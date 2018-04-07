5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking for a '16 XQ80 and was contacted by Dana Stein. I was apprehensive about the Wheat interior and the bucket seating. Dana was able to find me a style that matched my personality, while sticking to the budget provided. She was very knowledgeable and helpful, since I was doing the entire purchase afar. She even made arrangements to have the vehicle delivered to me, which was even more convenient. Definitely the person to visit if you're looking for a new vehicle.