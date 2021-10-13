1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2015 Lincoln MKZ from Dennis Sneed Ford, which is 3 1/2 hours from my home. The company failed to disclose the car was wrecked and they passed inspection on it. I had problems driving it home and the dealership was closed during my drive so I could not inform them. I contacted them the next morning to inform them, to no avail. It cost me close to $2,000 and they would not make it right. During my first month of ownership, it was in the service department many times trying to track the problem down and, during all of those times; I had to leave it overnight. I was without a car and missed a lot of work as a result. The Ford dealership in my area eventually discovered it was wrecked and epoxy was used to hold it together. My local dealership fixed it and sold me the parts at their cost as a means of goodwill over the way Dennis Sneed Ford treated me. The Ford/Lincoln company assisted and gave me $500 as a goodwill gesture. Dennis Sneed refused to help and did NOTHING to make it right! They simply refused and gave me three unacceptable options. The first option was for me to drive it 3 1/2 hours to their location and they would attempt to fix it. This is despite of my local dealership agreeing to take a loss and fix it at a lower price with parts at cost. After the rudeness and treatment I received before this, I didn't trust them and felt it would be unethically fixed. I also would have to take much more time off to make this option work since they are 3 1/2 hours from me. The local dealership is only 15 minutes away. Option two given to me was to return the car and trade it in for another car on their lot. This option was also unacceptable. Because of prior treatment by Dennis Sneed Ford, I was fearful they would make more money off me and rip me off more in a trade-in. I also already paid taxes to have it licensed. The last option given was for me to fix at 100% my expense. I was shocked they even gave me this as an option. I was blocked from talking to management after many requests and had to deal with Ruth informing me of these options. Ruth was very rude and unprofessional. Make sure you have the car checked out before you buy. The company is very unethical. I learned an expensive and life lesson. If you deal with this company, they really push hard for you to leave a positive feedback on the Internet (even giving me the links). They continued to pushing me to review them through email. Their business revenue is primarily done through web sales. Because of this, I wrote my first review immediately without waiting to make sure everything went well. My intention in writing this review again is to prevent at least one person from going through the same hardship as I endured while dealing with Dennis Sneed Ford. [contact info removed]. I also have documents and photos I am willing to share so you can make an informed decision before committing to a huge investment. Read more