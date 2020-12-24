5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Randolph was our salesman. He was a pleasure to work with. He was motivated but not pushy. He listened to our needs and worked hard to meet them all. He never underminded us or tried to deter us from our wants. We had specific needs because we pull a camper trailer and knew what we needed to buy to accomplish our needs. We were also pleased with the length of time we were there. It was a pleasant experience. Unlike other dealerships I have been to where you couldn't even enjoy your new vehicle when you left because you were trying to come down from a long stressful day. I definitely recommend Landers Southaven to our friends and family. Read more