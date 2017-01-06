1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was dealing with Danny Barnett on the phone for a day and a half. I had found a truck on autotrader listed about $3000 under what it should of been listed. I called and they said they would honor the price, though they said it was a mistake and should of been about 3k more. I thought awesome, I got lucky. Well we were back and forth all day, they had me fill out paperwork online for my possible trade in, they got an oil change and supposedly cleaned it up as they were going to deliver it to me. We had already sent my financing over to my credit union. At around 4pm that day Danny informed me that someone else put a deposit on the truck and I would not be getting it. He knew very well that the truck was going to be sold to me. I know this is not against any laws. But this is morally and ethically wrong and I will never do business with these people. Shady, shady, shady is all I can say Read more