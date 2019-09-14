Bo Beuckman Ford

sales Rating

Stay away from salesman Mason Chadwick

by f150cent on 07/16/2019

This dealership is fine if you avoid Mason. He completely lied to me about value of my trade in and how much they could get for it. Also lied about what incentives I would receive. If he is assigned to you, just ignore him and ask for the manager. You'll be much happier if you do.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Purchase of 2019 Escape

by emb7 on 06/09/2019

Our salesman was Nick Butler. He did an outstanding job in getting the exact vehicle we desired. The entire process was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

patience

by jose on 03/31/2019

Great patience given to my wife @ I,great job!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase from Craig Habermehl

by Jaybone18 on 01/19/2019

I purchased a used vehicle from Craig .Craig was very personable.Even after the sale,he has followed through on his promises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent salesperson, excellent price

by mushroomlingo on 11/29/2018

Craig was super to work with and very accommodating. Their pricing was transparent and really competitive. This was an all-around great experience (particularly since car/truck buying can be a bit of a chore.)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome experience!!

by Awesome on 10/31/2018

We purchased a Ford Taurus from Bo Beuckman Ford in Ellisville, Missouri. Our salesman, Craig, made this a great experience. We are so grateful for his help and kindness!! The financial officer, Dominic, was also so kind and took his time to explain every option. We want to thank everyone for the non- stressful approach that they take. I can whole heartedly recommend Bo Beuckman Ford!! Ask for Craig when you get there!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Salesman 👨‍💼

by Jen1 on 10/30/2018

Stopped in with my Mother to look at a new vechile for her. Steve helped us and was so wonderful. He took his time and made my Mother feel so comfortable and we never felt pressured. I may just have to buy my next vehicle from him to :-)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by Ajwats19 on 10/29/2018

So easy and painless!!!!! Mike Bradford (sales manager) made the whole process great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience

by Georgiaboy on 08/19/2018

Flew in for work and found car online. They took good care of me and gave me a good price. They helped with transportation issues and made the process easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Friendly & Clear

by Dwj on 08/10/2018

Craig Habermeehl helped us purchase a pre owned vehicle as painless as possible. No pressure and kind!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fleet Vehicle Service

by Stlbluesrams34 on 05/24/2018

Brought fleet vehicle in for repair. Communication was terrible. I had to call the dealership for updates at the end of each day, they didn’t call me. They lied about parts availability and my vehicle sat there for a week while I had to keep calling my fleet company every other day so they would contact Enterprise and approve my rental extension. After a week I picked up my car, work incomplete. I got the car back in a dirtier condition both inside and outside than I dropped it off. I looked under the hood and aside from the part they didn’t replace I found additional damaged parts that were missed by the service department. I am ASE certified C1 and P2 and I’ve been around cars my whole life. I cannot at all recommend Bo Bueckman for your service needs. Go elsewhere. The car still has to go back for parts that have yet to arrive and I will have to explain the missed damage.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Sandmann on 03/27/2018

Always polite, professional and they have always done everything as promised. In addition, they have always been very responsive when questions arise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Concerns Ignored, Prioritization Skewed

by sadivine on 02/09/2018

I took my car in with two asks. They put my asks off and did recall work before they even began looking at the things I wanted fixed. I expressed concerns about this when I dropped the car off at 8am and was told "they'll look at your stuff first, then fix the recall". I called around noon because I hadn't heard anything and they said they had just completed the recall work and will begin looking at the other things. They prioritized the work that paid more from Ford because it would make them more money than the things I brought my car in for. Never taking my car back to them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

They bought my car

by Clemasters on 01/18/2018

I was selling my car on Craigslist and I got a message from Brent at Bo Beaukman Ford that he wanted to buy my Corolla I had for sale. I was hesitant to drive an hour from Illinois to maybe sell my car to a dealership expecting them to not even come close to what I was asking. I let them know the lowest amount I would take and they said that that amount was in the range. I came down and after being here fifteen minutes they offered me what I said I would take for it. From start to finish the whole time at the dealership was about 45 minutes. Excellent customer service and very upfront. Thank you again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent customer service!!!

by Blake514 on 01/06/2018

I reached out to Bo Beuckman regarding one of their vehicles and was first connected with Zack. He did a great job communicating with me on providing information about the car and setting up an appointment to view the car. Mason was our sales person and he was awesome! He was very genuine, displayed no pressure in buying the car, and provided exceptional customer service. We ended up purchasing the vehicle and Mason made the process very easy. Overall impressed by the service from Bo Beuckman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

AJ Watson

by DaJew2k17 on 12/12/2017

Mr. Watson was very helpful and made the process of buying my car super quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by LeglessPooch on 12/09/2017

I am currently just browsing for a new truck which I let Jeff K, the salesman, know from the get go. He wasn't pushy and just asked what I was looking for and showed me a few great options. 10/10 would go to Jeff when I'm ready to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent

by Cronins on 12/05/2017

Just purchased a Cadillac SRX from Jeff Koch. Very smooth transaction. The car is incredible. My wife loves it. Thank Jeff for your patience and professional service. The Cronins

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied as always

by TurtleHaircut on 11/16/2017

Always helpful with payment process. Does great work. Assisted with towing. Also previously bought car here and had over 7 years with no issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2013 Ford F-150 Platinum (Purchased 11/15/2017)

by Keystone1 on 11/16/2017

I had a great experience. The internet sales coordinator, Kevin, was easy to deal with. I flew In to St. Louis to pick up the car at Beuckman. The sales associate, Mason, picked me up at the airport and we had a good talk on the drive to the dealership. When we arrived the car was detailed and under covered parking and ready to go. It was immaculate. A couple mangers popped in to introduce themselves to me. The sales documents were ready to sign and I would be on my way home. All together I was at the dealership about an hour (maybe less). The whole process was quick and easy, thanks to the salesmen who were prepared in advance. I would highly recommend Beuckman to anyone for your next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

