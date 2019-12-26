sales Rating

Went in to buy a used or new car. Sales man was nice until we went back and he wasn't working. So we worked with another sales man, This guy called our family because we didn't buy from him and asked our family what we were doing. Rodger helped us with a deal, yes we weren't 100% sure about making the deal but a few days later we decided to do it and when asked him if it was still available he said yes and then sold it underneath us!! Worst customer service ever!! I would never buy from them or send anyone to them!!