2 Caprice Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63005
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lou Fusz Ford

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Jwatters66 on 03/21/2018

For someone new in buying a car on her own, this experience was excellent. Nick Prebianca was so kind patient and answered all my questions when asked without hesitation. I would recommend anyone looking for a car to stop by the dealership and see Nick! I had a great experience, did not feel pressured, and was made to feel relaxed and confident about my new purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unbelievable

by Ann on 12/29/2017

I purchased my first car from here and it was without a doubt the most professional experience I have had with a dealership. For it being my first car I took my time and weighed out all my options. Coming to this dealership, it was efficient and the outcome was better than I could have hoped for. I worked with Joe Romeo and he answered all the questions I had before even asking them. My family and I will be purchasing our cars from this dealer from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding dealership

by Matt on 05/03/2017

I purchased 3 cars in this past year from Lou Fusz and the experience just keeps getting better. Allison Hock and Jerry Paule are awesome representatives of Lou Fusz and I'd recommend them to anyone looking for new or used cars. Thanks guys!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finally, a good car-dealer experience!

by RandyF7F on 11/20/2012

I would like to recommend Jerry P. at Lou Fusz in Chesterfield. I'm very particular when buying - a real PIA -especially so in advance of purchasing this diesel F-450. I had LOTS of questions, comparisons, and a ton of legwork for Jerry. He was a big help through all, and afterwards. Nice to stumble into a dealership and be treated so well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for