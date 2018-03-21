5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased my first car from here and it was without a doubt the most professional experience I have had with a dealership. For it being my first car I took my time and weighed out all my options. Coming to this dealership, it was efficient and the outcome was better than I could have hoped for. I worked with Joe Romeo and he answered all the questions I had before even asking them. My family and I will be purchasing our cars from this dealer from now on!