Just WANT EVERY PENNY YOU GOT!
by 03/21/2021on
*They DONT Listen! *They are NOT HONEST! *They try to put you in worse situation you are already in. *They DONT GET YOU the BEST OFFER! *They LOWBALL! *They DONT HONOR EDMUNDS,KBB,NADA,NOR BLACK BOOK! *They DONT PROVIDE OTD when asked *They DONT NEGOTIATE *CARS OVER PRICED *They go for HIGEST INTREST RATE! *They don't go by MARKET REPORTS! *SELLS CARS that sits on lot and website 265+ and NEVER GO DOWN ON PRICE! *They DON'T WORK for YOU they WORK AGAINST YOU &YOUR POCKETS! *They want CREDIT APP as soon as you come through the DOOR without even looking at 1 CAR! *They waste your time! *The DEAL is for them NOT YOU! *They are very deceiving! *They don't return nor shred PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION instead it is kept in File in their possession at their discretion! *They don't hold to their promises nor word! *They provide you with Lenders that have current Lawsuits against them for FALSE PRACTICES! *They DO NOT VALUE you as a HARD WORKING CITIZEN! *1 WOMAN Saleswoman. *Its HORRIBLE! FYI If you don't have NICE TRADE, PERFECT CREDIT SCORE, & LARGE SUM DOWN you can just FORGET ABOUT IT! Don't say I didn't WARN YOU. This is not a post from what they will call a "DISGRUNTLED CUSTOMER" because a deal couldn't be done. This is a REAL POST from a REAL PERSON that WORKS everyday for EVERY dollar, quarter, dime, nickel, penny that is in my Bank Account right now. And to think I'm just going to allow someone to look at me as MAX PROFIT!? NO! Every person out here has a unique situation and there is no way on GODS GREEN EARTH you should be looked at nor treated any way but the HUMAN BEING YOU ARE. Don't allow anyone to waste your time as if they DONT KNOW their own profession. Do you know how many people come to the dealership with similar are near similarities to yours and they have processed an application? Why is that they act as if they don't know what will go on after they have pulled your scores before they reach out to certain lenders? I though you said your dealership has multiple lenders you have built relationships with? I can continue but I dare not to continue wasting my precious time. Now you all have an awesome day & be SAFE OUT THERE :)
Very Disappointed
by 10/02/2019on
i was told i didnt have to pay if i had an warrenty . i asked three times yet i had to take my rent to pay for an expense. i had already had a oil change my tire light is still on i dont understand what did they do to my car to pay to recieve the same way i took it
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used Car Purchase
by 09/24/2018on
Brought in car for trade in and worked with Josh Arquinzoni, Brittany and Samonne for financing. Everyone was great to work with. Trade went smooth, purchase of used car went smooth. Was probably the smoothest car purchase my wife and I ever had. For sure when my car goes, I will be coming back here to get another car. Thank you very much...Steve Welch
Piss poor👎🏾👎🏾
by 09/20/2018on
I have been a customer for about 5 years now and that little girl Melissa came along and made every visit after very damn unpleasant for me and my husband! I will make sure to tell any and everyone I know NEVER to do business there because you will get treated rude by Melissa and she will stomp you to the cashier pushed the paper over and say “sign this” and won’t get your car after you r asked her to! She’s very rude I actually called to complain asked for a manger and she lied and stated she was the manger like I was born yesterday then when you have questions she has an attitude answering them another reason I requested a manger but instead of arguing back and forth messing up my blood pressure I’ll just take my business to the All Star on the rock rd at least there I can get a smile from the service department and treated like a human who’s spending money and is valued as a customer and i will make sure non of my family and friends do business with you all ever again!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wait and Wait
by 12/26/2016on
My husband and I waited over 30 Minutes and had to go ask for help. After we asked for help the person called someone and it took even longer. We left and bought at Allstar bad bad bad
Warranty Work
by 07/11/2014on
No communication, I called it get status and was told they would call after lunch, 2 1/2 hours later no call. Stopped by and they could not tell me the status of repair. and where the van was. After 20 minutes they told me a tech had it out driving it. Fifteen minutes before they close found out they only drove the van to test the light. I would not let them do anything else so I took the van from them. Service dropped the ball badly. Had the van from 8am to 5:45pm and only drove it. I would not recommend the dealer or service and will not go back. Very bad customer service and the skills of the service writers very very low. The worst customer service I have ever received at a dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Charger
by 01/22/2013on
I bought a Charger from Jim at Marty Cancila in Florissant,MO. Had a great experience and love my new vehicle at a great price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome Customer Service
by 01/19/2013on
My experience at Marty Cancila's was very welcoming and friendly. My sales rep Demagio was very, very helpful, and resourceful he gave me the cons and pros on cars that i was interested in and sent me home with the perfect car for me! A chrysler 200 that i love terribly and wouldnt trade it for the world! My experience was very good and i would recomend this dealership and salesman to anyone looking to buy a new car, or just a car period.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent
by 01/18/2013on
Everyone was very friendly and willing to help with all my questions. The experience was wonderful. Everyone was so nice and willing to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/18/2013on
