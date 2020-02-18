sales Rating

My sales person was Eric Stallworth. He answered ALL of my many questions, was not in a hurry to make a sale, took the time to show me multiple SUVs. After Eric spend about two hours with me, I was still undecided on if I wanted to purchase a vehicle. When I told him that I wanted to explore other options, he said that he understood and gave me his card to call him if he could help me with my purchase. I returned weeks later without and appointment. Eric was assisting another customer when I arrived. There were other sales people available, but I wanted Eric. My purchasing experience was awesome. I donât was to purchase another vehicle, but If I have to it will be from Eric Stallworth. Read more