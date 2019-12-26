Carthage Ford

Carthage Ford

2920 S Grand Ave, Carthage, MO 64836
(855) 868-9676
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Not,your typical dealership

by Casey_ks on 12/26/2019

Roger was a pleasure to deal with. Went above and beyond to help and answer questions. He worked hard to get me the proce I wanted go pay. And after the sale he called to check on me and my vehicle. Highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Poor service

by Amber on 11/11/2018

Went in to buy a used or new car. Sales man was nice until we went back and he wasn’t working. So we worked with another sales man, This guy called our family because we didn’t buy from him and asked our family what we were doing. Rodger helped us with a deal, yes we weren’t 100% sure about making the deal but a few days later we decided to do it and when asked him if it was still available he said yes and then sold it underneath us!! Worst customer service ever!! I would never buy from them or send anyone to them!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Carthage Ford

by Sjrdream2 on 10/18/2016

Vehicle number 5 for me Always been a fan of this dealership. Great service before and after the sale. I'll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Shop here first and you won't want to go anywhere else.

by Kjblitz on 09/19/2016

Exactly the experience one should have when buying a new vehicle. It was our first stop in our search for a car and we didn't feel the need to shop around anywhere else. It's the first time that has ever happened to us. Loved the treatment we received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ford F-150 2016

by Randfarms on 08/15/2016

We're very helpful in getting the vehicle we wanted and the loan we needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

First Timer - Life long customer!

by omartentman on 04/11/2016

Fast, efficient and just all around excellent service!! Friendly staff! I had been taking my truck to Fletcher Ford in Joplin, but was NOT treated well at all so I decided to give Carthage Ford a try and WOW....... I will be using you guys from now on not only for my truck but for all my vehicles! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great facility and excellent customer service

by awila001 on 02/19/2016

My 2013 mustang 5.0 was a hard purchase to make. But the guys at Carthage ford made it easy and helped me with all my questions. Will be looking forward to doing business with them again in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Check out Carthage Ford for a great deal.

by DirtyPaw on 01/19/2016

My salesman Dick Fagg was great. Very easy to talk with. No pressure from anyone. Also your finance agent Tim was also easy to visit with and knew his business. All in all it was one of the the best car buying experiences I have had, and this is the 15th new car I have purchased in my lifetime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service.

by Bprobert32 on 12/14/2015

They jumped right on it and got me in. Pricing was fair, just a all around great experience. Thank you Dusty, Chris and Jerry!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car purchase

by carthagefocus on 05/21/2015

Staff very helpful and provided service to get this purchase completed quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very Pleased Three Time Repeat Customer

by 2015kingranch on 04/07/2015

I ordered a new 2015 Ford F-150 in October 2014 and it was built to my specifications and delivered to me by Carthage Ford in late March 2015. I could not be more pleased. The truck is perfect and it was cleaned and prepped to perfection. The price was very, very competitive, and I did not experience one minute of hassle or inconvenience. Bob Gough and Rusty Olds and their entire team made my third purchase from Carthage Ford a very enjoyable experience. I will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
134 cars in stock
66 new65 used3 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
7 new|20 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
13 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

