I purchased a Lincoln. I have been telling my friends and family how smooth everything went. Everyone that I came in contact with while visiting there were so helpful and friendly. Please give Courtney my regards for all of her help along with Rodney Poe for the training details and all others. Thanks you.
Awesome experience. Great staff.
The experience buying my F150 was fantastic. Everything went quickly. The staff was very helpful, knowledgeable & efficient. My sales person was very friendly and helpful. He even helped my granddaughter transfer our belongings to the new truck while I was signing paperwork. It was an awesome experience from start to finish.This is the 3rd vehicle I have purchased from this dealership. The experience is always great.
