1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On November 10, 2012 my husband and I stop by this dealership to look at a used car we saw on their web site that would get good gas mileage. Upon driving into the lot my husband got out of car and a salesman, never got his name, but he appeared to be in his early 50s and he was wearing a green shirt, came out to greet us. My husband told him that we were looking for a car that would get good gas mileage due to the fact that he thought gas was going to go back up. The salesman said man gas is going down and my husband said yes but I anticipated it going up due to the green energy policy of the president. The salesman in a very rude tone stated that he, meaning the president, was better than that crock that ran against him. At that time my husband told me to get back in car that we were not looking at anything. The salesman then said well he, meaning Romney, was nothing but a tax evader and a crook. I told the salesman that we all had a right to vote for whomever we wanted to just like we all had a right to shop where we wanted to, and he replied you are right and walked off. First of all I think his politically views had nothing to do with him selling cars and should never have been brought into the conversation, we were there to look at and possibly buy a used car not bash any politicians. However due to his actions we would never buy anything from this dealership and will tell all our all friends not to buy from them. By the way we did buy a good used car that gets good gas mileage from another dealer and we did not have to listen to the salesman bash anyone. Read more