Dub Herring Ford Lincoln

820 Memorial Blvd, Picayune, MS 39466
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dub Herring Ford Lincoln

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will work with you.

by Jim on 06/14/2019

Have purchased eight plus cars and trucks from Herring Ford, so I check in on Herring Ford every few years. Like any dealer there in it to make a living, but; they will deal, they have come close matching prices if not better than some online pricing. The sales staff knows there product. The owners are managing the dealership and are a pleasure to deal with and address any issues that might come up. It is a well run dealership and will be there to stand behind what they sale for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

F-250 Diesel King Ranch

by BayouJeaux on 12/17/2013

Checked several dealer inventory and pricing from Mandeville, Slidell, to Picayune. Slidell Ford gave me a price that was way to high, they more less offended me with the pricing. Banner Ford in Mandiville gave a good price and seemed like nice people. However, the people at Dub Herring Ford gave me the best price for the new truck. They also gave me more for my trade in. I'll buy my next truck at Dub Herring for the value and the nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

