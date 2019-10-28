Experience
by 10/28/2019on
Cape Honda is the best!! The sales people, finance, service, everyone there are friendly, know their stuff & helpful.
Experience
by 10/28/2019on
Cape Honda is the best!! The sales people, finance, service, everyone there are friendly, know their stuff & helpful.
Great Car, Great Service
by 02/28/2019on
Cape Honda is a fantastic place to buy a car! Everybody there is knowledgeable and very friendly, but never pushy. Bud McMillan makes buying a vehicle effortless and fun. When I buy my next car, it will be from Cape Honda.
new tires
by 09/13/2018on
bought and had 4 tires replaced in very timely manner
Great experience!
by 09/10/2018on
Working with Bud at Cape Girardeau Honda was the best car buying experience I have ever had! This my 14th auto purchase and when Im ready for number 15, I will back to see him again. Thank you!!
Good Experience
by 03/26/2018on
We were looking to buy a new car. However, the new Accord and CRV, although very nice, did not meet our expectations of styling, creature comfort and power. The CRV had a fairly serious lag in power when we floored it for passing. We found a two year old Accord EX-L V6. Bud McMillan traded it in from a repeat customer. It was Honda Certified. We were happy with it so we bought it. I asked for Bud since he's their top salesman. Bud was quick to say he wouldn't hound us with phone calls, no pressure. And he didn't. Everyone was kind, courteous and helpful. Paperwork had to be redone two or three times because of errors. Overall we had a very good experience with the front end. Haven't been to Service yet. Thumbs up!
Service and Brad rock
by 11/07/2017on
Service and Brad, Robbie and Rob rock, they always do a great job and I trust them to do a great job every time and they do!
GREAT SALESMAN
by 06/02/2017on
Want to give a big thank you to Bud Mcmillan for his help in buying a new car he has helped me with several new cars and he makes it so easy to buy a car no nonsense very helpful keep up the good work
deceptive quote
by 05/23/2017on
Had to make a drive to get to dealer. They had what I wanted so I got a quote through Edmunds to see if it was worth the drive. I was happy with the number. I called to check the deal and inventory so I wouldn't waste my time. All was in order. There were no additional notes on this vehicle on the Edmunds site from this dealer (I have seen many that list any additions or warranties). I got there and the games began. There were all sorts of accessories that were added on to bring up the price. Yes, it says the quote does not include those which is why I called. The 1st number we received was so far off of the quote plus the accessories it was a joke. The quote was completely ignored. We played the salesman/sales manager game for a while and we left. The funny thing is, it was not the money. Had the accessories figure been in the quote I would have gladly paid but deceitful, game playing tactics will never work. If I had walked away with that car and paid the new price I would have always hated that car. Worst car buying experience ever. I will bypass the worthless internet quote system and do it the old fashioned way. I am thinking I won't even be buying a Honda now. It would have been my first but what a sour taste I have for them now.
New Car
by 12/30/2016on
We recently purchased a new vehicle from Cape Girardeau Honda. We had an excellent experience purchasing our car. Bud was very helpful and worked very hard to make the deal happen. We would highly recommend Cape Girardeau Honda!!
Great job Cape Girardeau Honda
by 12/20/2016on
My husband is relentless at trading vehicles and trust me whem I say I have traded more than my share of cars over the years. I will be honest I hate the process... but Bud M. at Cape Honda made the process very painless. We told him what we were looking for, what we wanted to spend and he was able to deliver to us exactly what we were looking for in a used vehicle. I am impressed. The show room was clean and comfortable and I was offered something to drink while we finished up the paperwork. I was so impressed with the way Bud treated us that I felt comfortable enough that I sent my daughter down there by herself when she was ready to trade. She too was very happy with Bud and the deal she got on her used car. Thanks again Bud M.!
