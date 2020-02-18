Skip to main content
Customer Reviews of Acura of Jackson

6 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service department!

by Elizabeth Coleman on 02/18/2020

Acura not only makes great vehicles, but their service department is the very best! They offer accurate, reliable, and fast service. I highly recommend Acura in Ridgeland, MS...ask for Chris. He gets the job done...great team!

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Broocks

by Broocks on 01/28/2020

Very friendly and professional. This is our 4th Acura. 3 from Greg Nelson. He has always treated us the way we feel very comfortable. This dealership is great to deal with.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Acura of Jackson

by Heather Graves on 10/22/2019

I’m never disappointed with these guys! Sales or service, after all these years, they continue to meet and exceed my expectations. No matter the transaction, I’m always at ease knowing I’m in great hands!

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing a new car

by Marjorie on 05/31/2019

My sales person was Eric Stallworth. He answered ALL of my many questions, was not in a hurry to make a sale, took the time to show me multiple SUVs. After Eric spend about two hours with me, I was still undecided on if I wanted to purchase a vehicle. When I told him that I wanted to explore other options, he said that he understood and gave me his card to call him if he could help me with my purchase. I returned weeks later without and appointment. Eric was assisting another customer when I arrived. There were other sales people available, but I wanted Eric. My purchasing experience was awesome. I donât was to purchase another vehicle, but If I have to it will be from Eric Stallworth.

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

The absolute worse!!

by CecileJ_1104 on 02/23/2019

The absolute WORST ð­ dealership to make an online purchase from because the salesman have no knowledge of their inventory! In 72 hours the vehicle went from available and processing my paperwork to being SOLD yet still showing on the website. Which left me without a automobile! 2/23/19

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

BAD DEALERSHIP

by inokes on 10/14/2013

I went to the dealer to buy acura MDX and told the dealer how much the price is on Edmund.com. He asked me to walk out his dealership that he cannot do business with me and he said he owns the dealership in Memphis also. I went to Alabama and got the acura MDX for a much lower price. It looks like the dealer in Jackson, MS is using his monopoly to reap people off. Be warned before you go to these dealer.

