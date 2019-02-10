Over the years our Dealership has won many accolades and awards from Chrysler corporation. While those corporate awards are very important the biggest and best testament to our longevity is the number of people and families that have come back year after year, generation after generation to buy their next new or preowned vehicle and to service their vehicles in our state of the art service facility. We carry over $500,000 in auto parts to make sure we?ve got the part in stock every time.
Marty Cancila is a full-service dealership we offer new vehicle sales, preowned vehicle sales, full service maintenance and repair shops, body shop, vehicle financing, rental and leasing.
Our 25 vehicle indoor showroom is conveniently located at 2175 N. US Highway 67 and is always a perfect 70 degrees. Our vehicle displays will blow you away. Every vehicle produced by Chrysler is prominently displayed in our beautiful 10,000 square-foot showroom.
