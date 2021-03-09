1 out of 5 stars service Rating

In 2012 I purchased a 2012 Equinox from this dealership. When my first oil change was due I noticed the oil was serverely low. I asked the service department about it and they said it was normal and I need to check my oil making it seem like I did something wrong. I questioned this several more times but was told the same thing. Fast forward to now my engine is trash and after some research I found out that this is a known issue . GM has known this was an issue and adjusted there warranty and put out a service bullentin to fix this. Jimmy Gray service department made no mention of this and knew my oil was consuming at high consumption. These people are not to be trusted in my opinion. Now I am stuck with a vehicle with a trashed engine. Will be contacting GM about this. Read more