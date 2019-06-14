Will work with you.
by 06/14/2019on
Have purchased eight plus cars and trucks from Herring Ford, so I check in on Herring Ford every few years. Like any dealer there in it to make a living, but; they will deal, they have come close matching prices if not better than some online pricing. The sales staff knows there product. The owners are managing the dealership and are a pleasure to deal with and address any issues that might come up. It is a well run dealership and will be there to stand behind what they sale for years to come.
F-250 Diesel King Ranch
by 12/17/2013on
Checked several dealer inventory and pricing from Mandeville, Slidell, to Picayune. Slidell Ford gave me a price that was way to high, they more less offended me with the pricing. Banner Ford in Mandiville gave a good price and seemed like nice people. However, the people at Dub Herring Ford gave me the best price for the new truck. They also gave me more for my trade in. I'll buy my next truck at Dub Herring for the value and the nice people.
Ford F-150 - 2008
by 07/27/2009on
Do not let the smile fool you! My husband & I bought a F150. Immediately started shaking and after several times going to the service department they figured out it was a tire problem. Now that say they cannot do anything for us b/c the tire warranty has expired. What a great company after buying 2 vehicles and sending 2 of our friends there...they can do nothing. Terrible!