Awarded 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Bommarito Ford

Visit dealer's website 
675 Dunn Rd, Hazelwood, MO 63042
(888) 795-2966
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bommarito Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(93)
Recommend: Yes (91) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Easy Breezy

by Stacy Shelton on 08/21/2020

Eddie, my salesman, was easy going, attentive, and personable. He was thorough in explaining all of the vehicle’s features and ready for any questions that I had. He made the process simple and fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
261 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Top Notch No Pressure Sales

by Low Pressure Sales on 08/09/2020

Like a lot of folks I detest high pressure sales people. You won't find that at Bommarito Ford. What you will find are salespeople that go out of their way to help you find the car of your choice and get you the best deal possible. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Eddie

by Great place on 08/09/2020

I called earlier to check on a vehicle's availability and Eddie confirmed it was still there. By the time I could get there to buy the truck, it put them close to closing time on a Saturday. Without complaint they all stayed late and took care of my wife and I

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Absolutely worth the drive!!!!!!

by Wyomingjy on 07/28/2020

I’ve been looking for a Ford Raptor for quite some time. I live in Wyoming and all of the local dealers either wanted above MSRP or lowball my trade. One call to Bob Spicer at Bommarito was all it took for me to negotiate an excellent price on the Raptor and a fair trade in value. I will definitely buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Solid Service

by PT Perry on 07/22/2020

This is the 2nd vehicle I've purchased through Bommarito Ford and Steve Nodiff has helped with the best possible deal for me each time. No way would I buy from another dealer or salesman. Thank you Steve and I'll see you the next time I'm ready to get my next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Vehicle

by Happy New Vehicle Owner on 07/15/2020

Went in looking for a used vehicle to meet all my needs. Justin Phillips helped meet all of musts and helped find a car within my price range. After a couple test drivers Justin recommended I look at buying brand new as it fit my price range. Can't thank him enough for the guidance!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Steve Nodiff

by Kevin Meissner on 07/02/2020

Steve was very easy to work with. I would recommend this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bommarito is the only way to go!!

by Camri on 06/30/2020

Salesman Phil Sheward went above and beyond as soon as I arrived for my test drive! The process was smooth and lasted much shorter than my previous car buying experiences with other dealerships. I am beyond happy with my 2020 Ford Explorer purchase! If you’re looking for a reliable vehicle with a great warranty that can’t be beat, Bommarito is the place for your business!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Truck Purchase

by Doug on 06/28/2020

I had a problem getting to the dealership, due to job and COVID issues as I live about 110 miles away in Illinois...Steve Nodiff went above and beyond in making this one of the best experiences I have had buying a new vehicle. Price was unbeatable in the area and the guys who delivered my truck were also great folks. I can think of only one word to describe this purchase experience and that is OUTSTANDING!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by mjp on 06/21/2020

Bod went all out to find the right truck and financing. He followed up the conversations with great emails documentation and made the whole process seamless even during this Covid19 lock down.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quality Service #1

by Sharon and Vonna on 06/20/2020

Need a car quickly since my transmission went out 😔! Service adviser Donnie recommended friendly saleman Steve Nodiff to help me make this journey a little less painful. He didn't rush or pressure me into anything. He took his time to make sure my daughter & I understood "car lingo". Being a regular customer, I was familiar working with Tony in finance as well,this is truly his calling. This is my family 3rd. vehicle bought from Bommarito Ford and it was amazing! Quality service doesn't stop after purchase, it goes all the way with your adviser, even through COVID-19 😷. Thanks team! 😊

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best purchase experience to date...

by RJM on 06/18/2020

Steve Nodiff was excellent to deal with... Very responsive and zero games. I drove from Chicago to get this car because the dealers by me were playing games with numbers. Would buy from this dealership again in a heartbeat. Finance piece at the end was a breeze as well. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased 2019 Ford 150 Lariat

by Al on 06/13/2020

Salesman, Steve Nodiff, his knowledge and professionalism made my complete experience stress less. Highly recommend Bommarito their service is what sells the product!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very happy

by Jennifer on 05/31/2020

They were great and so easy to work with. Bob Spicer was awesome and made this decision so easy and stress free. It was a quick process and they got me in a vehicle the same day. Thank you for everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Excellent experience on 05/28/2020

