Natchez Ford Lincoln

14 Sergeant Prentiss Dr, Natchez, MS 39120
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Natchez Ford Lincoln

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Shady Dealership

by marley972 on 06/01/2017

I was dealing with Danny Barnett on the phone for a day and a half. I had found a truck on autotrader listed about $3000 under what it should of been listed. I called and they said they would honor the price, though they said it was a mistake and should of been about 3k more. I thought awesome, I got lucky. Well we were back and forth all day, they had me fill out paperwork online for my possible trade in, they got an oil change and supposedly cleaned it up as they were going to deliver it to me. We had already sent my financing over to my credit union. At around 4pm that day Danny informed me that someone else put a deposit on the truck and I would not be getting it. He knew very well that the truck was going to be sold to me. I know this is not against any laws. But this is morally and ethically wrong and I will never do business with these people. Shady, shady, shady is all I can say

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
