Dub Herring Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
820 Memorial Blvd, Picayune, MS 39466
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Dub Herring Ford Lincoln

4.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Will work with you.

by Jim on 06/14/2019

Have purchased eight plus cars and trucks from Herring Ford, so I check in on Herring Ford every few years. Like any dealer there in it to make a living, but; they will deal, they have come close matching prices if not better than some online pricing. The sales staff knows there product. The owners are managing the dealership and are a pleasure to deal with and address any issues that might come up. It is a well run dealership and will be there to stand behind what they sale for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
4 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Will work with you.

by Jim on 06/14/2019

Have purchased eight plus cars and trucks from Herring Ford, so I check in on Herring Ford every few years. Like any dealer there in it to make a living, but; they will deal, they have come close matching prices if not better than some online pricing. The sales staff knows there product. The owners are managing the dealership and are a pleasure to deal with and address any issues that might come up. It is a well run dealership and will be there to stand behind what they sale for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Will work with you.

by Jim on 06/14/2019

Have purchased eight plus cars and trucks from Herring Ford, so I check in on Herring Ford every few years. Like any dealer there in it to make a living, but; they will deal, they have come close matching prices if not better than some online pricing. The sales staff knows there product. The owners are managing the dealership and are a pleasure to deal with and address any issues that might come up. It is a well run dealership and will be there to stand behind what they sale for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

F-250 Diesel King Ranch

by BayouJeaux on 12/17/2013

Checked several dealer inventory and pricing from Mandeville, Slidell, to Picayune. Slidell Ford gave me a price that was way to high, they more less offended me with the pricing. Banner Ford in Mandiville gave a good price and seemed like nice people. However, the people at Dub Herring Ford gave me the best price for the new truck. They also gave me more for my trade in. I'll buy my next truck at Dub Herring for the value and the nice people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ford F-150 - 2008

by suters01 on 07/27/2009

Do not let the smile fool you! My husband & I bought a F150. Immediately started shaking and after several times going to the service department they figured out it was a tire problem. Now that say they cannot do anything for us b/c the tire warranty has expired. What a great company after buying 2 vehicles and sending 2 of our friends there...they can do nothing. Terrible!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
65 cars in stock
21 new44 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
15 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
1 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
2 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes