5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My buying process at Joe Machens Mazda was long but an enjoyable process. The people that I interacted with were very genuine and helpful as we worked together to come up with what I felt was a fair price and financing arranging. I had contacted several dealerships during my research setting up appointments at each that I wanted to visit. When I arrived at Joe Machens the cars that I had asked about were setting alongside the dealership waiting for me to take a look at and test drive. The car that I choose to test drive (and purchase) was a liquid silver Mazda -- CX9 Touring. The car was cleaned and cooled down ready for a test drive when I arrived -- That was a first for me in all the years that I have been test driving cars, but then again I had given the salesperson, Pat Darby, a heads up that I was on my way -- He had everything ready and waiting for me. I think that the salesperson and the appearance of the dealership and a no BS attitude helps to sale cars and Joe Machens did a great job at all those things. I would recommend them to anyone looking to purchase a new car along with my salesman, Pat Darby. Read more