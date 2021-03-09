Customer Reviews of Jimmy Gray Chevrolet
Great customer service
by 09/03/2021on
I was so impressed by the fast and easy process of the sales team. Brandon was a go getter and closed the deal in record time. I probably was there maybe an hour and 45 min. Sold my car and got a great deal and then bought a truck Excellent customer service and closing of loan.
2012 Equinox Oil Consumption
by 03/11/2019on
In 2012 I purchased a 2012 Equinox from this dealership. When my first oil change was due I noticed the oil was serverely low. I asked the service department about it and they said it was normal and I need to check my oil making it seem like I did something wrong. I questioned this several more times but was told the same thing. Fast forward to now my engine is trash and after some research I found out that this is a known issue . GM has known this was an issue and adjusted there warranty and put out a service bullentin to fix this. Jimmy Gray service department made no mention of this and knew my oil was consuming at high consumption. These people are not to be trusted in my opinion. Now I am stuck with a vehicle with a trashed engine. Will be contacting GM about this.
Don’t follow up
by 11/24/2018on
I wish I could give zero stars. After bring my camaro in for a problem, I was told that a part would have to be ordered and I would receive a call in 2-3 days! It’s been 2-3 weeks and I’ve been calling with no response. This is the poorest form of customer service. This is not the first time I’ve had issues with this service department. I’ll be sure never to trade, purchase or lease another vehicle from this dealership!!!!
TV is annoying
by 10/16/2018on
When you drive up, expect to be ignored for at least 5 minutes, once it was 15 minutes. Service seems to be efficient, but the constant commercial TV is worse than Fox News! I love my car, but now I’m stuck with the only Chevy dealership for miles!
A+
by 07/17/2018on
I purchased a used Ford F150 a couple months ago and was very pleased. The truck had a clean Carfax and the truck had been well taken care of just as they had advertised. I would not hesitate to purchase from Jimmy Gray Chevorlet in the future. Rodney Jeter was our salesman and was very nice and answered any questions that we had. Tony Jarrell Fulton,MS
SEASONED SALES MAN
by 07/05/2018on
Rodney Jester was my salesman I am very very happy with my car, I was a walk in, never talked to anyone there. Rodney Jester came out and greeted my family and I with open arms,he was absolutely helpful and it did not take all day. He knew about every car that I asked about, and was very detailed, that is what I call someone who knows his job, and how to cater to a person needs, he is a seasoned salesman trust me you can not go wrong with Rodney Jester. Thank you!!!
Suburban Chevrolet
by 05/03/2018on
Fixed my vehicle quickly without any problems! Also was given a vehicle to drive to work while mine was being repaired, awesome job all the way around!!
Oil Change
by 01/18/2018on
They got me in and out I love coming here
Service Work
by 12/16/2016on
Have had service done at Jimmy Gray several times and have always been satisfied with their work.
They Sold the car I was buying
by 05/09/2016on
They sold the car I was going to buy. April H the manager sold me a car over the phone before noon. By 4:00 it was sold. I called her at 4 to see if we could do the financing over the phone. She says she thinks she sold it, and in fact she did. I was on my way from Cordova and had to sit in 240 traffic during rush hour, which would have been worth it if I was able to get the car. She never called me and said it was sold.
