Fantastic buying experience
by 07/25/2019on
I cannot recommend the personnel at Bommarito any higher. I arrived at their dealership about 6 pm of a Friday night driving what most would call a visual wreck. I had recently totaled my BMW with two deer committing suicide on the front of my vehicle and I was driving this beater until I purchased a new auto. I parked it right in front of their dealership. I had already been to three other dealers (different brands) driving what my kids call 'The Beast" and none of them seemed too glad to see me. The opposite was true at Bommarito. I was immediately greeted outside the door of the dealership and when I told the greeter that I was interested in an new Murano he immediately took me to a sales person Dustin Olsen. I had been dreading having to deal for a new vehicle but boy was i wrong. I am sure that not everyone describes dealing for a new car as pleasurable but believe me that is how I feel. Everything was great. We finished well past the normal closing time but they did everything to make me comfortable with my purchase and to make sure I was totally familiar with my new Murano before we concluded after 10:30 pm. Dustin then followed me home in my new Murano and I drove him back to the dealership so I did not need to get someone to help me retrieve "the Beast" on the next day. About a week later I had a chance encounter with one of the service writers when I was over at a friend's home. He was very friendly and went over a number of service items so even though I don't look forward to needing service, I know that when the time comes for either routine maintenance or necessary service I will get great care. That was also true with the other Nissan's I have owned and taken to Bommarito for service.
I recommend them to everyone because of honestly I found there.
by 01/12/2018on
We bought more than six cars through Bammarito Nissan Hazelwood in last 4 years just for my family but I was involved in more than 12 sales which happens in this location for my friends all good deals. The last lease we had was last week, we took old car @7:15 to there we came back before 9 pm with new car.I am glad we find you (Todd and Bammarito) I will refer you to all of my customers and friends and family to thank you for honesty we see on our all seals . Thanks again and see you on September for new car. Roya khosh
Severely disappointed
by 06/12/2017on
Do not expect service from this dealer after you buy. I have a new, 3 month old vehicle and the air conditioning started blowing hot air in 90+ weather. I cannot get an appointment for 4 days. I cannot get a rental car unless I pay for it. Really? A 3 month old car? You need to deem the repair "covered"? It is a new car! In 20+ years of buying new cars I have never had this experience. All other dealers have honored the warranty and apologized if something went wrong this soon. Not this dealer. We buy new cars to have confidence that things such as this are covered and will be taken care of immediately and professionally. My recommendation is that if you weigh warranties coverage as a high factor in where you buy, think twice before you buy here. We won't be back.
Go see Todd Eversgerd!
by 11/21/2015on
I put off buying a new car for years because I simply hate dealing with salespeople. Todd is the opposite of the car salesman stereotype: He is a pleasure to talk to and I truly believe he wants the customer to be happy and get the best deal they can. Plus, you simply cannot beat Bommarito's new car warranty! There is a reason this guy has the top sales every month. He will take good care of you and you will not walk out feeling like you got bamboozled... you will feel like you got a great car at a fair price. I could not recommend him, and this whole dealership, more!
Easy Breezy
by 07/05/2015on
I have patronized Bommarito Nissan over the last 15 years. They are awesome, specifically my car salesman Todd Eversgerd. He is the best at what he does. The fact that he is so knowledgeable and great at what he does makes the car buying experience 'easy breezy'. He is professional and honest which to me can be hard to find in a car salesman. If you are ever in the market to purchase or lease a vehicle, stop by Bommarito Nissan and ask for Todd Eversgerd, I guarantee you won't be disappointed!
