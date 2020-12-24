Landers Buick GMC
Mrs Vicki Puckett
by 12/24/2020on
Easiest car buying process imaginable! The salesman brought a car to my house for me test drive. He searched and found the exact car to match what I had stated I would like to find. All figures were emailed to me to review prior to going into the dealership. Everyone we dealt with at the dealership was awesome!!!! If you need a great salesman contact Calvin Crawford - he is the best!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buick2017
by 04/14/2017on
Very fast, efficient, friendly service. Made the process fun but made sure I was taken care of at the same time. I ended up getting a great interest rate and I got the suv that I wanted.
Buick Regal
by 04/12/2017on
Good customer service , very courteous always have doughnuts and a hot beverage for free. Speedy service, staff nice as well as has a since of humor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 10/28/2016on
Great 'no pressure' dealership... got a great deal on a great truck.. Mark, Scott and Al were awesome to work with.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 04/22/2015on
Just bought a 2015 Terrain Denali. Tom S was very helpful in choosing a vehicle and explaining all the features to us. He worked with Al to get us a great price. Also Bob made sure we were completely satisfied with our new vehicle. The entire team made buying a car a breeze, and there are no second thoughts or regrets. Thanks a bunch Lander's Buick GMC. Worth the drive from anywhere to work with people like these!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Southaven Landers!!
by 03/31/2015on
I was grateful that I did not have to wait all day for an oil change. John and the crew were gracious and efficient. I appreciate the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC Sierra SLE V8
by 03/29/2015on
Randolph was our salesman. He was a pleasure to work with. He was motivated but not pushy. He listened to our needs and worked hard to meet them all. He never underminded us or tried to deter us from our wants. We had specific needs because we pull a camper trailer and knew what we needed to buy to accomplish our needs. We were also pleased with the length of time we were there. It was a pleasant experience. Unlike other dealerships I have been to where you couldn't even enjoy your new vehicle when you left because you were trying to come down from a long stressful day. I definitely recommend Landers Southaven to our friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What you said God!!!
by 03/23/2015on
From the time I pulled up on the car lot I was treated like royalty. They made me feel like I belonged there. They made my buying experience most pleasurable. Thank you Landers Buick GMC & General Motors.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Arcadia
by 03/13/2015on
We initially had been there in November to just look. Stacy Fredericksburg approached us. We explained we were husk looking. She was very polite gave us her card show us the Arcadia. We told her we would call after the firt of the year. She did not pressure us at all. So we call her on 3/7/15 and said we were on our way. Stacy was great to work with and very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deal
by 02/27/2015on
I was not in the market for a new vehicle. Landers called me and told me about the specials GM was offering with financing and cash back on certain models. I set up an appointment and drove away with a new SUV that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Enjoyed
by 02/26/2015on
I enjoyed taking too personal, the salesman Mr. Carson took me a round to all the department to meet and greet everyone.
Great Job Landers!!
by 02/19/2015on
Mitch was a wonderful Tech working on my car. He was very professional and did a great job! My car now runs and sounds better than it has in a while! Thanks so much! You are my hero!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The client comes first.
by 01/27/2015on
The entire staff was patience and willing to help in any way possible. One other thing that I thought was great was attending the new car clinic held by the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer 2015 Verano
by 01/27/2015on
Very calm atmosphere, salesman and Financial Department was very friendly and professional/made me feel very comfortable about the decision I made after not purchasing a car for fifteen years
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Experience
by 01/07/2015on
It was a great experience dealing with the service department. Jeff Holland was great explaining things to me. Friendly and careing about my vehicle .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy
by 12/28/2014on
It was an easy transaction. Mike did a great job and finishing the paperwork didn't take forever. The service guys were friendly and answered our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Landers GMC Southaven
by 12/19/2014on
John was very helpful. I have never experienced any rudeness here, and a loaner car is always provided, which is very important to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mystory
by 12/19/2014on
It went very well, I was treated nice all my questions were answered. My salesman Tom Stewart was most helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mrs. Saundra Thomas
by 11/19/2014on
Before coming into Landers, I already heard great things about our dealer, Clint Buckcannon. He was awesome and wanted to help in anyway he could. All questions were answered and everything was done efficiently. It didn't take very long and in less than 2 hours we were driving home in our new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 11/16/2014on
Great experience, buying a new car is always nerve wracking and Landers Buick GMC Southaven many that experience at ease.
Landers Visit
by 11/16/2014on
I always have a great experience at the dealership. This particular time took a while to get everything completed but I still think they do a great job. I guess one thing that would be nice is if the dealership did a complimentary car wash during each visit. I think this would increase there customer experience a lot. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
