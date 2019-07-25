sales Rating

I cannot recommend the personnel at Bommarito any higher. I arrived at their dealership about 6 pm of a Friday night driving what most would call a visual wreck. I had recently totaled my BMW with two deer committing suicide on the front of my vehicle and I was driving this beater until I purchased a new auto. I parked it right in front of their dealership. I had already been to three other dealers (different brands) driving what my kids call 'The Beast" and none of them seemed too glad to see me. The opposite was true at Bommarito. I was immediately greeted outside the door of the dealership and when I told the greeter that I was interested in an new Murano he immediately took me to a sales person Dustin Olsen. I had been dreading having to deal for a new vehicle but boy was i wrong. I am sure that not everyone describes dealing for a new car as pleasurable but believe me that is how I feel. Everything was great. We finished well past the normal closing time but they did everything to make me comfortable with my purchase and to make sure I was totally familiar with my new Murano before we concluded after 10:30 pm. Dustin then followed me home in my new Murano and I drove him back to the dealership so I did not need to get someone to help me retrieve "the Beast" on the next day. About a week later I had a chance encounter with one of the service writers when I was over at a friend's home. He was very friendly and went over a number of service items so even though I don't look forward to needing service, I know that when the time comes for either routine maintenance or necessary service I will get great care. That was also true with the other Nissan's I have owned and taken to Bommarito for service. Read more