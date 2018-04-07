Skip to main content
Herrin-Gear INFINITI

1685 High St, Jackson, MS 39202
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herrin-Gear INFINITI

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Herrin-Gear Infiniti- great buying experience

by zoomzoom39 on 07/04/2018

Terrance Burnett is vey knowledgable, straightforward, helpful & unassuming salesman- fine qualities & most appreciated with large purchase like a new vehicle where I would otherwise often feel at a disadvantage. Also, his manager, Mr. Shanehan Westfall was attentive & responsive to his salesman in helping culminate a deal as opposed to strong-arm tactics I encountered in Augusta. This is my third Infiniti to buy from this dealer in five years, this most recent purchase bought sight unseen, negotiated by phone from South Carolina. I highly recommend Herrin Gear Infiniti & Mr. Burnett.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

True customer service still lives!!!!!

by Cbradlejr on 09/28/2016

Wow, the customer service at Herrin-Gear infiniti is amazing. They have a clean dealership, with employees that meet you at the door. I drive 95 miles one way just to get a oil change , that's how great the service is at Hearin-Gear. Great products, Great service, Great people... #True Customers Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Will not buy from anywhere but Herrin Gear Infiniti!

by TheHynums4 on 08/13/2016

Tim Gray & Shanehan Westphal go above and beyond to get you in the car you want, reasonable prices, excellent service and we will never buy from anyone but them :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience

by girlygirl16 on 07/20/2016

I was looking for a '16 XQ80 and was contacted by Dana Stein. I was apprehensive about the Wheat interior and the bucket seating. Dana was able to find me a style that matched my personality, while sticking to the budget provided. She was very knowledgeable and helpful, since I was doing the entire purchase afar. She even made arrangements to have the vehicle delivered to me, which was even more convenient. Definitely the person to visit if you're looking for a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HerrinGear Infiniti

by Suzfish on 05/21/2016

I had a great experience at Herrin Gear Infiniti of Jackson! I found the car I wanted before it was on the lot. They showed it to me, let me drive one like it, did the paperwork and all in less than 2 hours! Easy! No pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
