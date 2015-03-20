Allen Christian Buick GMC
Allen Christian GMC Dexter MO
by 03/20/2015on
My salesperson, Billy Fowler, worked hard to locate the exact vehicle I was looking for. The entire staff and owners thanked me for purchasing from their dealership. I have purchased several new vehicles from other GM dealers. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from Allen Christian and their professional service and appreciation have made me a loyal customer.
sales Rating
Allen Christian in Dexter, MO is Number 1!
by 03/01/2013on
Sales and service at Allen Christian Buick GMC in Dexter, Missouri, is second to none. When it comes time to buy a new vehicle, we no longer bother consulting with other dealerships as AC customer satisfaction cannot be beat!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
