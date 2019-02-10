Marty Cancila Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Marty Cancila Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2175 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63033
Customer Reviews of Marty Cancila Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2.3
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
27 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Very Disappointed

by Bre on 10/02/2019

i was told i didnt have to pay if i had an warrenty . i asked three times yet i had to take my rent to pay for an expense. i had already had a oil change my tire light is still on i dont understand what did they do to my car to pay to recieve the same way i took it

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase

by SteveWelch on 09/24/2018

Brought in car for trade in and worked with Josh Arquinzoni, Brittany and Samonne for financing. Everyone was great to work with. Trade went smooth, purchase of used car went smooth. Was probably the smoothest car purchase my wife and I ever had. For sure when my car goes, I will be coming back here to get another car. Thank you very much...Steve Welch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Piss poor👎🏾👎🏾

by PissedOff on 09/20/2018

I have been a customer for about 5 years now and that little girl Melissa came along and made every visit after very damn unpleasant for me and my husband! I will make sure to tell any and everyone I know NEVER to do business there because you will get treated rude by Melissa and she will stomp you to the cashier pushed the paper over and say “sign this” and won’t get your car after you r asked her to! She’s very rude I actually called to complain asked for a manger and she lied and stated she was the manger like I was born yesterday then when you have questions she has an attitude answering them another reason I requested a manger but instead of arguing back and forth messing up my blood pressure I’ll just take my business to the All Star on the rock rd at least there I can get a smile from the service department and treated like a human who’s spending money and is valued as a customer and i will make sure non of my family and friends do business with you all ever again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Wait and Wait

by sara9988 on 12/26/2016

My husband and I waited over 30 Minutes and had to go ask for help. After we asked for help the person called someone and it took even longer. We left and bought at Allstar bad bad bad

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Warranty Work

by cjauby on 07/11/2014

No communication, I called it get status and was told they would call after lunch, 2 1/2 hours later no call. Stopped by and they could not tell me the status of repair. and where the van was. After 20 minutes they told me a tech had it out driving it. Fifteen minutes before they close found out they only drove the van to test the light. I would not let them do anything else so I took the van from them. Service dropped the ball badly. Had the van from 8am to 5:45pm and only drove it. I would not recommend the dealer or service and will not go back. Very bad customer service and the skills of the service writers very very low. The worst customer service I have ever received at a dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Charger

by LeslieB1234 on 01/22/2013

I bought a Charger from Jim at Marty Cancila in Florissant,MO. Had a great experience and love my new vehicle at a great price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Customer Service

by LCH91 on 01/19/2013

My experience at Marty Cancila's was very welcoming and friendly. My sales rep Demagio was very, very helpful, and resourceful he gave me the cons and pros on cars that i was interested in and sent me home with the perfect car for me! A chrysler 200 that i love terribly and wouldnt trade it for the world! My experience was very good and i would recomend this dealership and salesman to anyone looking to buy a new car, or just a car period.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Excellent

by scarter2 on 01/18/2013

Everyone was very friendly and willing to help with all my questions. The experience was wonderful. Everyone was so nice and willing to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by jae_grayer on 01/18/2013

I bought my Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo from Marty Cancila. My salesman Demagio was very friendly, respectful and informative. Everyone at Marty's was very nice. My buying experience was excellent because the team provided terrific customer service. I recommend anyone who's looking for a nice vehicle to visit Marty Cancila.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by eillob on 01/16/2013

Purchased my new 2012 Dodge Ram. My salesman Demagio was very knowledgeable and informative. He was able to steer me to the right vehicle and gave me a great deal on my trade. I would highly recommend this dealer and this salesman. Thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

