Not,your typical dealership
by 12/26/2019on
Roger was a pleasure to deal with. Went above and beyond to help and answer questions. He worked hard to get me the proce I wanted go pay. And after the sale he called to check on me and my vehicle. Highly recommend
Poor service
by 11/11/2018on
Went in to buy a used or new car. Sales man was nice until we went back and he wasn’t working. So we worked with another sales man, This guy called our family because we didn’t buy from him and asked our family what we were doing. Rodger helped us with a deal, yes we weren’t 100% sure about making the deal but a few days later we decided to do it and when asked him if it was still available he said yes and then sold it underneath us!! Worst customer service ever!! I would never buy from them or send anyone to them!!
Carthage Ford
by 10/18/2016on
Vehicle number 5 for me Always been a fan of this dealership. Great service before and after the sale. I'll be back.
Shop here first and you won't want to go anywhere else.
by 09/19/2016on
Exactly the experience one should have when buying a new vehicle. It was our first stop in our search for a car and we didn't feel the need to shop around anywhere else. It's the first time that has ever happened to us. Loved the treatment we received.
Ford F-150 2016
by 08/15/2016on
We're very helpful in getting the vehicle we wanted and the loan we needed
First Timer - Life long customer!
by 04/11/2016on
Fast, efficient and just all around excellent service!! Friendly staff! I had been taking my truck to Fletcher Ford in Joplin, but was NOT treated well at all so I decided to give Carthage Ford a try and WOW....... I will be using you guys from now on not only for my truck but for all my vehicles! Thank you!
Great facility and excellent customer service
by 02/19/2016on
My 2013 mustang 5.0 was a hard purchase to make. But the guys at Carthage ford made it easy and helped me with all my questions. Will be looking forward to doing business with them again in the future!
Check out Carthage Ford for a great deal.
by 01/19/2016on
My salesman Dick Fagg was great. Very easy to talk with. No pressure from anyone. Also your finance agent Tim was also easy to visit with and knew his business. All in all it was one of the the best car buying experiences I have had, and this is the 15th new car I have purchased in my lifetime.
Great service.
by 12/14/2015on
They jumped right on it and got me in. Pricing was fair, just a all around great experience. Thank you Dusty, Chris and Jerry!
New car purchase
by 05/21/2015on
Staff very helpful and provided service to get this purchase completed quickly.
Very Pleased Three Time Repeat Customer
by 04/07/2015on
I ordered a new 2015 Ford F-150 in October 2014 and it was built to my specifications and delivered to me by Carthage Ford in late March 2015. I could not be more pleased. The truck is perfect and it was cleaned and prepped to perfection. The price was very, very competitive, and I did not experience one minute of hassle or inconvenience. Bob Gough and Rusty Olds and their entire team made my third purchase from Carthage Ford a very enjoyable experience. I will be back.