Brought fleet vehicle in for repair. Communication was terrible. I had to call the dealership for updates at the end of each day, they didn’t call me. They lied about parts availability and my vehicle sat there for a week while I had to keep calling my fleet company every other day so they would contact Enterprise and approve my rental extension. After a week I picked up my car, work incomplete. I got the car back in a dirtier condition both inside and outside than I dropped it off. I looked under the hood and aside from the part they didn’t replace I found additional damaged parts that were missed by the service department. I am ASE certified C1 and P2 and I’ve been around cars my whole life. I cannot at all recommend Bo Bueckman for your service needs. Go elsewhere. The car still has to go back for parts that have yet to arrive and I will have to explain the missed damage. Read more