Top notch
by 06/03/2015on
I arrived at Bommarito Nissan after looking next door at Bommarito Ford. My sales rep at Ford, Shea Washburn, passed me along to Chris Colesworthy. Chris was fantastic. He answered all of my questions - I've never owned a Nissan - giving me the information I needed without overwhelming me. From looking at online inventory, I knew the exact car I wished to test drive and Chris pushed no further trying to upsell. He explained the features of the Rogue and we broke in the engine (5 miles at start of test drive) by taking it up and down I-270. When I knew I wanted the car, he was fair with pricing and between he and Tom Bommarito, we came to a price where I walked out happy. He's since helped my parents get settled into a new Rogue as well, being extremely patient with them to ensure they were comfortable at all times. I can't recommend him enough.
The 130 mile drive was worth it!
by 03/11/2015on
We are so happy we chose to purchase our new 2015 Nissan Rogue from Bommarito Nissan! Dustin Olson was our salesperson, and we really liked him. As a young married couple, this was our first new vehicle, and first major purchase. We did a lot of research to make sure we were getting the right vehicle for the right price, including lengthy conversations with many dealers between here and the 130 miles we drove to get to Bommarito, as well as dealers across the country. The service that Bommarito provided us was well worth the drive! They gave us a deal that no other dealer could match, as well as found features for our vehicle that had other dealers scratching their heads. Dustin also went above and beyond to make sure we could get financing that we could afford, being a young couple with limited credit history. We are really looking forward to how having this auto loan will improve our credit and make us more attractive candidates for a home loan one day! There were a lot of perks they offered that helped them stand out, such as extended warranties free of charge and free maintenance for a period of time. We only wish we lived closer so that we could go to them for all of our maintenance as well - they're that good!
Parents to be
by 02/18/2015on
We had been looking for an SUV to transport our expanding family and we settled on a pathfinder. Dustin from Bommarito Nissan was a great help from start to finish. We test drove the car we wanted, negotiated a fair price, and then he went over all of the gadgets, how to program, and just what does what on the car. Would recommend dealer and salesperson!
Absolute Pleasure
by 01/02/2015on
Working with Fred was an absolute pleasure. His smile and attitude were very refreshing and welcoming. I would recommend anyone looking to purchase a vehicle to reach out to Fred.
Fantastic buying experience!
by 12/12/2014on
I bought a new Nissan Leaf from Jessica McCann. I've been to at least seven dealerships in the last three months and none of them were able to give me the deal for the Leaf and for my trade in that I got from Bommarito Nissan. I had very frustrating experience with another Nissan dealer in the area and came here the next morning as soon as the dealership had opened. Jessica sold me the car within the first 5 minutes, but she didn't know it yet. The entire process was very easy and straightforward. I didn't get any of the usual "what do we need to do to get you into this car" garbage. I got firm (and good) numbers on both the Leaf and on my trade in. There were a couple of very minor issues with the car and they took care of them for me. They even gave me a loaner car so I could run errands, which I wouldn't have expected for a quick fix. When I'm ready to buy my next car, Jessica will be the first person I call! Thanks again!
Great Experience! Exceeded Expectations!
by 12/04/2014on
I had been shopping around for a new Altima for some time back in late 2012 early 2013. Went to multiple dealers and the price just wasn't working for me. My dad mentioned Todd Eversgerd from Bommarito Nissan so I stopped by after work. I had to wait about 20 minutes to speak with him but ohhhh was it worth it! We were able to find a great deal on an SV model for a little more than I wanted to spend but I said I would take it. Todd told me they would get it ready to be picked up tomorrow. After sleeping on it I decided to step down to the base model to save some money. I could only imagine the anger that Todd was going to have when I called and told him I wished to change which car I wished to purchase. Well it was the complete opposite. Todd was very polite and understanding of my decision. He even called me back to see if I wanted the model with tinted windows or without (saved me $300 not having to have it down aftermarket). My experience was beyond expectations and the process was quick and easy. Todd has gained a customer for life with any Nissan I may purchase in the future.
Great atmosphere
by 10/03/2014on
We liked the atmosphere here over other Nissan dealerships. W chose to go with the Nissan Sentra due to the 0% financing for 72 months. The dealership worked hard to provide a good offer on my trade-in so we could meet my budget needs.
