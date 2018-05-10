Skip to main content
Fulton Ford

Fulton Ford
1202 US-54 BUS, Fulton, MO 65251
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fulton Ford

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Horsegirl on 10/05/2018

They helped me find the exact car I wanted not only once, but twice. They are an excellent group of people. I would recommend them to anyone looking for an honest dealership.

95 cars in stock
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
We are proud to be your local Ford dealer and meet your service, new car sales and used car sales needs! We have all of the latest Ford trucks, Ford cars, Ford SUVs, Crossovers and Hybrids, from the best-selling F-150 and Super Duty trucks to our full car line, including Fiesta, Focus, C-MAX, Fusion, Taurus, and the world famous Mustang, plus an SUV/Crossover to fit every need, including the Escape, Edge, Flex, Transit Connect, Explorer and Expedition. Plus we have a wide selection of Hybrids and Electric Vehicles, including the C-MAX Hybrid, Fusion Hybrid, C-MAX Energi, Fusion Energi and Focus Electric. We also have many used and certified pre-owned vehicles to meet every budget. Owners appreciate working with the factory-trained, certified expert technicians in our friendly, fast and reliable full service garage for all of their maintenance and repair needs, including oil changes, tire rotations, tire sales, brake service, batteries, tune ups, radiator, engine and warranty work.

Fulton Ford offers a free, no obligation and confidential CarFinder tool, allowing you to specify your desired car, truck or SUV and submit the vehicle configuration to us.
Your local Ford Dealer is right around the corner, here to serve our community with the best prices, highest level of customer satisfaction, and service beyond compare. Please visit us for all of your automotive needs.
We at Fulton Ford promise to help you make the most of every dollar -- just another way we live up to our guarantee that you'll drive away happy!
Thanks to feedback from our valued customers, Fulton Ford has transitioned to Market-Based Pricing, which guarantees the best price on new and new-to-you vehicles up front, without hassle or haggling.
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
English
Spanish

