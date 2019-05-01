Skip to main content
Landers Nissan

371 Goodman Rd E, Southaven, MS 38671
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Landers Nissan

141 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Salesman Service

by Katina on 01/05/2019

Friendly,Courteous, Knowledgeable & Helpful Salesman Who Assisted Me With Vehicle Shopping & Purchase Choices. Great Customer Service, Salesman Provided Me With A Demo Vehicle Overnight To See If I Would Be Happy With The Car I Was Interested In.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cleaners owner

by Bradford on 01/05/2019

Excellent. Noticed employees were receptive to all customers regardless of the salesperson lead. Refreshing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another original title

by Zachary on 01/03/2019

Blake, he was super helpful and professional throughout the process and handled any issue that came up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Landers Nissan

by Kelly on 12/30/2018

Anthony Bean was our salesman. He was an excellent salesman - very friendly and knowledgeable! He and Landers Nissan have a new life-long customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 2018 Nissan Rogue

by Nathanie on 12/29/2018

I loved the fact that Ali went out of his way to help me. He was very attentive to my wants. He made it happen and I am grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I purchased another vehicle.

by Barbara on 12/20/2018

The salesman was very professional and helpful along with the finance personnel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Landers Nissan

by Leonard on 12/18/2018

Customer service was great the timing was good Tge entire staff was friendly and made me comfortable with my car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing vehicle

by Doris on 12/18/2018

I got approved and it was a quick process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Nissan Buyer

by Susan on 12/17/2018

Simone was very personable and made me feel comfortable. She quickly got me to a number that closed the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a new vehicle.

by Mary on 12/12/2018

My salesman was Ken and he went above and beyond to help me get the exact car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrific Customer Service Professionals

by Ms_Muller on 12/06/2018

The personal touch and keen attention by BJ Bean and Michael. They did not hound me and gave me the space I needed to make this decision. Even though it was quite late, BJ walked me through every inch of my new car, explaining each and every function. He knew his stuff and was able to break it down in such a fashion that even I, a non-mechanically inclined individual, could understand it! BJ and Michael are both all about customer service, which should serve as an example for others to follow. They made me feel as though I was their only customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan Sentra

by Tracena on 12/06/2018

What I liked about my experience is that the saleman listened to my wants and needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service warm friendly staff.clean facility.

by Vernita on 12/05/2018

My whole team was great...my salesman was very knowledgable of my new car made me feel comfortable to ask questions introduced me to parts dept as well as the financial department went over my features for my car and even scheduled my first 2 oil changes.used his iPad to show me all the perks of my new car it was great.he even gave me a courtesy call to see how i was enjoying my new car.thanks again NISSAN

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best experience

by Kimberly on 12/03/2018

I enjoyed the friendly, caring, and Tony Rogers was the best salesman I have experienced in a long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go to Landers!!

by Demetria on 12/01/2018

Great customer service; listened to all my needs and delivered!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Professional and Personable Service

by Karen on 12/01/2018

Salesman (Ali) was professional, courteous, and attentive to my requests and needs. I received 1:1 service without interruption. Great Overall Experience! ***2nd purchase within 6 mos!***

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A great car buying experience

by Howard on 11/22/2018

Customer service was great and the attentiveness to our needs lead to a great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Nissan Leaf

by Mark on 11/17/2018

Very helpful and cordial sales team from the salesman to the sales manager to the financial representative. Ali particularly was very helpful and knowledgeable. He was the reason I purchased the car from your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Review

by Terry on 11/16/2018

I liked how my salesman took the time out to explain my options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Repeat Customer

by Thomas on 11/15/2018

Tremendous selection. New and Used. Great place to literally shop for your next car when not sure exactly what you want. Not my first visit or purchase and sales people have been attentive without being annoying. Blake helped my daughter find her first car which was this purchase. He really did listen, and zero in on the right car for her, being mindful of Dad's budget. Great job Blake! Bring your tablet though because you won't find prices other than factory sticker. They do price vehicles online.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 Nissan Sentra

by Stephanie on 11/02/2018

Numerous cars to choose from

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for