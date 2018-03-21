Lou Fusz Ford
For someone new in buying a car on her own, this experience was excellent. Nick Prebianca was so kind patient and answered all my questions when asked without hesitation. I would recommend anyone looking for a car to stop by the dealership and see Nick! I had a great experience, did not feel pressured, and was made to feel relaxed and confident about my new purchase.
I purchased my first car from here and it was without a doubt the most professional experience I have had with a dealership. For it being my first car I took my time and weighed out all my options. Coming to this dealership, it was efficient and the outcome was better than I could have hoped for. I worked with Joe Romeo and he answered all the questions I had before even asking them. My family and I will be purchasing our cars from this dealer from now on!
I purchased 3 cars in this past year from Lou Fusz and the experience just keeps getting better. Allison Hock and Jerry Paule are awesome representatives of Lou Fusz and I'd recommend them to anyone looking for new or used cars. Thanks guys!!!
I would like to recommend Jerry P. at Lou Fusz in Chesterfield. I'm very particular when buying - a real PIA -especially so in advance of purchasing this diesel F-450. I had LOTS of questions, comparisons, and a ton of legwork for Jerry. He was a big help through all, and afterwards. Nice to stumble into a dealership and be treated so well.
