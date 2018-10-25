Bob McCosh Chevrolet Buick GMC

1 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65203
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob McCosh Chevrolet Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
sales Rating

GMC Purchase - BM

by Kjcornel on 10/25/2018

Overall, I had a very positive experience with this dealership. Everyone was very friendly. The two interactions that I was not completely satisfied with were: 1. During the initial test drive, the salesperson inquired about my decision not to have children while making informal conversation. While I see this as a personal choice where the question had little emotional or mental impact, the same may not ring true for every person. Conversations regarding sensitive information should be approached with more sensitivity. 2. The sales manager went above and beyond to help educate us on programs. We were very appreciative of their assistance. During one instance, however, the manager interjected his personal opinion on our purchase. Whether the sales manager personally agreed with the route our family took to legally register the vehicle was moot point and unnecessary. Aside from those two instances, which I brushed off at the end of the day, I was pleased with my interactions at Bob McCosh. I would also like to extend a special thank you to Brian Jeffries who took special time to explain processes (multiple times). Brian also took care of small details that extended beyond his positional duties.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ref: Tires

by Eric Foree on 01/16/2019

We found a bluge in our tires sidewall which we had just purchased at Bob McCosh Dealership in November 2018. I sent an email to the dealership during non business hours so they had it first thing the following morning. I was not expecting and was pleasantly surprised to get a live response within about 45min from a representative letting me know they would get us taken care of. M wife was at the dealership as it opened the next day and again was pleasantly surprised the maintenance / service crew got her in first thing. It was found the tire we needed was not available at the moment. Knowing my wife only had our ownly vehicle provided a loaner so she could get to work that day (which she was hardly late for thanks to Bob McCosh staff). My wife’s Buick was fixed ready to go by the end of the business day. I greatly appreciate all those at Bob McCoshs dealership for helping my wife with a smooth transition from arrival to a loaner vehicle and eventually fixing the issue (tire) which was under warranty with such a short turn around and without any hassle. Never had a dealership treat us so well. That kind of service and the vehicle service staff insured our next vehicle will be purchased at Bob McCosh’s dealership!! Thanks, Eric Foree

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love this dealership

by dstroer on 01/11/2019

Pam is always great to deal with. Anything I need or ask she makes happen. She makes the buying process easy and fun!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Gm service

by Hugo524m on 11/19/2018

Staff was friendly and knowledgeable,work was done in a timely matter would recommend the service department to everyone great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job

by Barry mac on 10/26/2018

Staff is always friendly and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Let the buyer beware.

by musicman23 on 06/08/2015

This is an old school Chevrolet dealership, even the layout reminds one of the 1970s. This is very telling if you know what happened to the Big 3 in the 1970s. The myth that they could do no wrong was destroyed. Well McCosh is still living that myth. The attitude that is put forth is that you need to be thankful for them. I never sensed any concern for competition down the road and it is not confidence in product or service. It is conceit, much like the 1970s. Sales techniques are extra high pressure, they always try to get you to sign a quote sheet that if this price can be reached you will make purchase. After problems develop the sales staff switches to lies and guilt in a vain effort to achieve a good rating with the customer sales survey. Financing is a bad joke and they ran my credit multiple times, but only tried to arrange financing once! Financing is more concerned with trying to sell you even more stuff that you do not need (GAP insurance, extended warranty, etc). They tried to sell me a 3rd party extended warranty with the pitch that GM was happy to get my business back... really? I will not be dealing with this dealer ever again. I will drive 30+ miles away to get the vehicle I purchased serviced rather than give this company another penny! If GM does not fix the problems McCosh created, I will not ever purchase another GM product. Yes, they have me that mad. Do yourself a favor and stay away.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by wrdsr824 on 01/20/2015

Best place in Columbia to buy a car. Competitive, friendly, no pressure. Vultures don't roost on the hood of your car when you drive in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