I understand a females complaint about not trusting Marty Cancila

by yzemann on 12/05/2012

Warren Nance Chrysler 300 [contact info removed] This has to be the worst service I have ever recieved since 1992. Lets start from the beginning. on Nov. 5th I went in for a recommended TUNE-UP 277.00 once the tune-up was complete no less than 1 mile away from Marty Cancila the car stalls out, so I drop it back off, the next day they called CAM-ENGINE SENSOR" I believe or close to but that cost 511.??. On Nov 6th I pick up my car drive less than 50 miles the car stalls and we tow it back to MC this time my charge is 1300.00 but insensitive Byron G. said it unfortunate but you can either pick up your car or have it towed somewhere else. He gave me a 20% discount (as if that will save CHRISTMAS for my family) 1100.00, 500.00 up front. I asked was it normal for a customer to come in for a tuneup and wind up spending 1800.00. I was stabbed in the back by Marty Cancila and his employees not only did they jam me for 1800.00 I was put in a situation were I had to rely on them to fix my car after it would start. This was no coincedence my car was tampered with to the point were I was stuck and now my lights are not working properly. I refuse to go to them to complain or get it fixed cause the took all of my money now XMAS wont exist for 2012 with my 2 kids. Thanks Marty for sticking it to honest working people. One day i will open a company a figure out ways to stick people legally for money. Your an inspiration to all. A FORMER MARTY CANCILA fan.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Service with a GENUINE smile and great attitudes :)

by mmay04 on 11/13/2012

Melanee M.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

With every oil change comes great service!

by t_tokyo on 11/09/2012

I have been visiting Marty Cancila for vehicles and service for a good 3+ years now. To be completely honest every time I visit the experience is great. When i bought my vehicle I had knowledgeable sales associates to help me through the frustrating process of getting my vehicle. The service department had been valuable in helping me maintain my vehicle. Whenever I bring my vehicle to their service department, I always leave satisfied knowing my vehicle has been well maintained. Great Customer Service. I love Marty Cancila, stake my name on it!! Tyrone W. [contact info removed]

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ordered Parts/ oil change

by dionnaf on 07/07/2012

I recently bought a new car and I got a service check-up everything went smooth out of their with in the time quote and i ordered parts that can in soon after the called me as soon as they came . I was extremely happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of new vehicle

by tmm8203 on 07/01/2012

When looking to purchase a new Dodge Caliber, I contacted Marty to see if they could provide me with a similar offer as a competitors offer because Marty was much closer to my home. They did not have the exact vehicle at the dealership I was referring to but were able to locate a similar one at another dealership and offered me a comparable deal. Although there were some issues throughout the sales process, they were able to handle all the issues and offer me a few special deals for my trouble. Tracy Menk

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Real Customer Service

by tmm8203 on 07/01/2012

Not many places offer exceptional customer service anymore. The service here is beyond exceptional. The service department listens and treats you with respect. I had an issue with an exterior defect on my new vehicle and when the collision center was rude and offered no help for repairing it under my warranty, the service department took my car in, provided a rental and fixed something they normally would not handle! I have also brought my car in the service department for routine maintenance and any other issues with my vehicle because when you find great service, you stick with it. My only negative comment would be it usually takes longer than promised which is a little annoying but I I have to remind myself that it is probably just because they are thorough. Tracy Menk

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service Dept Around!!!

by zrp on 06/28/2012

They always take great care of us! Zorata Pierson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service at Marty Cancila Dodge

by lester1939 on 06/27/2012

We have been purchasing cars, vans and trucks from Marty Cancila for about 25 years. The sales and service staff are always friendly and make sure that your experience is always pleasant. They treat you like family. All of my service work on my Caravan is done at Marty Cancila. My next purchase which will probably be another minivan will be from Marty Cancila. I would dream of going to another dealership. Lester Guyon Florissant, MO

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Dept-Courteous Svc Writers

by kmccourt on 06/27/2012

I have always been happpy with my service here. They do all the work on my vehicle. I am a single female and don't ever open the hood, they do it all and I trust them completely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly & professional

by amandajohk on 06/26/2012

The service department are a really great group of people. I get all of my maintenance done through them and have for years. I never have the feeling that they are trying to get one over on me. You couldnt ask for a better service dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Repair of Tire

by jenny462 on 06/26/2012

On my way to work noticed I had a nail in one of the tires on my Dodge Ram truck. I stoped at Marty Cancila and they had me in a rental and on my way in no time. It was very easy and convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
