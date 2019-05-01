Landers Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
371 Goodman Rd E, Southaven, MS 38671
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Landers Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
(67)
Recommend: Yes (67) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Salesman Service

by Katina on 01/05/2019

Friendly,Courteous, Knowledgeable & Helpful Salesman Who Assisted Me With Vehicle Shopping & Purchase Choices. Great Customer Service, Salesman Provided Me With A Demo Vehicle Overnight To See If I Would Be Happy With The Car I Was Interested In.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
255 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent Customer service

by Tamica on 01/16/2019

The people were friendly and helped when I arrived and made sure the process was smooth for my services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Fast Service

by Tameka on 01/15/2019

Services was excellent and fast..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer

by Bettie on 01/14/2019

As always they guys in the service department get me in and out quickly and efficiently

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Landers Service Department is the Best!

by Mary on 01/11/2019

I love the fact that I am greeted upon arrival and not left just sitting in the car even if the service reps are extremely busy. They are courteous enough to stop and greet. I am always pleased with the amount of time that it takes to return my car. I am very satisfied with the advanced notification of the recommended service needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

I didn't ask for prices up front. But I'm sure they would tell me if I as

by Frank on 01/09/2019

People very Nice and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Salesman Service

by Katina on 01/05/2019

Friendly,Courteous, Knowledgeable & Helpful Salesman Who Assisted Me With Vehicle Shopping & Purchase Choices. Great Customer Service, Salesman Provided Me With A Demo Vehicle Overnight To See If I Would Be Happy With The Car I Was Interested In.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Cleaners owner

by Bradford on 01/05/2019

Excellent. Noticed employees were receptive to all customers regardless of the salesperson lead. Refreshing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Another original title

by Zachary on 01/03/2019

Blake, he was super helpful and professional throughout the process and handled any issue that came up

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Landers Nissan

by Kelly on 12/30/2018

Anthony Bean was our salesman. He was an excellent salesman - very friendly and knowledgeable! He and Landers Nissan have a new life-long customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My 2018 Nissan Rogue

by Nathanie on 12/29/2018

I loved the fact that Ali went out of his way to help me. He was very attentive to my wants. He made it happen and I am grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Job

by Sharnequah on 12/27/2018

Fastest oil change that I've had

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Team

by Laurel on 12/26/2018

Nice quite area to wait. The service team was excellent and polite. Really busy that day but I was out before traffic was heavy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always good service

by Amanda on 12/23/2018

Everyone is always welcoming and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I purchased another vehicle.

by Barbara on 12/20/2018

The salesman was very professional and helpful along with the finance personnel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Diagnosis found

by Clara on 12/18/2018

They were helpful explaining the mechanical issues that were found.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thanks Landers Nissan

by Leonard on 12/18/2018

Customer service was great the timing was good Tge entire staff was friendly and made me comfortable with my car buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchasing vehicle

by Doris on 12/18/2018

I got approved and it was a quick process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy Nissan Buyer

by Susan on 12/17/2018

Simone was very personable and made me feel comfortable. She quickly got me to a number that closed the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very good experience.

by Kathy on 12/13/2018

Very prompt and friendly staff. Nice waiting area makes waiting not so bad. My husband died almost 4 years ago and he bought me my Maxima the year before. I have never taken it to anyone else and never plan to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchased a new vehicle.

by Mary on 12/12/2018

My salesman was Ken and he went above and beyond to help me get the exact car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tommy D

by Thomas on 12/07/2018

Service writer was friendly and informative about what would be done to my car. After working on my car he came back and explained all that was done. Then he took me to the check out office and thanked me for my business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes