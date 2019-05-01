5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The personal touch and keen attention by BJ Bean and Michael. They did not hound me and gave me the space I needed to make this decision. Even though it was quite late, BJ walked me through every inch of my new car, explaining each and every function. He knew his stuff and was able to break it down in such a fashion that even I, a non-mechanically inclined individual, could understand it! BJ and Michael are both all about customer service, which should serve as an example for others to follow. They made me feel as though I was their only customer. Read more