Dishonest Dealer
by 03/04/2020on
Save your time and money. Sold me a damaged car and looked me in the face and lied about it!
Buyer beware
by 03/04/2020on
Sells Damaged lemon used cars. Not honest about what they are selling. Bought a $24000 car and its worth $8000 one year later. Ranked as a Structural damaged car on auto check. We lost thousands trying to trade it in!
great car and service
by 11/01/2019on
rich did me good on my mustang the car is great thanks guys
Sales Review
by 05/16/2018on
Claudia was helpful and informative. She also had quite a bit of patience with us because we drove several different vehicles before making a decision. If we had questions, she was up front and honest with her answers. We would recommend her to anyone.
Unprofessional
by 03/11/2018on
The most unprofessional atmosphere Ive ever encountered while looking for a car. All the salesman did was talk about how great he thought he was. I heard employees using bad language more than once as if they didnt care who could hear it. And when I wanted to leave the manager came out and attempted to bully/pressure me into buying the car I was interested in. Needless to say they lost a sale because of those reasons, otherwise I would have purchased. Also dont forget to ask if the cars they are selling have a lemon buyback title.
Worst customer service EVER
by 02/15/2018on
We live out of state but found a vehicle we loved. Dealt on it, completed the financing and was waiting for the date to come down and pick it up....and guess what...Charlie sends us an email that he SOLD it!! What kind of dealership is this? Clearly they have no ethics or morals, care nothing about their customers and are only in this for themselves. We even asked him about making sure it was ours and asked about a deposit, and yet he has the balls to sell it and never says anything until it is done. I certainly hope he got his nice little commission because we will tell everyone we can about the classless, horrendous dealership this is. NEVER do business with this organization if you want to be treated like a customer should be.
never go to this dealer
by 02/01/2017on
this place is absolutely horrible. they where driving 90 mph in my car while trying to fix my shocks. the owner is a complete [non-permissible content removed] and rude person, does not act like a manager. they are amazing at selling the cars but that's about it. after you drive the car off the lot they want nothing to do with you and will tell you to fix everything on your own even if they agreed to fix something that was wrong with the car when you bought it. never shop here or you will regret it as long as you own the vehicle.
Buyer Beware!
by 01/18/2017on
I purchased a 2015 Lincoln MKZ from Dennis Sneed Ford, which is 3 1/2 hours from my home. The company failed to disclose the car was wrecked and they passed inspection on it. I had problems driving it home and the dealership was closed during my drive so I could not inform them. I contacted them the next morning to inform them, to no avail. It cost me close to $2,000 and they would not make it right. During my first month of ownership, it was in the service department many times trying to track the problem down and, during all of those times; I had to leave it overnight. I was without a car and missed a lot of work as a result. The Ford dealership in my area eventually discovered it was wrecked and epoxy was used to hold it together. My local dealership fixed it and sold me the parts at their cost as a means of goodwill over the way Dennis Sneed Ford treated me. The Ford/Lincoln company assisted and gave me $500 as a goodwill gesture. Dennis Sneed refused to help and did NOTHING to make it right! They simply refused and gave me three unacceptable options. The first option was for me to drive it 3 1/2 hours to their location and they would attempt to fix it. This is despite of my local dealership agreeing to take a loss and fix it at a lower price with parts at cost. After the rudeness and treatment I received before this, I didn't trust them and felt it would be unethically fixed. I also would have to take much more time off to make this option work since they are 3 1/2 hours from me. The local dealership is only 15 minutes away. Option two given to me was to return the car and trade it in for another car on their lot. This option was also unacceptable. Because of prior treatment by Dennis Sneed Ford, I was fearful they would make more money off me and rip me off more in a trade-in. I also already paid taxes to have it licensed. The last option given was for me to fix at 100% my expense. I was shocked they even gave me this as an option. I was blocked from talking to management after many requests and had to deal with Ruth informing me of these options. Ruth was very rude and unprofessional. Make sure you have the car checked out before you buy. The company is very unethical. I learned an expensive and life lesson. If you deal with this company, they really push hard for you to leave a positive feedback on the Internet (even giving me the links). They continued to pushing me to review them through email. Their business revenue is primarily done through web sales. Because of this, I wrote my first review immediately without waiting to make sure everything went well. My intention in writing this review again is to prevent at least one person from going through the same hardship as I endured while dealing with Dennis Sneed Ford. [contact info removed]. I also have documents and photos I am willing to share so you can make an informed decision before committing to a huge investment.
