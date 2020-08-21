sales Rating

this my third time buying a car from a Bommarito dealer i baught a 2014 ford f150 on March 30 2020 with 62k on it in the first week of me owning the truck the blend door actuator goes out left front speaker makes horrible noise that was fixed but look a while for parts i get the truck back on april 16 2020 the moment i step in the truck i can still hear a noise from the dash i called anathony on the april 17 left a voice mail no answer then i called justin on april 20 no answer left a voice mail no answer from either of them at all to return my call what the most thing i hate is that to find out the car roof has cracks on both sides and that they would sell a truck with out fixing the issue now i got worry about it leaking every time it rains i out out some paint on the most serious part of the whole just to help but still worried how can a dealer sell a truck with the possibly of the roof to leak with rust on it if i saw the rust on the roof i would have never baught the truck and went somewhere eles also to find the right from speaker is going out as well also the gas cap door does not stay closed i fixed that my self already bec the service takes a very long to to be done like they dont have parts in stock your a dealer not a regular store so who ever reads this the thing i want fixed is the roof if not i will take my future business eles where Read more