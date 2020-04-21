sales Rating

Wow, so where to start... we bought a vehicle recently and went into this dealership knowing what we wanted for the price we wanted. Salesman Tim Schlobohm was an incredible sales man, with a ton of knowledge. He provided us with a comfortable process of getting what we wanted. Once we found the vehicle we wanted and the right price (thanks to Tim!) we proceeded to the finance department where we waited for for over an hour to be with one of the two finance agents on the last day of the month. Luckily when we first arrived to the office we were the next in line however an older couple who w were buying a new truck went before us after finishing with their sales man about 20 minutes after we finished with ours. However inconvenient, we enjoyed our salesman's many stories of his younger days and the endless laughs we shared. About an hour and twenty minutes into our wait on the not so comfy, couch, we found our self in the office of a younger gentleman named Corey where our experience with Tri Lakes went from Good, to Terrible. Apparently Corey was the son of the owner of this establishment which he made very VERY clear. He also made it very clear that he did not want to be there that day and that his golfing trip was interrupted when he got called to work on his day off, this was made clear to us when he threw his shoes up on the desk in front of us and stated that he was golfing before this. But, no big deal at this point... we went on with the numbers to find what we were looking for. We came knowing what we wanted to pay and offered them the chance to finance our vehicle even know we came with our own financing in hand in case they didn't offer what we saw fit. The first few numbers we didn't like at all and when we pulled out our papers, Corey said I don't think this will work for us even know their dealership was listed on the company we financed through as a dealer that supported them. So Corey went off to find a solution to our problem (how helpful!) He shows up twenty minutes later to explain that he can beat the rate that we had brought with our own financing and when we asked, How are you able to provide such a low rate when the other offers you showed us where so high? a simple question if you ask me... his response with a DUH look on his face was, Well, because this is my job. so I said, while I understand, why is there a difference of so much in the rates? and he stated, because I know people. and pretty much made us feel like the dumbest people in the world with his cocky attitude. With my wife basically in tears about the way she was being talked to by this RUDE kid, we proceeded to attempt to get through this and be done with this dealership and get the vehicle we wanted(even know we should have left a LONG time ago...) Every word this kid said was about how great of a guy he is, and how much money he makes, and how good he is at his job and yet he couldn't answer a simple question about our financing options. We finished with this incompetent financial officer and went on to meet our salesman once more, and explain about how terrible of an experience we just had. My wife and I, LOVED our salesman who was a very honest and relaxed guy but everything else about this experience with Tri Lakes, SUCKED and SUCKED bad. I hope that you don't have to go through the same trouble that we had to go through. This was the most stressful car buying experience we have ever been involved in and I hope you will take this review into account before you consider shopping or doing business with this dealership. Corey, if you're reading this please take my advice. Learn to meet your customers on THEIR level and do a better job at answering their questions and most importantly... get your head out of your butt. We have a lot of questions about the vehicle we've purchased and luckily we have the phone number of a great salesman who was more knowledgeable about the financing of our vehicle than the finance department. We will NEVER do business with this dealership again. Thank you for showing us where not to buy a car. Read more