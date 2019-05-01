Landers Nissan
Customer Reviews of Landers Nissan
Great Salesman Service
by 01/05/2019on
Friendly,Courteous, Knowledgeable & Helpful Salesman Who Assisted Me With Vehicle Shopping & Purchase Choices. Great Customer Service, Salesman Provided Me With A Demo Vehicle Overnight To See If I Would Be Happy With The Car I Was Interested In.
Cleaners owner
by 01/05/2019on
Excellent. Noticed employees were receptive to all customers regardless of the salesperson lead. Refreshing
Another original title
by 01/03/2019on
Blake, he was super helpful and professional throughout the process and handled any issue that came up
Landers Nissan
by 12/30/2018on
Anthony Bean was our salesman. He was an excellent salesman - very friendly and knowledgeable! He and Landers Nissan have a new life-long customer.
My 2018 Nissan Rogue
by 12/29/2018on
I loved the fact that Ali went out of his way to help me. He was very attentive to my wants. He made it happen and I am grateful.
I purchased another vehicle.
by 12/20/2018on
The salesman was very professional and helpful along with the finance personnel.
Thanks Landers Nissan
by 12/18/2018on
Customer service was great the timing was good Tge entire staff was friendly and made me comfortable with my car buying experience
Purchasing vehicle
by 12/18/2018on
I got approved and it was a quick process.
Happy Nissan Buyer
by 12/17/2018on
Simone was very personable and made me feel comfortable. She quickly got me to a number that closed the deal.
Purchased a new vehicle.
by 12/12/2018on
My salesman was Ken and he went above and beyond to help me get the exact car I wanted.
Terrific Customer Service Professionals
by 12/06/2018on
The personal touch and keen attention by BJ Bean and Michael. They did not hound me and gave me the space I needed to make this decision. Even though it was quite late, BJ walked me through every inch of my new car, explaining each and every function. He knew his stuff and was able to break it down in such a fashion that even I, a non-mechanically inclined individual, could understand it! BJ and Michael are both all about customer service, which should serve as an example for others to follow. They made me feel as though I was their only customer.
Nissan Sentra
by 12/06/2018on
What I liked about my experience is that the saleman listened to my wants and needs.
Great customer service warm friendly staff.clean facility.
by 12/05/2018on
My whole team was great...my salesman was very knowledgable of my new car made me feel comfortable to ask questions introduced me to parts dept as well as the financial department went over my features for my car and even scheduled my first 2 oil changes.used his iPad to show me all the perks of my new car it was great.he even gave me a courtesy call to see how i was enjoying my new car.thanks again NISSAN
The best experience
by 12/03/2018on
I enjoyed the friendly, caring, and Tony Rogers was the best salesman I have experienced in a long time.
Go to Landers!!
by 12/01/2018on
Great customer service; listened to all my needs and delivered!
Great Professional and Personable Service
by 12/01/2018on
Salesman (Ali) was professional, courteous, and attentive to my requests and needs. I received 1:1 service without interruption. Great Overall Experience! ***2nd purchase within 6 mos!***
A great car buying experience
by 11/22/2018on
Customer service was great and the attentiveness to our needs lead to a great experience
2018 Nissan Leaf
by 11/17/2018on
Very helpful and cordial sales team from the salesman to the sales manager to the financial representative. Ali particularly was very helpful and knowledgeable. He was the reason I purchased the car from your dealership.
My Review
by 11/16/2018on
I liked how my salesman took the time out to explain my options.
Repeat Customer
by 11/15/2018on
Tremendous selection. New and Used. Great place to literally shop for your next car when not sure exactly what you want. Not my first visit or purchase and sales people have been attentive without being annoying. Blake helped my daughter find her first car which was this purchase. He really did listen, and zero in on the right car for her, being mindful of Dad's budget. Great job Blake! Bring your tablet though because you won't find prices other than factory sticker. They do price vehicles online.
2018 Nissan Sentra
by 11/02/2018on
Numerous cars to choose from