Recall
by 04/23/2019on
Went in for recall appt. Was for 1pm got there at noon and was gone by 1. Always do a great job.
Gary K
by 09/12/2018on
Service was quick and precise as requested!
Mustang
by 07/17/2017on
I had a very good experience with Matt Ford for the second time very nice to work with everyone is helpful and they all work so well together.
Excellent service
by 03/22/2017on
The customer service was excellent and they do great follow up work
2011 Explorer
by 03/01/2017on
Brought my 2011 Explorer in for service. The staff went out of their way to thoroughly address all of my concerns. Service Manager Donny is the best!! Matt Ford has been the best car buying experience I've ever had. From sales to service! Will continue to recommend Matt Ford to others!
my experience with Matt Ford
by 12/23/2016on
i had a great experience. sales associate Jeremy Lawhon was great and did a good job getting me into a vehicle
super duty satisfied
by 12/05/2016on
came in with a problem with my windows and dave bush did a check on it and found out it had a break in the wire and it needed a master window switch ,replaced that and presto windows again ! very quick and professional and reasonably ,thanks brent and dave
Professional, honest and great service
by 07/13/2016on
I got my oil change and my 30 yr maintenance service . It turned out I didn't need the transmission injector service because I have an ecoboost escape. Thank you for the fast service!
Matt ford, excellent
by 07/11/2016on
when I found the vehicle I wanted, a sales rep was very quick to get in touch with me. we were able to coordinate a time for me to test drive the vehicle and within a few days I was driving my brand new truck home.
Greatest service
by 07/07/2016on
As always they do a great job at a reasonable price. Hubby was going to do my oil changes but why when we are only spending a few dollars more for you to do it. Everyone is always so friendly and looking forward to seeing you supporting the Comets again.
Great service!
by 06/29/2016on
2016 ford escape, service was awesome! Staff (Audrey) was very helpful!
Escape
by 06/23/2016on
I really do not know the staff at the desk like I did. I knew I could count on jack and Derek to help me out with what I needed and when I needed things replaced and cost what was necessary and trust and count on honest prices etc. not sure know if the service people will do the same.
Great service
by 06/21/2016on
2010 ford Escape, service is great. When I have a problem they fixed it. Very willing to help.
Good place to buy
by 06/03/2016on
I purchased a 2013 Ford Escape from Matt Ford. I am very pleased with my vehicle, and really appreciated the help and patience from my salesman, David Moore. This is a very friendly and family oriented dealership. It is nice to get out of the city and try a hometown place. I am currently awaiting the paperwork for my vehicle, but will be glad to visit with the staff at Matt Ford when it is ready for me to pick up.
Great service, polite people
by 05/28/2016on
Had a water pump installed. Best price in town for this repair.
Transit Wagon Purchase
by 04/28/2016on
This was the best car buying experience I have ever had. I had visited four Ford dealers in the Denver Metro area prior to contacting Matt Ford Sales. Each dealer in the Denver area had little or no experience in selling Transit Wagons. They were all really all only interested in Van sales. When they were willing to talk about Wagons they were only interested in selling the vehicles they had on their lots. These vehicles were all too big, too expensive and did not have the combination of options I wanted. When I contacted Matt Ford Sales with a vehicle I had designed on the Ford website they were willing to order the vehicle I wanted. Paperwork was handed over the internet. The vehicle was constructed to my specifications and delivered promptly. When I arrived pick up the vehicle, the paperwork was ready to go. The owner conducted a well prepared walk thru and I was on my way. That is hard to beat. Matt Ford Sales was obviously interested in meeting my needs and not just selling what they had chosen to order for their inventory. If more dealers had this attitude Ford would be selling many more Transit Wagons like I bought..
great buying experience
by 04/21/2016on
I bought my 2016 F-150 Lariat 4x4 on April 11. This was my second new Ford truck purchased from Matt Ford. There are two reasons I bought again from Matt. First, the service department is the best I have ever used. The attitude seems to be "whatever it takes to make you happy" and that includes quick oil changes and they actually DO all the things on the service check list. They have competent techs and they value my time and money as much as theirs. Second, my sales rep Josh Drummond, worked with me for almost 2 YEARS before I finally pulled the trigger and he helped me get exactly the truck I wanted. He is BY FAR the most product knowledgeable car salesman I have ever worked with and I have bought over 20 new cars in my life. Patient, friendly, personable and interested and I never once got the feeling that he thought he was wasting his time. Doesn't get any better than that. This has been my best ever car buying experience.
Great service
by 04/15/2016on
Mike Howell sold us a used Edge. Love it. Great service
Great customer service!
by 04/14/2016on
Jeremony was very helpful. He provided me with some maintenance service information no one else had. He even gave me a discount due to the fact no one else had told me about that. Good customer service! Plus, I got the impression that Jeremony cared about my safety and not just servicing my vehicle.
Best experience I've had buying a car
by 03/29/2016on
Ryan Matt, the young president of Matt Ford in KC, MO is the future of the car business. Many dealers still think the Internet is inconsequential, customers are ignorant and game the system as if only they have key information, leaving buyers with the uneasy sense that we're being had. That business model is dead. Ryan understands this business in a forward-looking fashion. Aside from being professional and polite he possesses one ingredient rare in this business: transparency. Yes, buying directly from the dealership owner should smooth the process by eliminating a wheel cog, but when visiting the dealership I was impressed with the same values instilled in his staff. My only "problem" is that Matt Ford is 1300 miles from where I live now, and will be the same distance from where I'm moving. I bought a 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van from Matt to get faster delivery from the nearby factory. Ryan was able to get it to me probably 6-8 weeks faster than if I had bought it locally. I was happy to pay a slight premium for this. Bottom-line, Ryan came through for me. It's not only about the lowest price. Just as I'm signing the papers Ryan comes up to me looking at a list and says, "I think you may qualify for another incentive and I'm putting in for it. I'll send you a check when/if it happens." How many dealers would tell you that and instead pocket the money themselves? Could Ryan still pocket the money? Sure, but why tell me? He's smart enough to know that playing such a game could kill his reputation, thus his business. My only wish was that the dealer was closer and that it sold more brands with more choices. I'll go out of my again to use Ryan should another Ford be in our future. I've never had a completely pleasant experience buying a car. This was a first.
Great service and very friendly
by 02/01/2016on
I have been going to Matt Fords for about 30 years and I have never had a bad experience . They are honest and very customer friendly .
