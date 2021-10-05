Joe Machens Nissan
Customer Reviews of Joe Machens Nissan
Go to Gavin to Get a New or Pre-Owned Auto
by 05/10/2021on
I bought a 2020 Nissan Rogue in Jan. 2021 from the Nissan Dealership in Columbia,MO and love it. The gas mileage is so much better than my previous car. My purchasing experience was great! I had read reviews for weeks before going into the dealership and had decided on a Rogue. Gavin Nutt, the salesman, was so friendly and made me feel comfortable. If he didn’t know something, he would get the answer. Ask for Gavin. You’ll be glad you did!
False advertisement to allure prospect customers
by 05/31/2012on
I recently purchased 2011 BMW X5 from Joe Machens Nissan (Mardini Dy) and my experience with them isn't very good. They falsely advertise car options to allure customers but when time to deliver these promises, they flat refuse to do so. They advertise their car price with these options but in fact these options aren't included in the car. Please don't ever buy your car from this dealership and you will lose few thousand dollars (at least in my case).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy Camper
by 10/23/2011on
Scott Jennings did a great job as a salesperson for the dealership. He explained all the features and gave me a through test drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Machens Service Workers Sticky Fingers
by 10/14/2011on
The work on my car was great as it usually is because I have been going to them for years. However, this Spring when they replaced my tires the service workers stole over $300 out of my trunk. I would not recommend to anyone of my friends or family because if they are not trustworthy and respectful of your property. The whole ordeal makes me feel sick.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience. Working with Sarah makes the experience too easy
by 06/08/2011on
I started looking online at vehicles and came across one that Joe Machens had. I called the dealership and spoke with Sarah. Not once did she push a vehicle or play the "sales game." After speaking with her for just a few minutes she told me the original car I was looking at would not be a good fit. She took my information and told me she would find the car that she thought would fit me best. Not a day later, she called and said she had found it. A 2009 Nissan Maxima completely loaded. It had less miles than the last vehicle and less money. I asked if she could send over a few pictures and within minutes she had them sent. The pictures included every angle of the car which was great since I am from Pennsylvania and the car was located in Columbia, Missouri. We were able to agree to terms rather quickly, in fact with in minutes of my initial offer. Sarah even offered to deliver the vehicle to Pennsylvania but I declined the offer. When I arrived at the dealership I was greeted by Sarah and Regan who took me directly to the Maxima. The car was exactly as advertised. Typically I would expect to spend at least four hours at the dealership doing paperwork but Joe Machens was not that way. From the time I walked in the door to the time I left was less than one hour. I have never seen a dealership so organized and prepared for a car sale. They truly made the car buying experience easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Experience at Joe Machens Nissan
by 08/13/2010on
We were looking at a pre-owned 2010 Mini Cooper Clubman S at the Joe Machens Nissan dealership in Columbia, MO. First of all, we were more knowledgeable about the car than the sale person, Scott Jennings. We informed him of the various upgrades and packages that were in the car. He was flabbergasted and had a deer in the headlight look when we explained all the the details and features in the car. We had already done our research on the features that we were looking for and the cost associated with each of the upgrade. We made an appointment with Mr. Jennings the next morning to do a test drive. THE NEXT DAY... We showed up and Mr. Jennings informed us that he had done some research on the car. He tried to tell us that it was a John Cooper Works Clubman and not the Mini Cooper Clubman S. We had to point out to him that he was wrong because the only thing on the car with the JCW logo was the aero kit. The car itself did not have the JCW badge, right on the back door was a Cooper S badge. He still wanted to claim that it was a John Cooper Works even though the dealers own tag listed the horse power at 177 and not the 208 of the JCW Coopers. I just hope that the next person who looks at this car is aware of the differences and won't allow themselves to be misled. He wanted to know if we wanted to take a test drive and we did. He got us to come inside to get a copy of our driver license. But, that is where it got sleazy. Instead of letting us take a test drive and then ask us what we though afterward, they went right into the financial stuff. We told them about the financial options available at the MINI dealers because Joe Machens Nissan has something called the Machen's challenge, where they will try to be competitive with other dealers. The sales manager, Dustin Gardner, then tried to "school" and "educate" us on how financing works. He was scribbling down numbers and was very condensing to us. He kept telling us that he was educating us for when we do buy a car. He did not even give us a chance to tell him how much we were willing to put down on a down payment (7,000 cash) in addition to our trade-in (worth $8,000) which would have totaled 15,000 on a car that is priced at $24,900 . So we left there, and went to the Subaru dealership where we got a great deal on pre-owned Mini Cooper Clubman S that had less mileage and more upgrades. We were not bullied but were treated with courtesy and respect. And Mr. Gardner, apparently I was "educated" on financing because I got exactly the monthly payments and interest rate that I was seeking. I would never recommend Joe Machens Nissan to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Good experienc at Joe Machens Nissan in Columbia, Mo.
by 04/14/2010on
We purchased a new Nissan at Joe Machens Nissan in Columbia, Mo. recently. Contact was first made via the internet with Rory Joyce the internet sales person. He was very helpful and forthcoming with the price of the vehicle we selected. The price quoted was right on target with the prices quoted on the various internet "fair car price" sites available. Mr. Joyce was helpful and friendly and I would recommend him to anyone interested in a new Nissan. The dealership does charge an additional 60 dollar "processing" fee which I have always thought was a "sharp stick in the eye" way of getting a few more dollars from the car buyer. I always thought their reason for being in business was to "process" you purchases. Anyway, most dealers charge a fee and theirs is less than most. If I have any concern at all it would be the one hour and forty-five minutes it took to pick the new car up. We paid cash for the car with no trade in, and I expected to write them a check and drive the car home. It just does not work that way. After signing numerous papers, getting our driver's license copied, our insurance card copied, signing more papers; then waiting about twenty minuted in order to see another individual who had to receive the check paymnent, then signing more papers, we finally made it to the parking lot for the new car. Enough griping, that's the way it is. All in all we had a good experience and feel we got a good deal whether we did or not, I hope so. Again Mr. Rory Joyce is highly recommended if you are interested in a new Nissan on Columbia, Mo.
