazelwood, MO 63042
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bommarito Ford

4.8
Overall Rating
4.84 out of 5 stars(298)
Recommend: Yes (54) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new car

by Donna on 02/03/2021

It was a good experience. Jeff my salesman was very nice and patient. I truly believed I mattered and wasn’t just a sale to him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
298 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SERVICE WITH ANTHONY ROMEO

by KC on 06/21/2021

I jusr talked to service advisor Anthony Romeo.. I cant believe he told me we wont buy your ford escape her at ford back.. ..what?? You must sell it to toyota bommarrito where you bought the car. 3 months ago..a new battery is not covered under a warranty extended and he didnt have a phone number.For roadside assistance and didnt think they had roadside under extended warranty??? Huh. huh?? OK ANTHONY. WHATEVER YOU SAY.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bad me bad on them

by Martin on 03/21/2021

Purchased a 2009 Toyota highlander in January. Good serves un till the end of sales. They work hard on a deal a little higher than I wanted but love the SUV. They ask about gap insurance and said it was like 10.00 more a month I said ok it would not matter to pay 10.00 more. Left to come back to sign went through the paper work sign and left happy. Five days later my wife totaled the car look on my paper work no gap. My heart sank! Went up to talk to them a was told the finance guy was busy and could not talk to me . Salesmen said he would talk to him and get back to me. Haven't heard a word. So I'm upside down about 2500 on a car that I do not have and payment to pay . My bad for not checking and them for not helping.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new car

by Donna on 02/03/2021

It was a good experience. Jeff my salesman was very nice and patient. I truly believed I mattered and wasn’t just a sale to him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent everything

by Ford F150 purchase on 02/02/2021

Salesman Jeff Mueller was excellent. It was a pleasant experience dealing with him. It was very important to me to find an honest salesman who would keep his word. Jeff Mueller absolutely fit that bill. I sent him a text after purchasing the truck, stating how much I appreciated his honesty and absolute professionalism. I would recommend Jeff to any potential purchaser. Kevin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Mark Gloriod on 01/27/2021

I have bought 10 plus cars in my life at various dealerships and working with Phil Steward at Bommarito Ford was the best buying experience I have ever had. He was very straightforward and easy to work with and there were no pressure tactics.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Amy Brecher on 01/25/2021

Eddie and Bryan were both extremely helpful and accommodating. They answered all of my questions and helped me get exactly what I wanted. I would definitely recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deal!!

by CNDSMITH on 01/22/2021

I went to Steve Nodiff at Bommarito Ford after dealing with 3 other dealerships. Steve was fair off the bat with my trade and did everything he could to make the deal work. I’m very pleased with the experience and my new Explorer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F150 buyer

by Ford F150 on 01/21/2021

I've purchased all of my Ford trucks for the last 10 years from Bommarito Ford. I've sent several friends over there to make purchases also. I have nothing negative to say about the dealership. There many other dealerships around but I've found they are the best, sales and service. My salesman this time was Steve Nodiff. He is very hardworking and easy to work with. I have referred people to him already.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

GSA Vehicle Service

by KJatFSDO on 01/18/2021

Bommarito provides prompt, complete service and staff is accommodating and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Comfortable and positive experience with Sales person

by rafael hdez on 01/15/2021

Phil Sheward was the sales person I worked with. I felt very comfortable working with him during the purchase of a 2020 EcoSport vehicle. He is a very friendly person, very polite and well manner. I will strongly recommend him to any of my friends or customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Great Experience at Bommarito on 01/06/2021

We were very pleased with the sales experience at Bommarito Ford. We located some different vehicles on line and worked with Steve N. to select the car that we liked the best. Steve explained everything and answered all our questions. Everything was easy and all the people were very friendly, helpful, and professional. We would definitely recommend Bommarito Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and sales

by Great service and sales help on 01/05/2021

Bommarito Ford and the sales men did a great job from sales to processing a new truck. Would go back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Robhoward80 on 12/30/2020

Very professional and fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase rrviee

by New car purchase review on 12/30/2020

Good buying experience. Steve and Phil both did a good job listening and answer questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Want Awesome? Go to Bommarito Ford Dealer!!

by Sarah Gray on 12/22/2020

If you are desiring a awesome experience buying a car go see Steve Nodiff at Bommarito Ford in Hazelwood, MO. The customer service was great, friendly staff all around and most of all Steve Nodiff was very knowledgeable about every aspect of each car I asked about. I will be telling my family and friends all about my Bommarito experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive Experience

by R Stevens on 12/16/2020

Bob Spicer provided an excellent buying experience. Finding the vehicle we wanted, listening/understanding what we were looking for, pricing and delivery experience was ideal. Thanks Bob!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great, Quick Service

by I002492 on 12/09/2020

We brought the car in because of two blown tires. They were able to find matching tires AND have the car ready by early afternoon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best service for your car in the Saint Louis Area

by Angelaw on 12/07/2020

I have been going to Bommarito Ford for quite some time to have my cars serviced and it is hands down by far the best service I have had. I’ve been to some other Saint Louis area dealerships and they don’t even come close. At Bommarito the staff are friendly and always smiling and asking what they can help with. The place is inviting, they even have ice cream there for the patrons! Coffee, cookies, crackers, bottled water. It’s comfortable there. You can tell that the leadership there is doing a great job because it is reflected in the work ethic of the employees. If what they do isn’t right, they make it right and that is soooo important. I won’t go anywhere else. It takes great leadership to make things work well and that it certainly works well there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bommarito Ford

by Stephen on 12/01/2020

This was the best and fastest car buying experience I have ever had. Everyone was very professional and helpful. Our salesperson Jeff was awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by New Car Purchase on 11/28/2020

I recently purchased a new 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum. Firm the moment I walked in the door the salesmen at the front desk were very helpful in getting me a new car salesman. I was assigned to a very nice gentleman named Eddie and he was an absolute joy to work with. He was very patient and professional and took the time to explain , demonstrate and assist in setting up all the new features of my purchase. He made sure I understood everything. I would definitely recommend Bommarito Ford and my salesman Eddie.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best place to buy a vehicle in St. Louis

by Chris on 11/26/2020

A great overall buying experience and Jeff was a great salesman who made the whole process very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
235 cars in stock
58 new158 used19 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for