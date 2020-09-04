Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC

830 Valley Creek Dr, Farmington, MO 63640
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Awesome truck and buying experience!!

by Captain102 on 04/09/2020

The best buying experience I have ever had! I did a lot of price research online for a GMC 2500 in my price range and believed I found it at Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC. I reached out to them via the website and first spoke to Ryan. After a brief discussion about the truck I was interested in, Ryan started getting me some information. I later received a call from Barry and I began my purchase. Great team and SUPER customer service!!! Barry guaranteed me he would have everything ready when I arrived. I drove about 5 hours to pick up my truck. I've had some pretty easy vehicle transactions, but this one was the overall best ever. I arrived about noon and was on my way home within 30 MINUTES!! Travers had my documents ready and completed in less than 15 of those 30 minutes. Does that ever happen at an auto dealership?! Thank you, TEAM AUFFENBERG (Barry, Ryan, and Travers)! OUTSTANDING!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

great service

by jgchevlover on 07/29/2016

went in for oil change they fied oil leak did not know i had great service got me in and out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
