Warren Nance Chrysler 300 [contact info removed] This has to be the worst service I have ever recieved since 1992. Lets start from the beginning. on Nov. 5th I went in for a recommended TUNE-UP 277.00 once the tune-up was complete no less than 1 mile away from Marty Cancila the car stalls out, so I drop it back off, the next day they called CAM-ENGINE SENSOR" I believe or close to but that cost 511.??. On Nov 6th I pick up my car drive less than 50 miles the car stalls and we tow it back to MC this time my charge is 1300.00 but insensitive Byron G. said it unfortunate but you can either pick up your car or have it towed somewhere else. He gave me a 20% discount (as if that will save CHRISTMAS for my family) 1100.00, 500.00 up front. I asked was it normal for a customer to come in for a tuneup and wind up spending 1800.00. I was stabbed in the back by Marty Cancila and his employees not only did they jam me for 1800.00 I was put in a situation were I had to rely on them to fix my car after it would start. This was no coincedence my car was tampered with to the point were I was stuck and now my lights are not working properly. I refuse to go to them to complain or get it fixed cause the took all of my money now XMAS wont exist for 2012 with my 2 kids. Thanks Marty for sticking it to honest working people. One day i will open a company a figure out ways to stick people legally for money. Your an inspiration to all. A FORMER MARTY CANCILA fan. Read more