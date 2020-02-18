Great service department!
by 02/18/2020on
Acura not only makes great vehicles, but their service department is the very best! They offer accurate, reliable, and fast service. I highly recommend Acura in Ridgeland, MS...ask for Chris. He gets the job done...great team!
Routine service
by 03/18/2020on
Everyone was very helpful & accommodating.
Service at Acura of Jackson
by 03/17/2020on
The appointment was made via the Internet. I arrived 15 minutes early and was immediately greeted by the service advisor, who verified the services to be performed. The service advisor made certain I was aware of the amenities available in the customer-waiting area. Periodically, the service advisor came to the customer-waiting area to inform me of the progress of the work being performed. After the service work was completed, the interior carpets were vacuumed and the vehicle exterior was washed. Acura of Jackson telephoned on the next regular workday to inquire if the service work had been performed to my satisfaction, which it was. All of the people with whom I dealt were very professional.
Broocks
by 01/28/2020on
Very friendly and professional. This is our 4th Acura. 3 from Greg Nelson. He has always treated us the way we feel very comfortable. This dealership is great to deal with.
Acura of Jackson
by 10/22/2019on
I’m never disappointed with these guys! Sales or service, after all these years, they continue to meet and exceed my expectations. No matter the transaction, I’m always at ease knowing I’m in great hands!
Purchasing a new car
by 05/31/2019on
My sales person was Eric Stallworth. He answered ALL of my many questions, was not in a hurry to make a sale, took the time to show me multiple SUVs. After Eric spend about two hours with me, I was still undecided on if I wanted to purchase a vehicle. When I told him that I wanted to explore other options, he said that he understood and gave me his card to call him if he could help me with my purchase. I returned weeks later without and appointment. Eric was assisting another customer when I arrived. There were other sales people available, but I wanted Eric. My purchasing experience was awesome. I donât was to purchase another vehicle, but If I have to it will be from Eric Stallworth.
The absolute worse!!
by 02/23/2019on
The absolute WORST ð dealership to make an online purchase from because the salesman have no knowledge of their inventory! In 72 hours the vehicle went from available and processing my paperwork to being SOLD yet still showing on the website. Which left me without a automobile! 2/23/19
BAD DEALERSHIP
by 10/14/2013on
I went to the dealer to buy acura MDX and told the dealer how much the price is on Edmund.com. He asked me to walk out his dealership that he cannot do business with me and he said he owns the dealership in Memphis also. I went to Alabama and got the acura MDX for a much lower price. It looks like the dealer in Jackson, MS is using his monopoly to reap people off. Be warned before you go to these dealer.
Acuras best
by 03/20/2013on
Was traveling north and had a battery problem. This dealer took the car in immediately, fixed the problem and had me back on the road in less than an hour. Outstanding