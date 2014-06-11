Joe Machens Mazda
Customer Reviews of Joe Machens Mazda
Worst experience ever
by 11/06/2014on
This dealer had me sign papers 4 times and I still have no vehicle to show for it. They are completely incompetent. They tried to get a car delivered to meet my needs and failed miserably. I watched the sales manager Al Morgan yell and curse out my saleswoman in front of everyone, how unprofessional. They somehow sold the first Mazda I looked at to someone else after I had signed for it!!!! VERY SHADY!!! Please steer clear from Joe Machens Automotive Group.
Great buying experience with Cameron D.
by 03/07/2014on
As a woman many Salespeople blow you off because my husband was not out shopping. I gave list of cars I was looking for and he gave me two to test drive. I love my van and I did not need my husband to buy the car. He was so nice and if you ever want a non-pressuring salesperson ask for Cameron.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
by 08/09/2010on
My buying process at Joe Machens Mazda was long but an enjoyable process. The people that I interacted with were very genuine and helpful as we worked together to come up with what I felt was a fair price and financing arranging. I had contacted several dealerships during my research setting up appointments at each that I wanted to visit. When I arrived at Joe Machens the cars that I had asked about were setting alongside the dealership waiting for me to take a look at and test drive. The car that I choose to test drive (and purchase) was a liquid silver Mazda -- CX9 Touring. The car was cleaned and cooled down ready for a test drive when I arrived -- That was a first for me in all the years that I have been test driving cars, but then again I had given the salesperson, Pat Darby, a heads up that I was on my way -- He had everything ready and waiting for me. I think that the salesperson and the appearance of the dealership and a no BS attitude helps to sale cars and Joe Machens did a great job at all those things. I would recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a new car along with my salesman, Pat Darby.