  Starkville Ford Lincoln

Starkville Ford Lincoln

12249 MS-182, Starkville, MS 39759
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service

by Hilltop30 on 03/24/2016

I purchased a Lincoln. I have been telling my friends and family how smooth everything went. Everyone that I came in contact with while visiting there were so helpful and friendly. Please give Courtney my regards for all of her help along with Rodney Poe for the training details and all others. Thanks you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience. Great staff.

by Jculberson662 on 11/10/2015

The experience buying my F150 was fantastic. Everything went quickly. The staff was very helpful, knowledgeable & efficient. My sales person was very friendly and helpful. He even helped my granddaughter transfer our belongings to the new truck while I was signing paperwork. It was an awesome experience from start to finish.This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchased from this dealership. The experience is always great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
