Herrin-Gear INFINITI
Customer Reviews of Herrin-Gear INFINITI
Herrin-Gear Infiniti- great buying experience
by 07/04/2018on
Terrance Burnett is vey knowledgable, straightforward, helpful & unassuming salesman- fine qualities & most appreciated with large purchase like a new vehicle where I would otherwise often feel at a disadvantage. Also, his manager, Mr. Shanehan Westfall was attentive & responsive to his salesman in helping culminate a deal as opposed to strong-arm tactics I encountered in Augusta. This is my third Infiniti to buy from this dealer in five years, this most recent purchase bought sight unseen, negotiated by phone from South Carolina. I highly recommend Herrin Gear Infiniti & Mr. Burnett.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
True customer service still lives!!!!!
by 09/28/2016on
Wow, the customer service at Herrin-Gear infiniti is amazing. They have a clean dealership, with employees that meet you at the door. I drive 95 miles one way just to get a oil change , that's how great the service is at Hearin-Gear. Great products, Great service, Great people... #True Customers Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will not buy from anywhere but Herrin Gear Infiniti!
by 08/13/2016on
Tim Gray & Shanehan Westphal go above and beyond to get you in the car you want, reasonable prices, excellent service and we will never buy from anyone but them :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 07/20/2016on
I was looking for a '16 XQ80 and was contacted by Dana Stein. I was apprehensive about the Wheat interior and the bucket seating. Dana was able to find me a style that matched my personality, while sticking to the budget provided. She was very knowledgeable and helpful, since I was doing the entire purchase afar. She even made arrangements to have the vehicle delivered to me, which was even more convenient. Definitely the person to visit if you're looking for a new vehicle.
HerrinGear Infiniti
by 05/21/2016on
I had a great experience at Herrin Gear Infiniti of Jackson! I found the car I wanted before it was on the lot. They showed it to me, let me drive one like it, did the paperwork and all in less than 2 hours! Easy! No pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes