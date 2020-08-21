Easy Breezy
by 08/21/2020on
Eddie, my salesman, was easy going, attentive, and personable. He was thorough in explaining all of the vehicle’s features and ready for any questions that I had. He made the process simple and fast.
Top Notch No Pressure Sales
by 08/09/2020on
Like a lot of folks I detest high pressure sales people. You won't find that at Bommarito Ford. What you will find are salespeople that go out of their way to help you find the car of your choice and get you the best deal possible. Highly recommend.
Awesome Eddie
by 08/09/2020on
I called earlier to check on a vehicle's availability and Eddie confirmed it was still there. By the time I could get there to buy the truck, it put them close to closing time on a Saturday. Without complaint they all stayed late and took care of my wife and I
Absolutely worth the drive!!!!!!
by 07/28/2020on
I’ve been looking for a Ford Raptor for quite some time. I live in Wyoming and all of the local dealers either wanted above MSRP or lowball my trade. One call to Bob Spicer at Bommarito was all it took for me to negotiate an excellent price on the Raptor and a fair trade in value. I will definitely buy from them again.
Solid Service
by 07/22/2020on
This is the 2nd vehicle I've purchased through Bommarito Ford and Steve Nodiff has helped with the best possible deal for me each time. No way would I buy from another dealer or salesman. Thank you Steve and I'll see you the next time I'm ready to get my next vehicle.
New Vehicle
by 07/15/2020on
Went in looking for a used vehicle to meet all my needs. Justin Phillips helped meet all of musts and helped find a car within my price range. After a couple test drivers Justin recommended I look at buying brand new as it fit my price range. Can't thank him enough for the guidance!
Steve Nodiff
by 07/02/2020on
Steve was very easy to work with. I would recommend this dealership to anyone.
Bommarito is the only way to go!!
by 06/30/2020on
Salesman Phil Sheward went above and beyond as soon as I arrived for my test drive! The process was smooth and lasted much shorter than my previous car buying experiences with other dealerships. I am beyond happy with my 2020 Ford Explorer purchase! If you’re looking for a reliable vehicle with a great warranty that can’t be beat, Bommarito is the place for your business!!
New Truck Purchase
by 06/28/2020on
I had a problem getting to the dealership, due to job and COVID issues as I live about 110 miles away in Illinois...Steve Nodiff went above and beyond in making this one of the best experiences I have had buying a new vehicle. Price was unbeatable in the area and the guys who delivered my truck were also great folks. I can think of only one word to describe this purchase experience and that is OUTSTANDING!
Great Service
by 06/21/2020on
Bod went all out to find the right truck and financing. He followed up the conversations with great emails documentation and made the whole process seamless even during this Covid19 lock down.
Quality Service #1
by 06/20/2020on
Need a car quickly since my transmission went out 😔! Service adviser Donnie recommended friendly saleman Steve Nodiff to help me make this journey a little less painful. He didn't rush or pressure me into anything. He took his time to make sure my daughter & I understood "car lingo". Being a regular customer, I was familiar working with Tony in finance as well,this is truly his calling. This is my family 3rd. vehicle bought from Bommarito Ford and it was amazing! Quality service doesn't stop after purchase, it goes all the way with your adviser, even through COVID-19 😷. Thanks team! 😊
Best purchase experience to date...
by 06/18/2020on
Steve Nodiff was excellent to deal with... Very responsive and zero games. I drove from Chicago to get this car because the dealers by me were playing games with numbers. Would buy from this dealership again in a heartbeat. Finance piece at the end was a breeze as well. Thanks!
Purchased 2019 Ford 150 Lariat
by 06/13/2020on
Salesman, Steve Nodiff, his knowledge and professionalism made my complete experience stress less. Highly recommend Bommarito their service is what sells the product!
Very happy
by 05/31/2020on
They were great and so easy to work with. Bob Spicer was awesome and made this decision so easy and stress free. It was a quick process and they got me in a vehicle the same day. Thank you for everything!
Excellent experience
by 05/28/2020on
Bob Spicer made our buying experience very clear and understandable. He listened to our requirements was transparent. I would say we drove away with a fair deal. There was no pressure selling of things we did not need. I would recommend Bommarito and Bob if your looking for a new car or truck.
Thank you
by 05/19/2020on
Our salesman, Steve Nodiff was very professional and completely reviewed all functions of the new car. Thank you Steve. I would definitely purchase from you again!!!
Raptor Purchase
by 05/05/2020on
Just bought a Raptor from Jeff Mueller. I drove up from Texas because Jeff made it easy to buy. Thanks Jeff!
Experience of my buying a Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD
by 05/04/2020on
Steve Nodiff the salesman was wonderfully amazing. I searched my ideal car from car search website. I have never done that before but I got a car according to my detail dreamer’s spec to be dilivered at my second out of my state home and out of state from Missouri, Steve made it possible from my inquiry to the delivery of my car within 4 days excluding the unavoidable delay in UPS paperwork part. Steve was courteous, knowledgeable, helpful. He was far exceed my expectations. Besides I got a delicious Thank you treat box of chocolate chip cookies from the dealer.
Ford Truck Purchase from Bommarito Ford
by 05/01/2020on
Very good friend recommended working with Steve Nodiff , a salesman at Bommarito Ford. Our close friend said he was very good to work with when he and his wife purchased a new truck in October, 2019. He was right on the button. Steve's a pro at what he does. Very knowledgeable and easy to work with - we got a good deal from him on a new Ford 2020 F-150 XLT. We would call on Steve again for any future vehicle purchases.
Bommarito the Best
by 04/30/2020on
I recently purchased a 2019 Ford Ranger at Bommarito Ford in Hazelwood, MO. I have had Fords all my life, going back to my first one, a 1971 Ford Mustang fastback. We recently moved to the St Louis metro area (Edwardsville, IL) from Ohio. I was looking for a Ford dealer, and not necessarily the closest one, to service our 2013 Ford Escape and possibly trade our 2007 Ford Escape for a truck. I had seen Bommarito commercials and ads before, so I decided to check them out. When I arrived, I was directed to Sergey. I told him I was interested in a demo Ranger or F150, which I has seen on their website. He crunched the numbers for me and it was obvious the Ranger fit my needs. I was allowed to take the Ranger for a test drive and came back to finalize the deal. Sergey gave me every discount possible and a decent trade value for my Escape. The entire process involved no-pressure, up-front and open discussion during the transaction and I felt very at-ease through the entire time. Sergey is an excellent salesperson and now I know why Bommarito Ford is 5 star. I have found my new Ford Dealership - for service and future purchases.
worst purchase experience ever
by 04/21/2020on
this my third time buying a car from a Bommarito dealer i baught a 2014 ford f150 on March 30 2020 with 62k on it in the first week of me owning the truck the blend door actuator goes out left front speaker makes horrible noise that was fixed but look a while for parts i get the truck back on april 16 2020 the moment i step in the truck i can still hear a noise from the dash i called anathony on the april 17 left a voice mail no answer then i called justin on april 20 no answer left a voice mail no answer from either of them at all to return my call what the most thing i hate is that to find out the car roof has cracks on both sides and that they would sell a truck with out fixing the issue now i got worry about it leaking every time it rains i out out some paint on the most serious part of the whole just to help but still worried how can a dealer sell a truck with the possibly of the roof to leak with rust on it if i saw the rust on the roof i would have never baught the truck and went somewhere eles also to find the right from speaker is going out as well also the gas cap door does not stay closed i fixed that my self already bec the service takes a very long to to be done like they dont have parts in stock your a dealer not a regular store so who ever reads this the thing i want fixed is the roof if not i will take my future business eles where