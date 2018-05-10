We are proud to be your local Ford dealer and meet your service, new car sales and used car sales needs! We have all of the latest Ford trucks, Ford cars, Ford SUVs, Crossovers and Hybrids, from the best-selling F-150 and Super Duty trucks to our full car line, including Fiesta, Focus, C-MAX, Fusion, Taurus, and the world famous Mustang, plus an SUV/Crossover to fit every need, including the Escape, Edge, Flex, Transit Connect, Explorer and Expedition. Plus we have a wide selection of Hybrids and Electric Vehicles, including the C-MAX Hybrid, Fusion Hybrid, C-MAX Energi, Fusion Energi and Focus Electric. We also have many used and certified pre-owned vehicles to meet every budget. Owners appreciate working with the factory-trained, certified expert technicians in our friendly, fast and reliable full service garage for all of their maintenance and repair needs, including oil changes, tire rotations, tire sales, brake service, batteries, tune ups, radiator, engine and warranty work.