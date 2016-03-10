Blue Springs Ford
Customer Reviews of Blue Springs Ford
The best car buying experience, hands down!
by 10/03/2016on
We came to Blue Springs Ford to buy an used manual 2012 Ford Focus. Our Salesman, Chase Starin, went above and beyond in helping us decide if this was the right car for us. First, my daughter didn't know how to drive a manual and it had been a few decades for me so we asked him to drive the car, which he did. He was very honest about all the features and reviews of the car. He went above and beyond to help us out. He found a parking lot that was empty and taught her the basics of driving a manual! I was beyond impressed! We couldn't have asked for a better sales rep! I definitely will be buying my next Ford from this dealership! They know how to treat customers like a friend!
very suprised
by 09/24/2016on
Had a very enjoyable time getting a new car. Did not believe they would be able to get me into a new car but they did. So now i am a very happy customer. Paul Chaples was my salemen and he was very helpful in showing me all my bells and whistles that came with the car.
Love Blue Springs Ford!
by 09/24/2016on
Bought my first Ford truck here and loved the experience. Now we bought a new Ford Explorer recently are we were very pleased with the sales staff.
Great after sale help.
by 09/23/2016on
The after sale help was second to none. We needed help with the phone/sound system sync and some additional explanation for some of the on-board technology. All of our issues were handled in an expert manner. Some of our questions/concerns were handled by a sales associate who was not a part of the original sales team. Everyone gets a Gold Star.
My 1st FORD
by 09/23/2016on
I purchased my 1st FORD just a few months ago. Larry Howard was my salesman and he was very helpful with showing all the functions of my new truck. He helped my decision to buy my F350 an easy one - even after being a chevy owner for more than 25 years. I look forward to working with Larry and Blue Springs Ford on my next purchase.
Honest people doing honest work
by 09/21/2016on
My 17 year old truck with 250k miles on it finally decided it had run out of steam. The search began with 3 different dealers but ended with one. Both Tim Thompson and Kim K. were great. They were up front and honest in every step of my decision making process. They took the time to understand my needs, which by the way were many, and made sure that I was in a truck that I would be happy with. I cannot say enough about how easy it was to buy a truck from these guys and would recommend them to anyone looking for a new truck,
Car buying easy
by 09/16/2016on
Great buying experience made quick and easy. Knowledgeable staff and friendly to help out any way possible!
Perfect Experience!
by 09/12/2016on
AJ was awesome! Would definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
Blue Springs Ford Sales
by 09/08/2016on
t was a pleasure from the start. Found the SUV we wanted and bought it. Paul Chaples and Tim Thompson are great salesmans and all-around nice guys to work with and Tim found us some discounts. The paper work people were a little bit of turn a off. Too much hurry up and sign and move on.
Great place to do business
by 09/06/2016on
Ive purchased 2 used vehicles from Blue Springs ford and couldn't be more satisfied. Sales team is great and knowledgeable.
Bought a used car from Doug Durden
by 09/02/2016on
Purchased a used car from Doug Durden at Blue Springs Ford. Doug was a professional and courteous throughout the entire transaction that includes service after the sale. Would highly recommend him
Great service
by 08/22/2016on
I recently bought a car a Blur Springs Ford and it was overall a great experience. It was my first time buying a car (previous car had been passed down to me) and I was nervous at first of being overwhelmed by high pressure sales people. This was NOT the case at all at Blue Springs Ford! Larry Luther was my sales professional and he was so great to work with. He patiently answered all of my questions and was super helpful. The next time anyone I know is in the market for a car I will send them straight to Larry!
Great place to do business with
by 08/19/2016on
It was a pleasure from start to finish. Found the SUV I wanted and bought it in less than 3 hours. Tim Thompson is a great salesman and an all-around nice guy. The finance people were easy to work with and found me discounts. I will be going back the next time I need to buy a car.
Good service at Blue Springs Ford
by 08/17/2016on
My experience was exceptional. I have always had good service here. Javier my sales professional was extremely knowledgable about the product and was very courteous and kind. I refer people to blue springs ford. I would tell them to ask for Javier.
Sales person
by 08/13/2016on
Larry Luther was a great guy to work on buying my son first car.He answered all our questions and help my son with the equipment on the car explaining everything in detail. A good salesman .
Larry Luther
by 07/31/2016on
I wanted to let you know that Larry Luther went above and beyond when it came to trying to help us get financed for a new vehicle. Our credit was not the best and he got us set up with a lender that gave us a loan. Then Larry even went farther and came to pick me up as our only vehicle was down. He answered all questions I had in a professional manner.
Best experience ever!!
by 07/29/2016on
First off I want to say thank you to my sales person, Nick Bundy. He made this process the best I've ever had. I came in looking for a SUV. So we went over some of the escapes he had in stock since that's what i had really been looking at. We test drove a couple other cars so that I could see the differences in all of them. Then he suggested that I try a Ford C Max. I was hesitant, but this car was amazing. Never thought that I would own a Hybrid, but that day has come! This car had everything I was looking for and then some. Then, when we started the process of getting me financed, there was no hassle on my part. Nick and his finance guy, Byran, worked MIRACLES to get me an amazing rate, and a great payment. These guys made my day, and made sure that I had plenty of a day to show off my new car! This process from stepping onto the lot, to leaving with the car as my own only took about 3 hours. If anyone knows about buying cars....that is usually how long it takes to just get t the point of sitting down and discussing buying the car. All in all, I will be doing business with Nick and Byran again! I would also take anyone I know up to these guys.
Got what we were hoping for
by 07/26/2016on
Paul Kindberg worked with all the way. The sales staff found the financing we could live with and we were able to purchase our new Explorer.
Great selection and will find you what you want.
by 07/14/2016on
Tim spent the time to find what I wanted. They gave me what I asked for based on Edmund's valuation on my trade-in. They found me a demo that was a little more than I was looking for but made me a deal on price and a couple of options that I couldn't resist. They also matched a competitor price on an add on folding cover without hesitation. Good job!
new car purchase
by 07/01/2016on
I recieved a promotion a promotion in the mail,regarding my bankruptcy discharge,I did not expect purchase a car,but Larry Luther made and appointment with me and a hour later iwas the owner a nice pre-owned vehicle
Always happy with Blue Springs Ford
by 06/30/2016on
This is the second car that I personally have purchased from Blue Springs Ford, and the fifth purchased by my family. I wouldn't go anywhere else for a Ford. Sandy made everything easy.
