sales Rating

This is an old school Chevrolet dealership, even the layout reminds one of the 1970s. This is very telling if you know what happened to the Big 3 in the 1970s. The myth that they could do no wrong was destroyed. Well McCosh is still living that myth. The attitude that is put forth is that you need to be thankful for them. I never sensed any concern for competition down the road and it is not confidence in product or service. It is conceit, much like the 1970s. Sales techniques are extra high pressure, they always try to get you to sign a quote sheet that if this price can be reached you will make purchase. After problems develop the sales staff switches to lies and guilt in a vain effort to achieve a good rating with the customer sales survey. Financing is a bad joke and they ran my credit multiple times, but only tried to arrange financing once! Financing is more concerned with trying to sell you even more stuff that you do not need (GAP insurance, extended warranty, etc). They tried to sell me a 3rd party extended warranty with the pitch that GM was happy to get my business back... really? I will not be dealing with this dealer ever again. I will drive 30+ miles away to get the vehicle I purchased serviced rather than give this company another penny! If GM does not fix the problems McCosh created, I will not ever purchase another GM product. Yes, they have me that mad. Do yourself a favor and stay away. Read more