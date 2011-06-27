Joe Machens Ford Lincoln

1911 W Worley St, Columbia, MO 65203
(866) 521-4612
Our dealership is rich in Columbia, Missouri history, establishing itself on May 5, 1969, it has seen Columbia grow and prosper into the thriving city it is today. As the flagship store for all of our wonderful Joe Machens Dealerships, we set our standards high and our sales records and relationships prove it.

Our philosophy is to offer the lowest, most competitive new and pre-owned prices in the State. For that reason, beginning in 1997, Machens Ford/Lincoln of Columbia has been consistently ranked the #1 Volume Dealer in Missouri! We offer a selection of over 1,000 new Ford and Lincoln vehicles and also provide an inventory of over 2,000 pre-owned vehicles so get to huntin'.

At Joe Machens Ford Lincoln, our goal is to treat you so well that you will never do business anywhere else. Stop by today and become a member of the Joe Machens Ford Lincoln family.

Customer Service is always our #1 priority. We value each and every one of our customers.
2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award - DealerRater
Proud to support #ColumbiaMo youth baseball #community #littleleague #diamondcouncil
