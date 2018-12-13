Fantastic Dealership All Around
by 12/13/2018on
This dealership has an awesome service and sales department! The staff truly cares about your experience and wants you to be happy! Can't thank Jim Butler Chevrolet enough for the great service and deals in such a positive environment. Highly recommend!
Honest Service department.
by 07/11/2019on
We had our grandaughter's car in the shop for an error code. It was the transmission. She drove it for about a week and another code came on. Doug told us to bring it back. They kept the car for a few days. He asked if they could drive it to make sure they resolved the problem. The problem might have been something due to the previous work. I was amazed and impressed at their honesty. I will NEVER take my car anywhere else for service. Doug has great people-skills.
Customer
by 12/14/2018on
Very professional and friendly
Kyle
by 12/11/2018on
My visit was fast, painless, and worry free thanks to doug who was my service wirter.
Daniel Hyde
by 12/07/2018on
Always great service and attention to detail! Good people!
G.W.
by 11/23/2018on
Repairs took 3-days for dealership to contact us. Repair was not completed timely, nor correctly. Had to bring the vehicle back to be fixed, then told they would only fix half of what was wrong but advised us they would get us a price on the part for the part they would not fix. We strongly feel the dealership should have handled the return better, and the service manager been more professional. After 35-years of purchasing vehicles, parts, and servicing of vehicles, we are now forced to cut ties and find a new dealership that will stand behind their work.
New car
by 10/26/2018on
Not a very personalized experience. Sat by ourselves most of the time. I love my new car though.
[non-permissible content removed] - Stay Away
by 02/20/2017on
They are total [non-permissible content removed] and do not honor the price mentioned on website. They will say over the phone, they will honer the price and give best deal .. bla .. bla .. bla. Just waste of time.. stay away from them.
New Silverado purchase
by 07/07/2016on
Purchased a 2016 z71 from brandin greenwell, get got me out of my upside down trade and into the vehicle I wanted. Very professional, to the point with no hassling on prices. No hidden surprises and very excellent overall experience. I will be back for my next vehicle!
Excellent
by 06/30/2016on
Brandin Grenwell was excellent to work with would recommend him to anyone looking for new or pre owened vehicle went out of his way to help us we will be back in the near future.
Great experience!!
by 06/29/2016on
We have bought 2 new vehicles from Jim Butler and have a had a great experience. Most recently we worked with Brandin and everything went great! We will definitely buy our next vehicle at Jim Butler. Thanks Brandin for the great customer service!!
Awesome customer service
by 06/29/2016on
I was very pleased with my entire experience with Jim butler and brandin greenwell. Great customer service and financing! Absolutely love my Jeep!!
1/2 a star, stay away
by 09/25/2015on
We started going to Butler in our mid twenties because our credit was not good and they do deals the other guys won't. We've purchased now 6 vehicles from them. The last of which was the worst experience we've ever had. They did make it right but not until I gave them horrible reviews. After that even they contacted us weeks ago about trading in one of our previous purchased vehicles. Their words exactly were to come in and get out of that upside down loan (which they created) and we'll get you in a new truck. Many loans were dumped on top of another as we traded in our vehicles, we knew this however didn't know to the extent we'd be upside down, down the road pun intended. They did, and continued with these deals. Now when they call us to come in this time and get it right they push us from salesman to salesman, don't reply within timely fashion, and tell us things like well I have 4 more appointments and I'm off tomorrow People deserve days off and other clients however don't contact us then treat us as if we just walked in, and how are any customers going to be allowed to be treated whether they just walked in or not let alone remember we're returning customers. This experience came down to $2k..they want $2k down. This would be the 1st time I've put anything down let alone last deal you were able to come down $5k for me, this time I have to put $2k up front? I would think you can come down giving our history..if not I'll gladly put $5k down at a competitor. Seems odd how you'd let $2k disrupt a potentioal $20k throughout years of potential purchases form my wife and I, oh well.
What a mess!
by 06/07/2014on
This dealership is either completely disorganized or completely dishonest. Their online site was advertising a Chevy Traverse which I inquired about with their online sales rep. I was informed the vehicle was on site so I drove the 40 minutes to the dealership. Upon arrival the sales rep explained he was not aware of the vehicle. He tried to steer me towards a new model that was $20K over my expressed limit so I explained that I had the exact invoice number of the car I wished to see. When pressed he informed me that car had been sent out for cleaning and would be available Saturday. Fast forward two days. The dealership called me to follow up and inform me the car was on site, but I was informed there was some minor scratches that would be buffed out no problem if I chose to purchase the vehicle. Therefore, I set up an appointment and once again drove the forty minutes with my wife and three year old to test drive the vehicle. Upon arrival the car which had been out for cleaning for two days was brought out. This car was a mess, There was food and candy stuck in the seats and on the floor. The seating was frayed and there were stains and dirt in the back row. A real shock for a vehicle that had been out two days for cleaning. Nevertheless, the value was still there so I overlooked these minor incidents. The test drive was spectacular and I stepped out ready to purchase. At that point things took a totally unexpected turn. We were informed the body damage (a few scratches) was too extensive to certify the vehicle and that they car was not for sale. When I expressed my disappointment, the salesmen went back inside and returned to tell me that the cost to repair the vehicle would be around $4000, but if they went through with it he would sell the vehicle to me with that cost added in. So a $20K advertised vehicle suddenly jumped to $24K. I informed him that was out of my price range at which point he told me that cars with these options go for 2-3K more than what they were asking. Obviously, that's why I drove an hour with a three year old enduring Disney's Frozen for the 87th time! I was trying to get a good deal. Isn't that the whole point of shopping around. Is it my fault this dealer suddenly had seller's remorse? Apparently it is. So I drove back home empty handed and now leave only this lengthy complaint as warning to others. This dealership is not to be trusted. There are far to many options in the car business for this manner of business practice to be tolerated. Good day.
Never buy from Butler
by 02/21/2012on
I had previously been working with a nice young lady online. When i was able to come in, I was told she didn't work there anymore. They claimed they didn't have any of the emails we exchanged and changed everything around. Not only were the disrespectful, but management didn't seem to care that they were treating us so poor. We went along to Fusz and bought two cars and will never go to any of Jim Butlers dealerships.
When Buying a car, DO NOT buy from the internet sales manager!!!
by 08/21/2009on
He doesn't know anything about cars, he just sells them. His name is Alex Cox. He will screw you over in the end!!! I bought a car from him at the beginning of summer and I have had it in the shop about 6-8 times for mechanical work from when I bought it. 2 days after I bought it I had to take it in!!! My car is costing me too much money. Buy from one of the other salesman there!!! NOT ALEX COX!