A Breeze
by 09/04/2014on
I am relatively young and only bought 2 cars in my life, one of which was from Todd E. at Bommarito Nissan. I can honestly say that my experience with Todd was smoother and so much easier when compared with the other dealership. The whole process was quick and painless. I walked away happy with my new car and felt like I got a good deal on the price. I can't say enough good things about my experience there.
Disappointing Experience
by 09/03/2014on
Beware of Bommarito Nissan!!!!! Had an agreement on a Nissan Murano (vehicle id and vin number clearly on the email) Drove all the way up to Hazelwood, signed all the paperwork & were then told "they made a mistake" and thought the agreed upon price was on a different Murano. Would not honor their agreement. That speaks volumes about the integrity & honor of the Bommarito automotive group - it doesn't exist!!!!!
Excellent service with Todd E.
by 09/01/2014on
Todd E. gave my husband and I one of the best experiences in purchasing our new Pathfinder. He new exactly what we wanted in our vehicle and what we were expecting to get for our trade-in. His customer service is top of the line. We are also very happy with the whole Bommarito dealership, it is everything we expected in a dealership. We will for sure recommend Bommarito Nissan and Todd E. to any of our friends and family!
First New Car!!
by 08/13/2014on
Bommarito was my 3rd stop in my search for a new car. I test drove the Sentra and loved it. Our salesman, Matt G., made sure not to show me anything out of my price range, which made it a lot easier to know exactly what I would be getting. I love my sentra and will definitely be recommending Bommarito and Matt to people I know.
New Nissan NVP
by 06/24/2014on
Jessica worked with us to get the deal we were looking for on our new NVP, much improved experience over our last purchase at an out of town dealer.
Todd E. is the best Salesman
by 04/09/2014on
I just bought my third Nissan from Bommarito Nissan and Todd E. Todd is excellent! Works with you to get the best buying experience possible. Showed me every possible financing option, and still mangaged to get me great discounts. All in a very friendly, no pressure environment. Going through the paperwork and finance dept was a breeze also. Another Todd was helping me there. Sorry but I forgot the last name. All around excellent dealership.
Very happy
by 02/23/2014on
Our salesman, Charlie, was very helpful and knowledgable about the vehicles we looked at. He was very friendly and I enjoyed working with him. I felt like I got a good car for a good price. They worked with me to figure out a plan that worked with my financial situation. I would recommend other people to Bommarito Nissan.
Great Car, Great Service, Good Price!
by 02/15/2014on
While looking for a used Nissan, I searched several dealerships. Even though this one was the farthest from my house, the reviews were excellent and the price was fair. My husband and I saw and test drove the car with Geoff Sandt and he made the application process as simple as possible. For the next day and a half Todd in finance worked very hard to get us a loan with a decent interest rate. There was no haggling and no pushy salesmen. After receiving our approval, we purchased our new Maxima last night and we love it! I would definitely return to this dealership for our next used car! If your looking for a good price and great service, Bommarito Nissan is where it's at!
Excellent Service
by 02/07/2014on
I very rarely take the time to fill one of these out but I have been so impressed with Rich in the service department at Bommarito Nissan that I felt compelled to do this. Not only does he take all of the time that is needed with you and with your car, but he also is friendly, intelligent, and speaks to you like a human being. He is extremely respectful of your time and budget and will work with you on what needs to be done with your vehicle so that you're left feeling like you're in complete control of what just happened - rather than left scratching your head at the end of the day with a bill and no idea what was done to your car. I had to wait a few minutes when I went to pick up my car and he was on the phone, obviously he apologized for my wait (because he's Rich, and he's a kind person), and I told him that I would wait all day if it meant that I got to work with him. I meant it too. The best part is that this is pretty much true of everyone at Bommarito Nissan - I worked with Dustin to lease my car and he was fantastic too. Excellent job everyone at Bommarito Nissan - thanks for making me a happy customer.