Bommarito Ford
Customer Reviews of Bommarito Ford
My new car
by 02/03/2021on
It was a good experience. Jeff my salesman was very nice and patient. I truly believed I mattered and wasn’t just a sale to him.
SERVICE WITH ANTHONY ROMEO
by 06/21/2021on
I jusr talked to service advisor Anthony Romeo.. I cant believe he told me we wont buy your ford escape her at ford back.. ..what?? You must sell it to toyota bommarrito where you bought the car. 3 months ago..a new battery is not covered under a warranty extended and he didnt have a phone number.For roadside assistance and didnt think they had roadside under extended warranty??? Huh. huh?? OK ANTHONY. WHATEVER YOU SAY.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad me bad on them
by 03/21/2021on
Purchased a 2009 Toyota highlander in January. Good serves un till the end of sales. They work hard on a deal a little higher than I wanted but love the SUV. They ask about gap insurance and said it was like 10.00 more a month I said ok it would not matter to pay 10.00 more. Left to come back to sign went through the paper work sign and left happy. Five days later my wife totaled the car look on my paper work no gap. My heart sank! Went up to talk to them a was told the finance guy was busy and could not talk to me . Salesmen said he would talk to him and get back to me. Haven't heard a word. So I'm upside down about 2500 on a car that I do not have and payment to pay . My bad for not checking and them for not helping.
My new car
by 02/03/2021on
It was a good experience. Jeff my salesman was very nice and patient. I truly believed I mattered and wasn’t just a sale to him.
Excellent everything
by 02/02/2021on
Salesman Jeff Mueller was excellent. It was a pleasant experience dealing with him. It was very important to me to find an honest salesman who would keep his word. Jeff Mueller absolutely fit that bill. I sent him a text after purchasing the truck, stating how much I appreciated his honesty and absolute professionalism. I would recommend Jeff to any potential purchaser. Kevin
Great Experience
by 01/27/2021on
I have bought 10 plus cars in my life at various dealerships and working with Phil Steward at Bommarito Ford was the best buying experience I have ever had. He was very straightforward and easy to work with and there were no pressure tactics.
Review
by 01/25/2021on
Eddie and Bryan were both extremely helpful and accommodating. They answered all of my questions and helped me get exactly what I wanted. I would definitely recommend!
Great deal!!
by 01/22/2021on
I went to Steve Nodiff at Bommarito Ford after dealing with 3 other dealerships. Steve was fair off the bat with my trade and did everything he could to make the deal work. I’m very pleased with the experience and my new Explorer.
F150 buyer
by 01/21/2021on
I've purchased all of my Ford trucks for the last 10 years from Bommarito Ford. I've sent several friends over there to make purchases also. I have nothing negative to say about the dealership. There many other dealerships around but I've found they are the best, sales and service. My salesman this time was Steve Nodiff. He is very hardworking and easy to work with. I have referred people to him already.
GSA Vehicle Service
by 01/18/2021on
Bommarito provides prompt, complete service and staff is accommodating and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Comfortable and positive experience with Sales person
by 01/15/2021on
Phil Sheward was the sales person I worked with. I felt very comfortable working with him during the purchase of a 2020 EcoSport vehicle. He is a very friendly person, very polite and well manner. I will strongly recommend him to any of my friends or customer.
Great Experience
by 01/06/2021on
We were very pleased with the sales experience at Bommarito Ford. We located some different vehicles on line and worked with Steve N. to select the car that we liked the best. Steve explained everything and answered all our questions. Everything was easy and all the people were very friendly, helpful, and professional. We would definitely recommend Bommarito Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and sales
by 01/05/2021on
Bommarito Ford and the sales men did a great job from sales to processing a new truck. Would go back again.
Service
by 12/30/2020on
Very professional and fair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase rrviee
by 12/30/2020on
Good buying experience. Steve and Phil both did a good job listening and answer questions
Want Awesome? Go to Bommarito Ford Dealer!!
by 12/22/2020on
If you are desiring a awesome experience buying a car go see Steve Nodiff at Bommarito Ford in Hazelwood, MO. The customer service was great, friendly staff all around and most of all Steve Nodiff was very knowledgeable about every aspect of each car I asked about. I will be telling my family and friends all about my Bommarito experience!
Positive Experience
by 12/16/2020on
Bob Spicer provided an excellent buying experience. Finding the vehicle we wanted, listening/understanding what we were looking for, pricing and delivery experience was ideal. Thanks Bob!!
Great, Quick Service
by 12/09/2020on
We brought the car in because of two blown tires. They were able to find matching tires AND have the car ready by early afternoon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service for your car in the Saint Louis Area
by 12/07/2020on
I have been going to Bommarito Ford for quite some time to have my cars serviced and it is hands down by far the best service I have had. I’ve been to some other Saint Louis area dealerships and they don’t even come close. At Bommarito the staff are friendly and always smiling and asking what they can help with. The place is inviting, they even have ice cream there for the patrons! Coffee, cookies, crackers, bottled water. It’s comfortable there. You can tell that the leadership there is doing a great job because it is reflected in the work ethic of the employees. If what they do isn’t right, they make it right and that is soooo important. I won’t go anywhere else. It takes great leadership to make things work well and that it certainly works well there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bommarito Ford
by 12/01/2020on
This was the best and fastest car buying experience I have ever had. Everyone was very professional and helpful. Our salesperson Jeff was awesome.
New Car Purchase
by 11/28/2020on
I recently purchased a new 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum. Firm the moment I walked in the door the salesmen at the front desk were very helpful in getting me a new car salesman. I was assigned to a very nice gentleman named Eddie and he was an absolute joy to work with. He was very patient and professional and took the time to explain , demonstrate and assist in setting up all the new features of my purchase. He made sure I understood everything. I would definitely recommend Bommarito Ford and my salesman Eddie.
Best place to buy a vehicle in St. Louis
by 11/26/2020on
A great overall buying experience and Jeff was a great salesman who made the whole process very smooth.