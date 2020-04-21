Buying experience
04/21/2020
This is our second purchase from Tri-Lakes. Great experience, no pressure sales,and sales person really helpful in getting the vehicle and we wanted. If you live in the Branson area, we recommend Tri-Lakes. Ask for Curtis Barrett.
Great customer service!!!
11/22/2019
This dealer is by far the best dealer to buy a vehicle from. The entire staff was great!! I want to thank our sales consultant Kevin for being fantastic throughout the entire process. If you need a car, ask for Kevin Flanigan in sales. I also want to thank Roger, Bart, and Tom. My daughter and aunt also bought vehicles from them and had a great experience.
AMAZING
09/13/2019
Triston made the whole process go so easy and I am so thankful he was my salesman! I recommend tri-lakes and seeing triston for all of your car needs
User Friendly
09/03/2019
Excellent car buying experience. User friendly and no pressure tactics. I highly recommend going to Tri-Lakes to purchase a car.
best dealer experience
07/27/2019
Had the best dealer experience iv ever had. No squabbling over trade in and they worked within my budget.
Best First Experience!
06/07/2019
This was my first experience buying a new car and the most I can say at this point is that it was a very smooth and fast experience. All of them were very helpful in finding the best option/deal for me, especially in the long run. I’m very happy I took my business here.
Best Dealership Ever
05/21/2019
I am a repeat customer at TriLakes. For years I keep going back! This year I was in an accident and needed a vehicle immediately. Roger Bunger went as far as to pick me up from the scene of the accident! Before I had even left the dealership, Roger had his team on the look for a vehicle for me. Randy Cole tried every car in the parking lot he thought would meet our needs. He didnât even ask us to try vehicles that he knew wouldnât work for us. Randy even worked with Roger to bring in a vehicle that they didnât have on the lot! He had us down to two options. We tried them both and finally decided on one. Before we could get back to the dealership, Roger Wilcox had our paperwork ready to go! Just like that we were on our way in our new vehicle. They ensured we had everything we needed from the second they knew I was in need. They truly treat you like family!!
Great Service! bought new Dodge Journey
04/09/2019
We came in trying to find a specific car, Curtis in sales helped us and the whole process was smooth, Roger in finance was great. Overall the dealer experience was 5 stars all the way! Thanks Tri-Lakes.
New Car Purchase
03/09/2019
We were very pleased with our experience buying a new car from Tri-Lakes Ford. The salesman, Curtis Barrett, was very personable and easy to interface with. There was absolutely no pressure to buy. Based on our experience I would recommend Tri-Lakes Ford to others.
We were well pleased.
01/16/2019
We decided to look at what Tri-Lakes had to offer. We had a certain type vehicle in mind. Late model, low mileage and set up off the ground. They showed us 2 Jeeps and the Patriot was just what we needed. Within a short amount of time we drove off the lot in our new to us Jeep! They made it easy. Randy Cole was our salesman and he took care of our needs from answers to coffee he took good care of us! Thank you!
sales review
04/15/2016
Cory & Wes were great couldn't ask for better folks. The service my wife & I got was great.
Complete sales experience
02/17/2015
I am 62 and I have gone through the vehicle purchasing process to many times to list. There is always something I did not like, time it took to complete the deal, the salesman, the finance guy or even the deal that I received. I have even got home and thought why did I put myself through that. TriLakes Motors in Branson is the first time that everything was perfect. These guys are fantastic. Sales, finance, follow up after the sale, I just can't say enough great things about them. The best all around car deal I have ever experienced and I will never trade anywhere again. I drove 31/2 hours one way to get to them and I will do it again. Great dealership thanks Tom, Randy and Logan fantastic experience.
Worst Car Buying Experience, Ever.
12/02/2014
Wow, so where to start... we bought a vehicle recently and went into this dealership knowing what we wanted for the price we wanted. Salesman Tim Schlobohm was an incredible sales man, with a ton of knowledge. He provided us with a comfortable process of getting what we wanted. Once we found the vehicle we wanted and the right price (thanks to Tim!) we proceeded to the finance department where we waited for for over an hour to be with one of the two finance agents on the last day of the month. Luckily when we first arrived to the office we were the next in line however an older couple who w were buying a new truck went before us after finishing with their sales man about 20 minutes after we finished with ours. However inconvenient, we enjoyed our salesman's many stories of his younger days and the endless laughs we shared. About an hour and twenty minutes into our wait on the not so comfy, couch, we found our self in the office of a younger gentleman named Corey where our experience with Tri Lakes went from Good, to Terrible. Apparently Corey was the son of the owner of this establishment which he made very VERY clear. He also made it very clear that he did not want to be there that day and that his golfing trip was interrupted when he got called to work on his day off, this was made clear to us when he threw his shoes up on the desk in front of us and stated that he was golfing before this. But, no big deal at this point... we went on with the numbers to find what we were looking for. We came knowing what we wanted to pay and offered them the chance to finance our vehicle even know we came with our own financing in hand in case they didn't offer what we saw fit. The first few numbers we didn't like at all and when we pulled out our papers, Corey said I don't think this will work for us even know their dealership was listed on the company we financed through as a dealer that supported them. So Corey went off to find a solution to our problem (how helpful!) He shows up twenty minutes later to explain that he can beat the rate that we had brought with our own financing and when we asked, How are you able to provide such a low rate when the other offers you showed us where so high? a simple question if you ask me... his response with a DUH look on his face was, Well, because this is my job. so I said, while I understand, why is there a difference of so much in the rates? and he stated, because I know people. and pretty much made us feel like the dumbest people in the world with his cocky attitude. With my wife basically in tears about the way she was being talked to by this RUDE kid, we proceeded to attempt to get through this and be done with this dealership and get the vehicle we wanted(even know we should have left a LONG time ago...) Every word this kid said was about how great of a guy he is, and how much money he makes, and how good he is at his job and yet he couldn't answer a simple question about our financing options. We finished with this incompetent financial officer and went on to meet our salesman once more, and explain about how terrible of an experience we just had. My wife and I, LOVED our salesman who was a very honest and relaxed guy but everything else about this experience with Tri Lakes, SUCKED and SUCKED bad. I hope that you don't have to go through the same trouble that we had to go through. This was the most stressful car buying experience we have ever been involved in and I hope you will take this review into account before you consider shopping or doing business with this dealership. Corey, if you're reading this please take my advice. Learn to meet your customers on THEIR level and do a better job at answering their questions and most importantly... get your head out of your butt. We have a lot of questions about the vehicle we've purchased and luckily we have the phone number of a great salesman who was more knowledgeable about the financing of our vehicle than the finance department. We will NEVER do business with this dealership again. Thank you for showing us where not to buy a car.
Overcharged for tires
10/06/2014
Had to replace tire on 2012 Escape with 18000 miles. Dealer claimed Ford required I purchase 4 tires. I did as he would not sell just one. Checked with my dealer and Ford Customer Service and was told this is not a Ford requirement. I feel dealer was less than honest in stating I needed four tires. Do not go if possible.
Great experience
04/06/2014
My Salesman Tim S had exactly the car I wanted. He was very knowledgeable when he showed me the car, and was very pleasant to work with. The Sales manager and finance manager were both very easy to work with, and I got a great deal!
An awesome experience
02/08/2014
We bought a 2011 Ford Escape from our wonderful salesman Tim S. He was amazing and worked with us for several weeks until we found just what we wanted. The Finance Manager was also awesome and worked so hard to get us the best financing deal available. Way to go!