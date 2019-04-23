sales Rating

Ryan Matt, the young president of Matt Ford in KC, MO is the future of the car business. Many dealers still think the Internet is inconsequential, customers are ignorant and game the system as if only they have key information, leaving buyers with the uneasy sense that we're being had. That business model is dead. Ryan understands this business in a forward-looking fashion. Aside from being professional and polite he possesses one ingredient rare in this business: transparency. Yes, buying directly from the dealership owner should smooth the process by eliminating a wheel cog, but when visiting the dealership I was impressed with the same values instilled in his staff. My only "problem" is that Matt Ford is 1300 miles from where I live now, and will be the same distance from where I'm moving. I bought a 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van from Matt to get faster delivery from the nearby factory. Ryan was able to get it to me probably 6-8 weeks faster than if I had bought it locally. I was happy to pay a slight premium for this. Bottom-line, Ryan came through for me. It's not only about the lowest price. Just as I'm signing the papers Ryan comes up to me looking at a list and says, "I think you may qualify for another incentive and I'm putting in for it. I'll send you a check when/if it happens." How many dealers would tell you that and instead pocket the money themselves? Could Ryan still pocket the money? Sure, but why tell me? He's smart enough to know that playing such a game could kill his reputation, thus his business. My only wish was that the dealer was closer and that it sold more brands with more choices. I'll go out of my again to use Ryan should another Ford be in our future. I've never had a completely pleasant experience buying a car. This was a first. Read more