Excellent Service
by 03/01/2019on
We were so pleased with the sales manager and our salesman Mitch. They went above and beyond to make sure we got the vehicle we wanted at a decent price! We will continue using Phil Moore for all our future needs! I love my new 2019 GMC Terrain.
Love My 2015 GMC Terrain
by 02/11/2016on
I received top service from the staff at Phil Moore. The sales staff made me comfortable and explained every step of the process.
Very helpful sales and finance staff
by 02/09/2016on
Selected the options and color on GMC website, priced my trade in online, GMC website found the car in your inventory and Dennis helped me make my numbers work. I had financing already arranged, but your finance department found me a better deal, so I went with that - very satisfied with the whole transaction!
2014 GMC Acadia
by 03/13/2015on
My salesman was AWESOME, patient and very family oriented. This was my first visit to this dealership but I will definitely be back!!
Great
by 03/03/2015on
Dennis Henley is great, we have never had a bad experience when dealing with him. Over all the Dealership is great.
Phil Moore GMC Customer Feedback
by 02/17/2015on
Genuine folks who work hard to give you a fair and equitable deal to earn your business. Open lines of communication which are important to a customer throughout the entire process.
Phil Moore Buick GMC
by 02/15/2015on
I have always heard good things about Phil Moore's dealership and I had dealt with Terry Foreman years ago at Fowler Buick GMC. Everything went smooth and I was very happy with the service and professionalism I experienced.
Recommending Phil Moore to anyone wanting a new vehicle
by 01/22/2015on
I didn't get the normal run around, back and forth all day long, no pushy salesman , just down to earth & he knew the answers to my questions or said he'd find out. Would defiantly recommend this guy to my friends.
Good buying experience
by 12/19/2014on
The sales people were helpful and were extremely thorough in explaining all the vehicle features. They made the buying experience enjoyable.
"A Top- Shelf Experience"
by 11/18/2014on
Very pleasant and professionally done. It was a very smooth and prompt experience. We couldn't have asked for anything better. Thanks so much! Very good product knowledge!
Buick Regal
by 11/15/2014on
Great. Found exactly what we were looking for with much help from everyone involved. Looking forward to dealing with Phil Moore in the future.
Phil Moore GMC
by 11/12/2014on
It has been a few years since I last made a purchase, but my experience with Phil Moore GMC was a pleasant one. Dennis Henley my sales rep was professional, pleasant, and well versed on his product. Dennis made buying from Phil Moore GMC a pleasure. I would highly recommend Dennis and the staff at Phil Moore GMC
Mark and Joanne Sullivan
by 11/01/2014on
Sales consultant Dane Duggan was outstanding. No pressure. Very knowledgeable about the 2015 Acadia. Smooth process at the dealership. Our first GMC vehicle. Kim Carpenter with corporate GM helped us with the family and friends process. We are excited about our new ride
best deal ever
by 09/18/2014on
all we wanted to do is just see what they had in stock . the young salesman Hector greeted us ask what we wanted to look at we told him .they didn't have what we wanted we didn't need to drive one because we had already drove others so he asked if we would come in and see what he could find we said no but he asked again said it wouldn't take but just a few minutes so we did I AM SO GLADE HE DID we got a BETTER deal on a yukon with even more options BETTER price on the yukon BETTER price on trade in BETTER price on warranty BETTER finance option YES YES YES i will tell everyone how much BETTER phil moore is than fowler buick i even told hector that i will be looking for me a used truck in a few months
Phil Moore Buick GMC is awesome dealership
by 08/06/2014on
Our salesperson Stephen, was very professional, polite & knowledgeable. The person in finance was also & Eddie was as well. Buying my new vehicle at Phil Moore was a pleasurable experience.
Attentiveness to my needs without the sales pressure
by 03/15/2014on
I was about to purchase another brand of vehicle when the sales people at that other dealership became less attentive. Stephen T.'s attention at exactly the right time and willingness to work with me while not pressuring me made all the difference and helped me in my decision to purchase my new Acadia.
Great Sale, great buying experience!
by 02/25/2014on
I was treated well. My buying experience was a good one and I was made to feel like I was making the right decision to buy there and that the service after the sale was where I would really see the difference!
Great Experience at Phil Moore Buick GMC
by 12/02/2013on
We had a great buying experience at Phil Moore Buick GMC. We appreciate the knowledge and professionalism of sales associate Dennis Henley in helping me and my husband order our new 2014 Buick Enclave. Thank you very much Dennis and thank you Phil Moore.
Completely satisfied
by 09/19/2013on
I went to the local GMC and Ford dealerships looking for a new truck. What I found at Phil Moore Buick/GMC was a salesperson who actually listened to what I wanted. All the other dealerships wanted to sell me trucks that I did not want. At Phil Moore they had what I wanted and never pressured me to buy the truck. Not only were they very knowledgeable about their own GMC trucks but were also very aware of the competitor's trucks too. I highly recommend Phil Moore Buick/GMC.
Great purchase experience
by 05/04/2013on
Everyone my wife and I met at Phil Moore Buick GMC were great. They were friendly, knowledgeable of their vehicles, and wanted total customer satisfaction. We're very happy with the dealership and our 2013 Buick Verano.
