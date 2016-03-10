5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First off I want to say thank you to my sales person, Nick Bundy. He made this process the best I've ever had. I came in looking for a SUV. So we went over some of the escapes he had in stock since that's what i had really been looking at. We test drove a couple other cars so that I could see the differences in all of them. Then he suggested that I try a Ford C Max. I was hesitant, but this car was amazing. Never thought that I would own a Hybrid, but that day has come! This car had everything I was looking for and then some. Then, when we started the process of getting me financed, there was no hassle on my part. Nick and his finance guy, Byran, worked MIRACLES to get me an amazing rate, and a great payment. These guys made my day, and made sure that I had plenty of a day to show off my new car! This process from stepping onto the lot, to leaving with the car as my own only took about 3 hours. If anyone knows about buying cars....that is usually how long it takes to just get t the point of sitting down and discussing buying the car. All in all, I will be doing business with Nick and Byran again! I would also take anyone I know up to these guys.