MKZ Purchase
by 09/13/2016on
Worked with Carey and Brian on a 2016 MKZ. Great price and great to work with. I would recommend anyone looking for a great dealership to make their way to Dennis Sneed Ford. We live about an hour away but it was totally worth the drive!
Exceptional
by 08/27/2016on
Baron was phenomenal! I had so many questions, you'd think I would have drove him crazy. Instead, he was very patient and answered all my questions. He continued to do this AFTER the sale. I loved how Dennis came out to meet me and my son. He was very passionate about selling cars and even gave us advice about the car we bought.
A Few Problems; but were resolved
by 08/22/2016on
I got a fantastic deal on my Ford Escape at Dennis Sneed Ford, several thousand below market! I did have to deal with a couple of problems, though. First, the ride didnt seem quite right even after Dennis Sneed had their technicians look for a problem. When I took my car to my regular dealer though, they found the problem, a bent wheel. When I called Carey and let him know he immediately arranged for the wheel to be repaired the next day and billed directly to Dennis Sneed Ford. Second, I wasnt able to get the door code for the keyless entry from them and had to pay my regular dealer to get the code. David, the salesman, is reimbursing me though, so I will not be out of pocket. Im very happy with my new Escape and glad to say that Dennis Sneed Ford was easy to work with to resolve a few minor problems. It was well worth the trouble for such a great deal.
Stole a tire
by 08/04/2016on
I test drove a car with 4 new tires, and negotiated a deal to buy and pick up the same car the next day. When I was showing off my new purchase, my friend noticed that one of my tires had been replaced with an older/used one. This is basically theft.
Friendly
by 08/02/2016on
Friendly and responsive
Great service! Very friendly!
by 07/22/2016on
I was looking for a Focus Titanium and one has just showed up online so I decided to stop by and look at it. They were super friendly when we walked in and we got started immediately. They helped me make the decisions I wanted and made sure to explain everything thoroughly. I would definitely recommend them to someone looking for a Ford!
Ignored Customer & Sold Voided Warranty
by 06/27/2016on
I purchased a car from out of state. The purchase included a full factory warranty. However, Sneed Ford is not acknowledging the Ford warranty in regards to a paint repair needed, the clear coat was peeling within a month of owning the car. I had made many attempts to contact them; after ignoring my many calls and emails for six months they finally called me back only to make a poor attempt to repair the paint though a different company other than Ford. When I questioned my warranty through Ford, she said let me look in your file and call you back they never called me back, no surprise! A few things should also be known. I feel they were dishonest on a couple of levels: I found the car online, I had done my research to make sure it was accident free. Prior to flying up to MO to purchase the car, I spoke to the sales representative Rich Carnahan. I specifically asked him hows the body and the paint? He replied good, no problems. It was only once I arrived in MO that he then disclosed the front right fender was touched up to cover some scratches. He went on to say that I should feel at ease with my purchase because if there are any issues I will still have the factory warranty (which is also in my paperwork from the sale). It turns out that wasnt the area repaired at all, he had me inspecting closely the wrong area the poor repair job was on the back left quarter panel. There are also swirl scratches over the entire car which could not be seen in rainy & icy weather conditions. There were even bigger mechanical issues that wasnt noticed until I was a couple of states away and was able to obtain greater speeds see, the car was purchased on a dark stormy & icy morning, so, you could not see the paint well nor know how the car truly handled. As for the mechanical, it had been fixed locally. However, at the time of test driving, Rich specifically asked that I dont go over 35 mph because the area is heavily patrolled. I would have challenged that if the roads werent icy. He also stated the car needs gas which took us on a slow path to the gas station. So, I was unaware the entire car shakes at higher speeds! I feel many things were covered up Once the car was purchased, they would not work with me, not even the owner Dennis Sneed he never returned my calls, not once!! (These are my opinions based on my experience)
Great Experience
by 06/21/2016on
I was looking for a new vehicle for school, Baron helped me find a vehicle thay met my needs (low mileage, great gas mileage, and within budget). Found a nice ford fiesta. While purchasing Baron found a significant amount of hail damage, yet he spoke to the boss got him to take care of a portion of it at a local shop. When I went into the shop it was a bit above my budget to take care of, and Baron was nice enough to take care of the rest so that I was happy. Really great individual.