Bob Spicer made our buying experience very clear and understandable. He listened to our requirements was transparent. I would say we drove away with a fair deal. There was no pressure selling of things we did not need. I would recommend Bommarito and Bob if your looking for a new car or truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you

by Karen L on 05/19/2020

Our salesman, Steve Nodiff was very professional and completely reviewed all functions of the new car. Thank you Steve. I would definitely purchase from you again!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Raptor Purchase

by Carlos Gonzalez on 05/05/2020

Just bought a Raptor from Jeff Mueller. I drove up from Texas because Jeff made it easy to buy. Thanks Jeff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Experience of my buying a Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD

by Nuetip Lorskulsint on 05/04/2020

Steve Nodiff the salesman was wonderfully amazing. I searched my ideal car from car search website. I have never done that before but I got a car according to my detail dreamer’s spec to be dilivered at my second out of my state home and out of state from Missouri, Steve made it possible from my inquiry to the delivery of my car within 4 days excluding the unavoidable delay in UPS paperwork part. Steve was courteous, knowledgeable, helpful. He was far exceed my expectations. Besides I got a delicious Thank you treat box of chocolate chip cookies from the dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Truck Purchase from Bommarito Ford

by Mike and Janet Hauskins on 05/01/2020

Very good friend recommended working with Steve Nodiff , a salesman at Bommarito Ford. Our close friend said he was very good to work with when he and his wife purchased a new truck in October, 2019. He was right on the button. Steve's a pro at what he does. Very knowledgeable and easy to work with - we got a good deal from him on a new Ford 2020 F-150 XLT. We would call on Steve again for any future vehicle purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bommarito the Best

by Bommarito is Best on 04/30/2020

I recently purchased a 2019 Ford Ranger at Bommarito Ford in Hazelwood, MO. I have had Fords all my life, going back to my first one, a 1971 Ford Mustang fastback. We recently moved to the St Louis metro area (Edwardsville, IL) from Ohio. I was looking for a Ford dealer, and not necessarily the closest one, to service our 2013 Ford Escape and possibly trade our 2007 Ford Escape for a truck. I had seen Bommarito commercials and ads before, so I decided to check them out. When I arrived, I was directed to Sergey. I told him I was interested in a demo Ranger or F150, which I has seen on their website. He crunched the numbers for me and it was obvious the Ranger fit my needs. I was allowed to take the Ranger for a test drive and came back to finalize the deal. Sergey gave me every discount possible and a decent trade value for my Escape. The entire process involved no-pressure, up-front and open discussion during the transaction and I felt very at-ease through the entire time. Sergey is an excellent salesperson and now I know why Bommarito Ford is 5 star. I have found my new Ford Dealership - for service and future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

worst purchase experience ever

by kankurosun on 04/21/2020

this my third time buying a car from a Bommarito dealer i baught a 2014 ford f150 on March 30 2020 with 62k on it in the first week of me owning the truck the blend door actuator goes out left front speaker makes horrible noise that was fixed but look a while for parts i get the truck back on april 16 2020 the moment i step in the truck i can still hear a noise from the dash i called anathony on the april 17 left a voice mail no answer then i called justin on april 20 no answer left a voice mail no answer from either of them at all to return my call what the most thing i hate is that to find out the car roof has cracks on both sides and that they would sell a truck with out fixing the issue now i got worry about it leaking every time it rains i out out some paint on the most serious part of the whole just to help but still worried how can a dealer sell a truck with the possibly of the roof to leak with rust on it if i saw the rust on the roof i would have never baught the truck and went somewhere eles also to find the right from speaker is going out as well also the gas cap door does not stay closed i fixed that my self already bec the service takes a very long to to be done like they dont have parts in stock your a dealer not a regular store so who ever reads this the thing i want fixed is the roof if not i will take my future business eles where

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
679 cars in stock
535 new141 used3 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
151 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
102 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
