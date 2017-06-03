Customer Reviews of Joe Machens Ford Lincoln
Great buying experience
by 03/06/2017on
Everyone here did a great job taking care of getting me into my dream car. Helpful finance and management.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Fair
by 02/10/2017on
I priced numerous dealers for the exact truck I wanted. They understood I did my research for what I wanted and what price was fair and the deal was made fairly quick. Thanks Kevin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/02/2017on
I was very pleased with the service I received.I worked with Troy Atkisson, he was personable yet professional and he found me the perfect vehicle! I will definitely recommend him to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service!
by 12/25/2016on
Thank you so much to my sales rep Kevin Towns and the business manager Marc Weiner for getting me into my 2016 Ford Fusion. I was very impressed by the way they both handled my questions and helped me find a vehicle that worked with my budget. The efficiency that both Kevin and Marc work at is amazing. I was in a brand new car within a couple of hours. I will be letting all my friends and family know that at Joe Machens in Columbia They can get a great deal on a vehicle and receive some of the best customer service that I have experienced in a long time. Thanks again Kevin and Marc.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I had a superb Experience at Joe Machens
by 10/26/2016on
I on Thursday October 20th I test drove 3 vehicles at Joe Machens Ford I picked out a used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. In excellent condition. My paper work and contract were ready by Monday, October 24th. I signed the contract at 4:33 p.m My vehicle was washed and detailed and ready to roll. I had a Super Excellent Experience with Troy Atkisson, my sales representative and Eric Highly, the Joe Machens Business manager. I was a wonderful easy experience ! I highly recommend them Dana G, Jones
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good experience at this dealership!
by 12/30/2015on
Our experience when purchasing our 2016 Lincoln was very painless as we had a great salesman, Keith! He was prompt to call us back and take care of all needs! What a great experience! I would have to say, it was the best ever!
Machens @Vandiver
by 12/03/2015on
We cannot say enough to thank Charles for his great service. when we recently purchased a Fusion. He was our salesperson 2 years before so would not have gnone to another salesperson. His professionalism, was apparent in the entire process. Everyone at the dealership was pleasant and helpful. There were no pushy salesmanship tactics and that was appreciated. I would highly recommend this dealership-with Charles as the salesman! Thank you so much!!
Terrible customer service
by 12/02/2015on
As a 15 year customer I couldn't believe how bad the sales manager treated us. We will never be back!
Thank you Dan Mahuri and JM Ford!
by 11/22/2015on
We recently purchased a used Toyota Highlander from JM Ford. Our salesman, Dan Mahuri, made what could have been a stressful situation very easy. He was vey are attentive to our needs both for space and money. He even helped entertain my kids! The night we signed papers, he switched all three car seats and all our stuff into our new car from the old car - in the POURING rain. Very pleased with our service at JM Ford!
They dont fix there mistakes
by 08/13/2015on
I want in a got a new tire and oil change on my 2015 ford fusion. I also asked them to simply clean my front window because it ha smears everywhere. After the job they sent me to the detail shop to clean my window and the guy used a brilo pad on my window and scratched my window tent and my window amdbthen said in was lieing and refused to fix it. Well I'm not buying two new cars from them next year again. I spent 60000 between the two I did purchase and this is the thanks i get.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience all around!
by 08/05/2015on
Our sales person was Derek Estes and he was very helpful in our purchase. The service team was prompt in getting the vehicle ready to roll and detailed. We live 1 1/2 hours away from the dealer and they drove it to us once it was ready! This was our 2nd vehicle purchase from this dealer and would gladly do business again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2004 Ford F150 XLT
by 07/04/2015on
We love our 2004 Ford F150 XLT Truck!! Our saleslady, Crystal Hanson, was outstanding. We gave her an idea of what were looking for and our price range, she came through with this amazing truck. It is a dependable and beautiful truck, just what we were looking for, and in our price range. Joe Machens Truck Center we are a very happy and satisfied customer. Highly recommended and will buy from again. Thank you Paul & Pamela Ricketts
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 03/17/2015on
I'm very thankful for the guys that helped me get into my new car. Great experience. I will definitely recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Experience Ever
by 03/15/2015on
I buy a lot of cars but this was the worst car buying experience I've ever had. The salesman seemed indifferent, which was very strange. I guess he'd sold enough cars for the month already? Then the dales manager was downright condescending and rude. I will go far out of my way to tell everyone I know to never buy from this dealership. What a terrible experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 11/07/2014on
My salesperson was Nate Hart and I highly recommend him and the rest of this dealership. No high pressure sales tactics, just great deals. I drove over 2 hours to this dealership because they had the best prices on autotrader.com very glad i did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very easy to deal with
by 10/29/2014on
We have purchased 4 cars from Ryan Longenecker over the years. In the past few years we have needed used cars for our children. I call Ryan up and ask him to look for a used car in our price range, miles, year. etc. He has come thru for us every time. We don't have to look on Craigs list or classifieds. You don't know what your going to find on those sites. We trust Ryan and he is the first one we go to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Dealership
by 10/02/2014on
We had a wonderful experience buying our trucks from this dealership. Brad Davis has been our salesperson on all our purchases. Very friendly and knowledgeable. It has been a pleasure working with him and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fclass5
by 09/23/2014on
Fifth vehicle purchased from Joe Machens Dealerships, three new, two used. This purchase 2014 Ford F150 XLT, purchased from Preston E., Manager Joe P. and Finance John B. The entire team at the Preowned center was great to work with and the friendly professional atmosphere was nice to be around. Preston and Joe selected the best vehicle to fit my needs and John took great care of me and my wife in the finance office. Stopped by the parts department in the main store for a few accessories and received great service from Jeff too! Overall great experience from everyone at the Joe Machens Group, will continue to purchase our vehicles from Joe Machens Dealerships and refer all of our friends and family. Thank you again for making our purchase enjoyable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership!
by 09/23/2014on
We were nervous about our next car purchase because it had been awhile since we bought our last car at a dealership in Chicago. The two experiences were night and day different. Joe Machens didn't flip flop all the numbers to try and make more money and they gave us a very fair price from the start. It was actually fun buying our new car because of their no pressure sales approach. Clay N was a pleasure to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer Service
by 09/04/2014on
I was in the market for a used SUV. I was referred to Troy A. and man did he go above and beyond to meet my needs. He worked with me for close to 30 days until I found the perfect match. I can be a very picky person, and he was extremely patient with me. Thanks Troy, there is nothing like good customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I had a great experience.
by 09/02/2014on
Brad D. helped me find a great vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Our dealership is rich in Columbia, Missouri history, establishing itself on May 5, 1969, it has seen Columbia grow and prosper into the thriving city it is today. As the flagship store for all of our wonderful Joe Machens Dealerships, we set our standards high and our sales records and relationships prove it.
Our philosophy is to offer the lowest, most competitive new and pre-owned prices in the State. For that reason, beginning in 1997, Machens Ford/Lincoln of Columbia has been consistently ranked the #1 Volume Dealer in Missouri! We offer a selection of over 1,000 new Ford and Lincoln vehicles and also provide an inventory of over 2,000 pre-owned vehicles so get to huntin'.
At Joe Machens Ford Lincoln, our goal is to treat you so well that you will never do business anywhere else. Stop by today and become a member of the Joe Machens Ford Lincoln family.
1 Comments