Overcharged and frustrated
by 02/09/2016on
I bought a used car in September, which was a GREAT experience with Baron. Unfortunately, that was the only good part. I took it in for service and was promised a certain price by Roger. I was overcharged and they would not honor the commitment they made. I have tried every avenue to get this dealt with, and no one at the dealership is willing to back up their promise. I listened to Dennis Sneed talk to everyone else about a difficult customer, and then when I called him out on it, he totally changed his tune. Typical car dealer that will say whatever he thinks a customer wants to hear. A great car buying experience turned into one of the worst I've ever had. I wish Baron would go to another dealer, because I'd buy from him all day long. But I'll never give another penny to Dennis Sneed. [non-permissible content removed]!
Exactly what I needed
by 01/29/2016on
I found a possible replacement for my worn out Mercury Mariner online, which happened to be almost an identical vehicle - a 2012 Ford Escape at Dennis Sneed. I was immediately interested since they offered great photos of the vehicle inside and out, and the price was almost too good to be true. On top of that, I knew an old friend worked at the dealership. I called them up, and they connected me to Baron. He was wonderful to work with and got me in the vehicle quickly and hassle-free. I really appreciate cars salesmen who can be polite, upfront and honest with you - this is what you'll get at Dennis Sneed Ford.
Fast and easy car-buying experience
by 09/28/2015on
Walked in to test drive a car I had seen online. Less than an hour later, walked out having signed the paperwork to buy at the price I wanted. Went back to pick it up with a check, and it took less than 15 minutes. Easiest car buying experience I've had in a while and Baron Washington was great to work with! Will definitely shop here next time I'm in the market.
Buyer beware!!
by 09/10/2015on
Purchased used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL with 31,xxx miles on October 2014. Vehicle was in local Ford dealer shop next morning. Was out of pocket $800 immediately for unsafe tires and bad front rotars. Dealer would only reimburse me $400 and that was after posting negative feedback on their website. Vehicle has been in the shop on: Oct 3 2014- Low on oil, headlights didn't project more than 2 feet in front of car, 4 bad tires with multiple nails and unacceptable tread life leaf. Oct 8 2014- Car wouldn't start battery died Oct 17 2014- Windshield leaks and had to be resealed Nov 10 2014- Radio screen was peeling from inside, Rattle from dashboard due to broken cabin air filter cover which was broken when they replaced the filter. Jan 7 2015- Automatic windshield wipers didn't work only had one working setting, Rear differential oil leak due to faulty vent valve and was replaced, license plate light kept burning out due to water damage from bad seal. 6 May 2015- Fluid leak from front PTU (transmission). Replaced front PTU unit. 19 Aug 2015- Replaced front right inner c/v joint, replaced shaft bearing, replaced drive shaft, replaced rear AWD rdu system. Vehicle was in the shop for 20 days straight! Manager Carey will only offer for me to trade the car in at it's current value. That leaves me out even more money and I'm stuck with an unsafe and not reliable vehicle. Great way to show appreciation to their customers and military members. I will not give up until I'm appropriately compensated.
No pressure
by 08/01/2015on
Baron and the rest of the friendly staff made my first time car buying experience quick and painless. I will recommend them to others.