Friendly,Courteous, Knowledgeable & Helpful Salesman Who Assisted Me With Vehicle Shopping & Purchase Choices. Great Customer Service, Salesman Provided Me With A Demo Vehicle Overnight To See If I Would Be Happy With The Car I Was Interested In.
I love the fact that I am greeted upon arrival and not left just sitting in the car even if the service reps are extremely busy. They are courteous enough to stop and greet. I am always pleased with the amount of time that it takes to return my car. I am very satisfied with the advanced notification of the recommended service needed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Friendly,Courteous, Knowledgeable & Helpful Salesman Who Assisted Me With Vehicle Shopping & Purchase Choices. Great Customer Service, Salesman Provided Me With A Demo Vehicle Overnight To See If I Would Be Happy With The Car I Was Interested In.
Very prompt and friendly staff. Nice waiting area makes waiting not so bad. My husband died almost 4 years ago and he bought me my Maxima the year before. I have never taken it to anyone else and never plan to.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service writer was friendly and informative about what would be done to my car. After working on my car he came back and explained all that was done. Then he took me to the check out office and thanked me for my business.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes