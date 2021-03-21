1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

*They DONT Listen! *They are NOT HONEST! *They try to put you in worse situation you are already in. *They DONT GET YOU the BEST OFFER! *They LOWBALL! *They DONT HONOR EDMUNDS,KBB,NADA,NOR BLACK BOOK! *They DONT PROVIDE OTD when asked *They DONT NEGOTIATE *CARS OVER PRICED *They go for HIGEST INTREST RATE! *They don't go by MARKET REPORTS! *SELLS CARS that sits on lot and website 265+ and NEVER GO DOWN ON PRICE! *They DON'T WORK for YOU they WORK AGAINST YOU &YOUR POCKETS! *They want CREDIT APP as soon as you come through the DOOR without even looking at 1 CAR! *They waste your time! *The DEAL is for them NOT YOU! *They are very deceiving! *They don't return nor shred PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION instead it is kept in File in their possession at their discretion! *They don't hold to their promises nor word! *They provide you with Lenders that have current Lawsuits against them for FALSE PRACTICES! *They DO NOT VALUE you as a HARD WORKING CITIZEN! *1 WOMAN Saleswoman. *Its HORRIBLE! FYI If you don't have NICE TRADE, PERFECT CREDIT SCORE, & LARGE SUM DOWN you can just FORGET ABOUT IT! Don't say I didn't WARN YOU. This is not a post from what they will call a "DISGRUNTLED CUSTOMER" because a deal couldn't be done. This is a REAL POST from a REAL PERSON that WORKS everyday for EVERY dollar, quarter, dime, nickel, penny that is in my Bank Account right now. And to think I'm just going to allow someone to look at me as MAX PROFIT!? NO! Every person out here has a unique situation and there is no way on GODS GREEN EARTH you should be looked at nor treated any way but the HUMAN BEING YOU ARE. Don't allow anyone to waste your time as if they DONT KNOW their own profession. Do you know how many people come to the dealership with similar are near similarities to yours and they have processed an application? Why is that they act as if they don't know what will go on after they have pulled your scores before they reach out to certain lenders? I though you said your dealership has multiple lenders you have built relationships with? I can continue but I dare not to continue wasting my precious time. Now you all have an awesome day & be SAFE OUT THERE :) Read more