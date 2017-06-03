5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Fifth vehicle purchased from Joe Machens Dealerships, three new, two used. This purchase 2014 Ford F150 XLT, purchased from Preston E., Manager Joe P. and Finance John B. The entire team at the Preowned center was great to work with and the friendly professional atmosphere was nice to be around. Preston and Joe selected the best vehicle to fit my needs and John took great care of me and my wife in the finance office. Stopped by the parts department in the main store for a few accessories and received great service from Jeff too! Overall great experience from everyone at the Joe Machens Group, will continue to purchase our vehicles from Joe Machens Dealerships and refer all of our friends and family. Thank you again for making our purchase enjoyable! Read more