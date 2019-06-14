sales Rating

Have purchased eight plus cars and trucks from Herring Ford, so I check in on Herring Ford every few years. Like any dealer there in it to make a living, but; they will deal, they have come close matching prices if not better than some online pricing. The sales staff knows there product. The owners are managing the dealership and are a pleasure to deal with and address any issues that might come up. It is a well run dealership and will be there to stand behind what they sale for years to come. Read more