Mayse Automotive Group
Customer Reviews of Mayse Automotive Group
2018 Chevy truck purchase
by 02/19/2018on
Very disappointed in our experience at Mayse. Staff we met on parking lot didn't want to talk to us cause they were "busy". Took a long while on the lot to get someone to call a salesman to come sell me a truck. Thought I got the internet price and then after I purchased the 2018 truck found out the salesman lied to me and that he sold me the truck for $2,500.00 over the internet quoted price. I received no extra help with learning all the electronic features or offered any perks with the truck. I asked about accessories and the salesman didn't know about camper tops. I just purchased a brand new SUV for my wife from reliable Subaru in Springfield and the experience there was amazing. The friendly knowledgeable friendly staff, extras they threw in, and guided service plan. So we know what a good car buying experience is before we came to mayse. We didn't receive that at mayse. I will never purchase another vehicle at mayse Chevrolet in aurora.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Dealership, repeat customer
by 11/25/2015on
My wife and I have bought 3 cars now at your dealership over the years and we have always appreciated the excellent service without the 'hard pressure' salesman. We have worked with Mike Lanphier and really appreciate his patience and is so helpful to answer any and all questions, I recommended him to my parents and they have ordered a new Colorado with him. He is a great asset to Mayse Automotive.
My experience at Mayse Automotive in Aurora, Mo.
by 11/05/2015on
My overall experience was wonderful! Steve Shively, very professional and explained about the workings and settings of my new Buick Encore in intricate detail, and very easy to understand and grasp the concept of what every thing did. Rod Beaver made me feel at ease and handled all the details of the financing in a timely manner and both are nice people and made me feel right at home. This is my second time in a row to trade/purchase from your fine dealership, and I will be back again! Sincerely, Vern Davis
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 10/18/2015on
It was just painless,. Everyone made you feel at home. Had looked elsewhere can't mention the name, Cross Roads Joplin, oops. They just didn't have that small town kinda feeling. 2 things impressed me while at Mayse, one guy offered to buy us lunch and you guys if my truck broke down would come and give a loner and take my truck fix it and then bring it back to me as long as it was covered under the warranty. Wow
Excellent Experience
by 08/19/2015on
Steve S is professional, courteous & has a good sense of humor. He went above & beyond to get me in the truck of my choice & within the pricing that was acceptable to both parties. He saw that the truck was set up per my request & kept me updated on the progress. He was well versed in applicable discounts/programs & was clear & concise in explaining my options. I was dreading buying a new vehicle because I don't like high pressure tactics that a potential buyer faces at many other dealerships. But I am very pleased to say that is not the case with Mayse. I was able to take my time & give my input with regards to what I was looking for. There are no high pressure tactics at Mayse which is very much a pleasure & I feel a plus for repeat buyers/sellers. Tripp C assisted with the financing end & again, very courteous. professional & a pleasure to work with. He also explained several options with regards to financing & additional warranty packages, etc. available on the truck I purchased. I also want to give a shout out to Shawn K in Service. I have never had a bad experience in the few times I had to bring my old truck in for maintenance/repair. He always saw that I had transportation if needed & kept in close contact with me as work progressed. Excellent service department! The ladies who front the phone calls are a pleasure to talk to! Very courteous, helpful & friendly! They work very hard to get your call placed with the proper person & in a timely manner. They are to be commended for being the initial contact for Mayse as they do an excellent job. I feel I had a great team to assist me with my buying experience. I am still driving the last truck I purchased from Mayse back in 2000 which now has over 250,000 miles & is still going strong, I will be keeping it "in the family". A true testament to the quality & workmanship of the Chevrolet product!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Awesome Car Buying Experience
by 08/05/2015on
Mayse Automobile Group and salesman John Kieny are the best! This is the 4th Buick that we have gotten there; John has been the salesman for all 4. (And will be for the 5th) We appreciate him finding us the perfect car, bringing it in from another dealer. After the paperwork was finished he patiently walked us through how all of the new features worked. An A+ type of professional. Everyone at Mayse Automotive Group has nice, professional and answer all of our questions. It was a pleasant experience. And we drove home with our perfect Buick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Carrie's Sierra
by 04/03/2015on
This is my second new vehicle bought from Mayse. This time I brought my mother with me and she bought as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Equinox
by 03/06/2015on
Allen did a great job getting us into a car that met our needs and was a good fit for our budget. We LOVE our new Equinox!
Delightful Experience
by 02/16/2015on
I was very pleased with the experience I had purchasing my new GMC pickup. I felt there was no room for improvement and would highly recommend Mayse Auto to anyone.
Avoid Shane!
by 11/22/2013on
Drove 45 mins to see a car after emails and multiple conversations car was not there! Needless to say was not happy told Shane that in my opinion this was unprofessional, disrespectful to me! I told him was going to friendly ford in springfield to by a car and it would be a cold day in hell before I came back. Walking up to get in my car and he actually runs over at me like he wants to fight me? Really! So I told him to get out of my face and he did and I left and will never be back! I did by a 2012 Toyota from Curtis at friendly ford and they where very professional and did what they said.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Enjoyed the experience!
by 08/10/2013on
We were very happy with our experience at Mayse with salesman Kelby P., and FInancer Tripp C. Kelby was professional, straightforward, and helpful. We never felt pressured or pushed. We had financing thru a local credit union when we went to purchase our 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, but after talking ti Tripp, we decided to have him see what he could do for us, and within 5 minutes he had us financed with a local bank, at a lower percentage rate! The only blip was that they forgot to have the car inspected before we left, as agreed, so we were told we could bring it back in or have it done wherever we want and to send them the bill. No biggie. All in all, a very positive car buying experience and I would definitely go back. Thanks! Mark and Stephanie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Dealership
by 01/13/2013on
Thank you Mayse. My wife and I have bought 2 vehicles from Mayse in 2 weeks. I have never bought a vehicle before and had such a pleasant experience. No pressure and no BS. They price them right and sell lots of cars and trucks. I have always driven fords in the past but now I am GM all the way. Give them a try.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David B.
by 11/04/2012on
Enjoyed talking and dealing with David, explain and help us out -with no pressure. Thanks David, we are happy cusumers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dave B.
by 11/02/2012on
Bought a used car from Dave B. at Mayse. As a former car salesman myself, I appreciated the no pressure environment here. Dave answered all of my questions and took good care of me, even though it was after hours. I'll be buying from here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with Mayse
by 10/29/2012on
Thanks for staying late to get us in our "new" vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
MAYSE VEHICLE PURCHASE - GMC TERRAIN
by 10/16/2012on
We found all the staff and sales people to be very professional and friendly. All of our questions were answered. There was no pressure and it was a very comfortable atmosphere for purchasing a vehicle. Our salesman, Mike W., was great. He took all the time we needed and helped make sure we got exactly what we wanted. He also took the time to introduce us to the Service Dept people and he followed up on any questions we had. He returned our phone calls promptly and was able to accommodate a schedule change for picking up the new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Mayse Automotive
by 10/08/2012on
Was in the area on vacation, and had identified a car we wanted to test drive. Was immediately assisted by David B. who patiently worked with us as we test drove several cars. Became very interested in a gently used 2012 Cadillac SRX and e-mailed David on the following Monday to make further inquiry about the car. While I continued my car search over the week, narrowing it to 3 vehicles, David maintained contact in a pleasant, helpful low key manner. Ultimately, David and Mayse were able to work within my parameters to get me into the 2012 SRX replacing my beloved 2007 SRX which had been my favorite car of all time. Excellent experience with David and with Tripp C. the business manager. We drove 250 miles to do business with them because of their accomodating and pleasant attitudes, and finalized the deal/ got the paperwork done in under an hour and 1/2 on Saturday morning. Very pleased with the entire experience and will be recommending Mayse to family and friends! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman!
by 10/01/2012on
Ehren C. did a great job getting me into the car I wanted. Not once did I feel pressured!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Was very happy
by 09/29/2012on
I'm very happen with Mr. B. and the people at Mayes auto. I bought my first brand new truck there. Couldn't be more happier with the people there.. Thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales Review
by 09/28/2012on
We have purchased many cards during our 20 years as a couple and this experience was by far the best! It was a true pleasure to deal with Mike W and Mayse Motors staff. It only took us 30 short minutes to drive from Springfield and we were so very glad we did! Mike W showed professionalism and truth in all dealings. Wonderful experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Traverse
by 09/26/2012on
I wanted to thank Mike W. and his finance team for getting us into our beautiful Traverse. We love it. My wife and daughter were so excited to get to ride in it. Thank you for pulling out all the stops for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments