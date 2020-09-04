5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The best buying experience I have ever had! I did a lot of price research online for a GMC 2500 in my price range and believed I found it at Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC. I reached out to them via the website and first spoke to Ryan. After a brief discussion about the truck I was interested in, Ryan started getting me some information. I later received a call from Barry and I began my purchase. Great team and SUPER customer service!!! Barry guaranteed me he would have everything ready when I arrived. I drove about 5 hours to pick up my truck. I've had some pretty easy vehicle transactions, but this one was the overall best ever. I arrived about noon and was on my way home within 30 MINUTES!! Travers had my documents ready and completed in less than 15 of those 30 minutes. Does that ever happen at an auto dealership?! Thank you, TEAM AUFFENBERG (Barry, Ryan, and Travers)! OUTSTANDING!! Read more