2015 Honda Accord Coupe
by 12/20/2016on
I went to Cape Girardeau Honda knowing that i would never buy a brand new car ever until my car salesman was amazing and let me test drive the car, explained every feature, made sure my payments were where i needed to them to be, and made sure all the extra features i wanted was on the vehicle. My 2015 Honda Accord Coupe is amazing thank you so much Randy Hays i will definitely be buying my next Honda from u as well!!!! Great job to all Honda Employees!!!!
Great Salesman
by 12/20/2016on
Bud was a fantastic salesman. Meet with me the first time after his work hours. Worked hard at finding me an affordable option.
Professional Service that strives to excel.
by 12/20/2016on
Great dealership. Brought two cars from them and get our vehicles serviced there. Bud McMillan went above and beyond to make the deal work. The managers were willing to work with and find the solution we needed. Would recommend them to anyone looking for personal professional friendly service.
Merry Purchase
by 12/19/2016on
My husband & I purchased a 2016 Honda CRV from Cape Girardeau Honda and Bud. He was honest & trustworthy with no pressure. Bud truly cared about us and the right purchase. Glad we could complete the purchase with him at Cape Honda. Thank you again for all that you did to help us with our new purchase. This is the second car purchased from Bud. He is an outstanding salesman with a caring attitude for his customers! Merry Christmas & Happy Mew Year!
New car purchase at Cape Girardeau Honda
by 12/19/2016on
Cape Girardeau Honda is a great place to do business. And we personally like Mr. Bud McMillan as our salesman. Wont buy from anyone else as long as he's there. The new 2005 Accord that we purchased from Bud had more than 350,000 miles on it when we purchased a new 2015 CR-V from him last year. The Accord is still going strong with 380,000 miles! It had 213 when we purchased it.Recommended Cape Girardeau Honda to my uncle, & he also bought a new CR-V from them.
GREAT SERVICE & GREAT PEOPLE
by 01/13/2012on
This was one of the best deals around. I had bought a car in 2006 from this dealership. After drving a CRV during a maintance repair, I loved the way it drove. So I was looking for the best deal. I was going to drive 3.5 hours away to get a deal I believed to be great on a 2011 CRV but Bud worked his magic and made the best deal on a 2012 with all of the whisle and bells. Thanks Bud for working so hard for me. Bud made the deal before I got there saving alot of time and hassel free... To all you Women out there this dealer ship made me feel like avaluable customer.. Bud made the deal before I got there saving alot of time and hassel free... Thanks to all for such a great experience once again.....
Love it there
by 12/12/2011on
Brad from Cape Girardeau Honda is always great to work with. They are fast accurate & friendly. They treat me with respect & make me feel like my business is important to them. The best service department I have ever used.
Exteremly Poor Internet Sales
by 05/23/2011on
I went to their web site looking to buy a 2011 Honda Odyssey Dark Cherry EX-L. You know how the line goes when you can come in for a test drive. Since I live about 4 hours away, there is no way I going to come in for a test drive without 1st having some idea of price. I wrote e mail back and told him what about my car and ask for the best price. Here is his reply: "I'll pass. I can sell that van to anyone. There's no need to give you a number if youre just going to turn it down. Good luck in your search"". I was taught that in commission sales, you worked for free with the anticipation of be paid, paid well. This individual does not want to sell automobiles. He wants you to come to him and beg to buy one.
Purchase of 2010 Insight
by 08/23/2010on
Our lease of a new 2010 Honda Insight from Cape Girardeau Honda was a very easy and smooth process. This was the fourth vechile we have leased from Cape Honda and the best experience yet. Our salesman, Bud McMillan was extremely helpful and bent over backwards to get us into this new car. Bud got us the deal we requested and followed up with emails and phone calls. He had the car ready to go and all paper work ready to sign. Took us 15 minutes to complete and sign the docs. We have closer Honda Dealerships, but the difference in the price negotiated made it worth our while to drive an hour and twenty minutes to Cape Girardeau Honda.