I bought my Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo from Marty Cancila. My salesman Demagio was very friendly, respectful and informative. Everyone at Marty's was very nice. My buying experience was excellent because the team provided terrific customer service. I recommend anyone who's looking for a nice vehicle to visit Marty Cancila.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 01/16/2013on
Purchased my new 2012 Dodge Ram. My salesman Demagio was very knowledgeable and informative. He was able to steer me to the right vehicle and gave me a great deal on my trade. I would highly recommend this dealer and this salesman. Thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I understand a females complaint about not trusting Marty Cancila
by 12/05/2012on
Warren Nance Chrysler 300 [contact info removed] This has to be the worst service I have ever recieved since 1992. Lets start from the beginning. on Nov. 5th I went in for a recommended TUNE-UP 277.00 once the tune-up was complete no less than 1 mile away from Marty Cancila the car stalls out, so I drop it back off, the next day they called CAM-ENGINE SENSOR" I believe or close to but that cost 511.??. On Nov 6th I pick up my car drive less than 50 miles the car stalls and we tow it back to MC this time my charge is 1300.00 but insensitive Byron G. said it unfortunate but you can either pick up your car or have it towed somewhere else. He gave me a 20% discount (as if that will save CHRISTMAS for my family) 1100.00, 500.00 up front. I asked was it normal for a customer to come in for a tuneup and wind up spending 1800.00. I was stabbed in the back by Marty Cancila and his employees not only did they jam me for 1800.00 I was put in a situation were I had to rely on them to fix my car after it would start. This was no coincedence my car was tampered with to the point were I was stuck and now my lights are not working properly. I refuse to go to them to complain or get it fixed cause the took all of my money now XMAS wont exist for 2012 with my 2 kids. Thanks Marty for sticking it to honest working people. One day i will open a company a figure out ways to stick people legally for money. Your an inspiration to all. A FORMER MARTY CANCILA fan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service with a GENUINE smile and great attitudes :)
by 11/13/2012on
Melanee M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
With every oil change comes great service!
by 11/09/2012on
I have been visiting Marty Cancila for vehicles and service for a good 3+ years now. To be completely honest every time I visit the experience is great. When i bought my vehicle I had knowledgeable sales associates to help me through the frustrating process of getting my vehicle. The service department had been valuable in helping me maintain my vehicle. Whenever I bring my vehicle to their service department, I always leave satisfied knowing my vehicle has been well maintained. Great Customer Service. I love Marty Cancila, stake my name on it!! Tyrone W. [contact info removed]
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ordered Parts/ oil change
by 07/07/2012on
I recently bought a new car and I got a service check-up everything went smooth out of their with in the time quote and i ordered parts that can in soon after the called me as soon as they came . I was extremely happy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of new vehicle
by 07/01/2012on
When looking to purchase a new Dodge Caliber, I contacted Marty to see if they could provide me with a similar offer as a competitors offer because Marty was much closer to my home. They did not have the exact vehicle at the dealership I was referring to but were able to locate a similar one at another dealership and offered me a comparable deal. Although there were some issues throughout the sales process, they were able to handle all the issues and offer me a few special deals for my trouble. Tracy Menk
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Real Customer Service
by 07/01/2012on
Not many places offer exceptional customer service anymore. The service here is beyond exceptional. The service department listens and treats you with respect. I had an issue with an exterior defect on my new vehicle and when the collision center was rude and offered no help for repairing it under my warranty, the service department took my car in, provided a rental and fixed something they normally would not handle! I have also brought my car in the service department for routine maintenance and any other issues with my vehicle because when you find great service, you stick with it. My only negative comment would be it usually takes longer than promised which is a little annoying but I I have to remind myself that it is probably just because they are thorough. Tracy Menk
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Dept Around!!!
by 06/28/2012on
They always take great care of us! Zorata Pierson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at Marty Cancila Dodge
by 06/27/2012on
We have been purchasing cars, vans and trucks from Marty Cancila for about 25 years. The sales and service staff are always friendly and make sure that your experience is always pleasant. They treat you like family. All of my service work on my Caravan is done at Marty Cancila. My next purchase which will probably be another minivan will be from Marty Cancila. I would dream of going to another dealership. Lester Guyon Florissant, MO
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Dept-Courteous Svc Writers
by 06/27/2012on
I have always been happpy with my service here. They do all the work on my vehicle. I am a single female and don't ever open the hood, they do it all and I trust them completely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly & professional
by 06/26/2012on
The service department are a really great group of people. I get all of my maintenance done through them and have for years. I never have the feeling that they are trying to get one over on me. You couldnt ask for a better service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
