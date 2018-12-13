sales Rating

This dealership is either completely disorganized or completely dishonest. Their online site was advertising a Chevy Traverse which I inquired about with their online sales rep. I was informed the vehicle was on site so I drove the 40 minutes to the dealership. Upon arrival the sales rep explained he was not aware of the vehicle. He tried to steer me towards a new model that was $20K over my expressed limit so I explained that I had the exact invoice number of the car I wished to see. When pressed he informed me that car had been sent out for cleaning and would be available Saturday. Fast forward two days. The dealership called me to follow up and inform me the car was on site, but I was informed there was some minor scratches that would be buffed out no problem if I chose to purchase the vehicle. Therefore, I set up an appointment and once again drove the forty minutes with my wife and three year old to test drive the vehicle. Upon arrival the car which had been out for cleaning for two days was brought out. This car was a mess, There was food and candy stuck in the seats and on the floor. The seating was frayed and there were stains and dirt in the back row. A real shock for a vehicle that had been out two days for cleaning. Nevertheless, the value was still there so I overlooked these minor incidents. The test drive was spectacular and I stepped out ready to purchase. At that point things took a totally unexpected turn. We were informed the body damage (a few scratches) was too extensive to certify the vehicle and that they car was not for sale. When I expressed my disappointment, the salesmen went back inside and returned to tell me that the cost to repair the vehicle would be around $4000, but if they went through with it he would sell the vehicle to me with that cost added in. So a $20K advertised vehicle suddenly jumped to $24K. I informed him that was out of my price range at which point he told me that cars with these options go for 2-3K more than what they were asking. Obviously, that's why I drove an hour with a three year old enduring Disney's Frozen for the 87th time! I was trying to get a good deal. Isn't that the whole point of shopping around. Is it my fault this dealer suddenly had seller's remorse? Apparently it is. So I drove back home empty handed and now leave only this lengthy complaint as warning to others. This dealership is not to be trusted. There are far to many options in the car business for this manner of business practice to be tolerated. Good day.